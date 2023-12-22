WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Kurt Elling, Yule Be Boppin’, Cool Yule
John La Barbera, Grooveyard, My New Summer Samba
Steven Feifke, Catalyst, The Promised Land
Three-D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3-D, Winter Wonderland
Diva, 30, Something’s Coming
Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas Carols, O Holy Night
Carla Bley, 4x4, Sidewinders in Paradise
Carla Bley, Trios, Vashkar
Jazz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holiday, Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Buselli – Wallarab, Carol of the Bells, Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella
Dexter Gordon, Christmas Collection, The Christmas Song
Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol. 5, I Let a Song Go out of My Heart
Duke Elllington, Three Suites, Peanut Brittle Brigade; Dance of the Floreadores
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady
John and David Sneider, Sneid Remarks, Freedom Tunnel
Mark Shane, What Would Santa Say?, Merry Christmas, Baby
Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, No One Else But You
Jocelyn Gould, Sonic Bouquet, Is That So?
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not?
The Cookers, The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart, Beyond Forever
Three D Jazz Trio, Christmas in 3 D, Up on the Housetop
Dexter Gordon, Yule Struttin’, Have Yourself a Very Merry Christmas
02:00 SPECIAL Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander
Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein My Favorite Things
Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi Christmastime is Here
Anonymous 16th c. English (text by Robert Croo) The Coventry Carol
Sammy Cahn & Jule Styne The Christmas Waltz
African American Spiritual Go Tell it on the Mountain
African American Spiritual When the Saints Go Marching in
Irving Berlin White Christmas
James Lord Pierpont (arr Miguel de la Cerna) Jingle Bells
Bob Wells / Mel Torme The Christmas Song
03:00 SPECIAL Jazz with David Basse
Highlights:
Simeon Davis Group-Rachel Azbell Bah Humbug-An Absolutely Unnecessary Christmas God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Heritage Hall Jazz Band Christmas With The Heritage Hall Jazz Band Silver Bells
Jim Hall Jim Hall Acoustic Guitar O Tannenbaum
Spiro Gyra A Night Before Christmas O Tannenbaum
Eliane Alias Ultimate Christmas I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Louis Armstrong Traditional Jazz Christmas-Recorded 1955 Christmastime In New Orleans
Carla Bley-Steve Swallow Carla's Christmas Carols Jesus Maria
David Benoit Remembering Christmas My Little Drum
Rob McConnell-Boss Brass Christmas My Favorite Things
Dan Hicks-Hot Licks Crazy For Christmas Carol Of The Bells
Doug Munro-Le Pompe Attack A Very Gypsy Christmas O Little Town Of Bethlehem
Charles Brown Please Come Home For Christmas Please Come Home For Christmas
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (1572)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For Christmas Eve - A melodious miscellany of sonic surprises gathered under the tree for your delight
G.F.HANDEL (arr. Smart): For unto us a child is born, fr Messiah Bram Brandemann (1797 Naber/St. Joriskerk, Amersfoort, Netherlands)
J.S.BACH: Canonic Variations on Vom Himmel hoch, BWV 769 Matthew Dirst (1984 Fisk/Memorial Church, Stanford University, Stanford, CA)
JOHN RUTTER: What sweeter music King’s College Choir/Sir Stephen Cleobury; Henry Websdale (1934-2016 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England)
PAUL EDWARDS: No small wonder. RICHARD WAYNE DIRKSEN: Chanticleer St. Thomas Church Choir/Jeremy Filsell; Maks Adach & Nicolas Haigh (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY)
ALEXANDRE GUILMANT: Nuit sombre, ton ombre, fr Christmas Carols, Op. 60, Book 2, no. 4 Agnes Armstrong (1995 Åkerman & Lund/Kallio Church, Helsinki, Finland)
MARCEL DUPRÉ: Variations on a Noël, Op. 20 –Marcel Dupré (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/Church of St. Sulpice, Paris, France)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 4/Christmas - As we prepare for the eve of Christmas, we’ll begin with music for the Fourth Sunday of Advent, and move to music to celebrate the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Tune in as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 (1734)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)
Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria (1708)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786)
William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
John Rutter: 'Christmas Day in the Morning' (1993)
Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
12:00 My Christmas with Bill O’Connell
Mikola Leontovich (arr Peter J. Wilhousky): Carol of the Bells
Johann Walther (arr Norman Luboff): Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine
Conrad Kocher (arr David Willcocks): As With Gladness Men of Old
Traditional (arr Martin Shaw): The Coventry Carol
John Jacob Niles (arr Vernon de Tar): I Wonder As I Wander
Traditional (arr Norman Luboff): A la Nanita nana
Franz Gruber (arr Alice Parker / Robert Shaw): Silent Night—Musica Sacra/Richard Westenburg
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks
Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria
Michael Praetorius: Psallite
Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer
Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer
Annunzio Paolo Mantovani: Christmas Bells
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Jester Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child
Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City
Traditional: While Shepherds Watched
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra
13:00 My Christmas with Robert Conrad
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance
Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves
Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra
Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright
A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas
14:00 My Christmas with John Simna
Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy
John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic
15:00 My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber
Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra
J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin
H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr
Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio
S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra
H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland
Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band
Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers
Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé
Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett
J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms
L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio
L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters
Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus at Christmaswith Robert Conrad
Traditional: Deck the Halls—Porco
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord—Shaw
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell—Shaw
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem—Shaw
Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen—Morrell
John Joubert: There is no Rose—Morrell
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem—Morrell
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Morrell
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter—Morrell
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas—Morrell
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells—Morrell
Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High—Page
John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful—Page
Lowell Mason: Joy to the World—Page
John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'—Page
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!'—Page
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song—Page
John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town—Page
Traditional Wexford Carol—Porco
Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?—Porco
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite—Porco
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year—Porco
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas—Porco
Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear—Porco
John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol—Porco
John Rutter: Nativity Carol—Porco
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby—Porco
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'—Porco
George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born—Porco
George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah—Porco
18:00 My Christmas with Jenny Northern
Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class
G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi
Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern
Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman
Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends
Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers
John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull
Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider
Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé
Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag' (1716)
20:00 SPECIAL 2023 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler – Love and Joy Come to You
St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Chung Park, St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong, Cantorei conducted by James Bobb, Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Adam Reinwald, Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard
Michael Praetorius, arr. Sven-David Sandstrom, orch. Steven Amundson
Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming – Orchestra (CP)
Christopher Aspaas: As the Dark Awaits the Dawn – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)
Swedish, arr. John Ferguson: Rejoice, Rejoice Believers – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)
J.S. Bach: Jauchzet, Frohlocket (from Christmas Oratorio) – Massed Choir & Orchestra (TH)
Justin Merritt: Corde natus exparentis – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
B.E. Boykin: O magnum mysterium – Viking Chorus (AW)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est – St. Olaf Cantorei (JB)
French carol, arr. David Sims: Love Has Come – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AW)
Josef Rheinberger: Gloria (from Mass in Eb) – St. Olaf Chapel Choir (AW)
Rosephanye Powell, arr. William C. Powell: Ogo Ni Fun Oluwa – Manitou Singers (TH)
Kenneth Jennings: Summer in Winter – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
African American Spiritual, arr. Mark Butler: Glory Hallelujah to the Newborn King – St. Olaf Choir (AA)
Harold Darke, arr. Robert Scholz: In the Bleak Midwinter – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)
Frederick Delius: Winter Night “Sleigh Ride” (from Three Small Tone Poems) – St. Olaf Orchestra (CP)
Christopher Aspaas (arr.): Carol Collage “Love and Joy Come to You” – all choirs, all conductors
Latin, arr. Robert Scholz: Good Christian Friends, Rejoice – Massed Choir & Orchestra (CP)
F. Melius Christiansen: Glorification (Celestial Spring) – Massed Choir (AA)
Richard Dirksen: Welcome All Wonders – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (AA)
English, arr. Steven Amundson: Joy to the World – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (CP)
Adolphe Adam, arr. John Rutter: O Holy Night – Massed Choir & Orchestra (JB)
Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir (AA)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Ring Out Ye Crystal Spheres – Massed Choir & Orchestra (AA)
22:00 My Christmas with Mark Satola
Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer
Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams
Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox
Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo-soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox
Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen
23:00 SPECIAL All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas with Lynne Warfel
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel—Robert Shaw Chamber Singers
Anonymous: Angelus ad Virginem—Voces 8
Traditional: The Angel Gabriel—Apollo 5
Arvo Pärt: Magnificat—Dale Warland Singers
Michael Praetorius: Quem pastores laudavere (He whom the shepherds
praised)—Clare College Singers
Francis Poulenc: Quem vidistis pastores dicite (Shepherds, whom did you
see)—The Sixteen
Arr Stephen Paulus: The Angels and The Shepherds—Dale Warland
Singers
Traditional: Huron Carol (‘Twas in the Moon of Wintertime)—Chanticleer
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder as I Wander—Emma Kirkby, soprano
Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium—Chamber Choir of Europe
Christina Rossetti (arr Gustav Holst): In the Bleak Midwinter—Voces 8
Traditional (arr William J. Kirkpatrick): Away in a Manger—Bryn Terfel
Traditional (arr Paul Hillier): Behold a Tender Babe—Voce Chamber Choir
Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy—Jessye Norman