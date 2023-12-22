WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Kurt Elling, Yule Be Boppin’, Cool Yule

John La Barbera, Grooveyard, My New Summer Samba

Steven Feifke, Catalyst, The Promised Land

Three-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland

Diva, 30, Something’s Coming

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, O Holy Night

Carla Bley, 4x4, Sidewinders in Paradise

Carla Bley, Trios, Vashkar

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holiday, Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Buselli – Wallarab, Carol of the Bells, Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Dexter Gordon, Christmas Collection, The Christmas Song

Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol. 5, I Let a Song Go out of My Heart

Duke Elllington, Three Suites, Peanut Brittle Brigade; Dance of the Floreadores

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

John and David Sneider, Sneid Remarks, Freedom Tunnel

Mark Shane, What Would Santa Say?, Merry Christmas, Baby

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, No One Else But You

Jocelyn Gould, Sonic Bouquet, Is That So?

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not?

The Cookers, The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart, Beyond Forever

Three D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3 D, Up on the Housetop

Dexter Gordon, Yule Struttin’, Have Yourself a Very Merry Christmas

02:00 SPECIAL Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander

Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein My Favorite Things

Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi Christmastime is Here

Anonymous 16th c. English (text by Robert Croo) The Coventry Carol

Sammy Cahn & Jule Styne The Christmas Waltz

African American Spiritual Go Tell it on the Mountain

African American Spiritual When the Saints Go Marching in

Irving Berlin White Christmas

James Lord Pierpont (arr Miguel de la Cerna) Jingle Bells

Bob Wells / Mel Torme The Christmas Song

03:00 SPECIAL Jazz with David Basse

Simeon Davis Group-Rachel Azbell Bah Humbug-An Absolutely Unnecessary Christmas God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Heritage Hall Jazz Band Christmas With The Heritage Hall Jazz Band Silver Bells

Jim Hall Jim Hall Acoustic Guitar O Tannenbaum

Spiro Gyra A Night Before Christmas O Tannenbaum

Eliane Alias Ultimate Christmas I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

Louis Armstrong Traditional Jazz Christmas-Recorded 1955 Christmastime In New Orleans

Carla Bley-Steve Swallow Carla's Christmas Carols Jesus Maria

David Benoit Remembering Christmas My Little Drum

Rob McConnell-Boss Brass Christmas My Favorite Things

Dan Hicks-Hot Licks Crazy For Christmas Carol Of The Bells

Doug Munro-Le Pompe Attack A Very Gypsy Christmas O Little Town Of Bethlehem

Charles Brown Please Come Home For Christmas Please Come Home For Christmas

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (1572)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For Christmas Eve - A melodious miscellany of sonic surprises gathered under the tree for your delight

G.F.HANDEL (arr. Smart): For unto us a child is born, fr Messiah Bram Brandemann (1797 Naber/St. Joriskerk, Amersfoort, Netherlands)

J.S.BACH: Canonic Variations on Vom Himmel hoch, BWV 769 Matthew Dirst (1984 Fisk/Memorial Church, Stanford University, Stanford, CA)

JOHN RUTTER: What sweeter music King’s College Choir/Sir Stephen Cleobury; Henry Websdale (1934-2016 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England)

PAUL EDWARDS: No small wonder. RICHARD WAYNE DIRKSEN: Chanticleer St. Thomas Church Choir/Jeremy Filsell; Maks Adach & Nicolas Haigh (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY)

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT: Nuit sombre, ton ombre, fr Christmas Carols, Op. 60, Book 2, no. 4 Agnes Armstrong (1995 Åkerman & Lund/Kallio Church, Helsinki, Finland)

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Variations on a Noël, Op. 20 –Marcel Dupré (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/Church of St. Sulpice, Paris, France)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4/Christmas - As we prepare for the eve of Christmas, we’ll begin with music for the Fourth Sunday of Advent, and move to music to celebrate the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Tune in as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 (1734)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria (1708)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786)

William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

John Rutter: 'Christmas Day in the Morning' (1993)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

12:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells

Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine

Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old

Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol

John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander

Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana

Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria

Michael Praetorius: Psallite

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer

Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra

13:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance

Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra

Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright

A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas

14:00 My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic

15:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus at Christmaswith Robert Conrad

Traditional: Deck the Halls—Porco

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord—Shaw

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell—Shaw

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem—Shaw

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen—Morrell

John Joubert: There is no Rose—Morrell

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem—Morrell

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Morrell

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter—Morrell

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Morrell

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells—Morrell

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High—Page

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful—Page

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World—Page

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'—Page

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'—Page

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song—Page

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town—Page

Traditional Wexford Carol—Porco

Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?—Porco

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite—Porco

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year—Porco

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas—Porco

Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear—Porco

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Nativity Carol—Porco

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby—Porco

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born—Porco

George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah—Porco

18:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag' (1716)

20:00 SPECIAL 2023 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler – Love and Joy Come to You

St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Adam Reinwald, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard

Michael Praetorius, arr. Sven-David Sandstrom, orch. Steven Amundson

Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming – Orchestra (CP)

Christopher Aspaas: As the Dark Awaits the Dawn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)

Swedish, arr. John Ferguson: Rejoice, Rejoice Believers – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)

J.S. Bach: Jauchzet, Frohlocket (from Christmas Oratorio) – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)

Justin Merritt: Corde natus exparentis – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

B.E. Boykin: O magnum mysterium – Viking Chorus (AW)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est – St. Olaf Cantorei (JB)

French carol, arr. David Sims: Love Has Come – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AW)

Josef Rheinberger: Gloria (from Mass in Eb) – St. Olaf Chapel Choir (AW)

Rosephanye Powell, arr. William C. Powell: Ogo Ni Fun Oluwa – Manitou Singers (TH)

Kenneth Jennings: Summer in Winter – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

African American Spiritual, arr. Mark Butler: Glory Hallelujah to the Newborn King – St. Olaf Choir (AA)

Harold Darke, arr. Robert Scholz: In the Bleak Midwinter – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

Frederick Delius: Winter Night “Sleigh Ride” (from Three Small Tone Poems) – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)

Christopher Aspaas (arr.): Carol Collage “Love and Joy Come to You” – all choirs, all conductors

Latin, arr. Robert Scholz: Good Christian Friends, Rejoice – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)

F. Melius Christiansen: Glorification (Celestial Spring) – Massed Choir (AA)

Richard Dirksen: Welcome All Wonders – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)

English, arr. Steven Amundson: Joy to the World – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)

Adolphe Adam, arr. John Rutter: O Holy Night – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)

Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Ring Out Ye Crystal Spheres – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AA)

22:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

23:00 SPECIAL All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Robert Shaw Chamber Singers

Anonymous: Angelus ad Virginem—Voces 8

Traditional: The Angel Gabriel—Apollo 5

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat—Dale Warland Singers

Michael Praetorius: Quem pastores laudavere (He whom the shepherds

praised)—Clare College Singers

Francis Poulenc: Quem vidistis pastores dicite (Shepherds, whom did you

see)—The Sixteen

Arr Stephen Paulus: The Angels and The Shepherds—Dale Warland

Singers

Traditional: Huron Carol (‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime)—Chanticleer

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder as I Wander—Emma Kirkby, soprano

Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium—Chamber Choir of Europe

Christina Rossetti (arr Gustav Holst): In the Bleak Midwinter—Voces 8

Traditional (arr William J. Kirkpatrick): Away in a Manger—Bryn Terfel

Traditional (arr Paul Hillier): Behold a Tender Babe—Voce Chamber Choir

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy—Jessye Norman

