WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Buselli – Wallarab, Carol of the Bells, Jingle Bells

Bobby Watson, Yule Struttin’, Vauncing Chimes

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Big Band Holidays II, Silver Bells

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Tones for Joan’s Bones

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

Dexter Gordon, Christmas Collection, The Christmas Song

Dexter Gordon, The Homecoming, Fried Bananas

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Blues by Five

Paul Ferguson, Big Band Christmas, Christmas Time is Here

Christian Sands, Christmas Stories, The Gift

Airmen of Note – Melissa Aldana, Jazz Heritage 2023, The Empress

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, On the Ginza

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Lost

Wayne Shorter, Introducing Wayne Shorter, Down in the Depths

Wayne Shorter, Adam’s Apple, Adam’s Apple

Justin Kauflin – Thomas Fonnesbaek, Danish Rain, Cake Walk

Bill Evans, Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Vincent Herring, A Jazz Christmas, O Come, All Ye Faithful,

Bobby Watson – Jack Walrath, Yule Be Boppin’, Cristo Redentor

Chris Botti, Vol. 1, Blue in Green

Simon Moullier, Inception, Pfrancing

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book

Cyrus Chestnut, Cyrus Chestnut and Friends, Me and Charlie Brown

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

McCoy Tyner God Rest Ye merry, Jazzmen I'll Be Home For Christmas

Cyrus Chestnut, Steve Turre, Steve Cole,Christian McBride, Steve Gadd, Don Alias Cyrus Chetnut: A Charlie Brown christmas My Little Drum

James Brown, Studio orchestra James Brown Christmas Merry Christmas, Baby

Marian McPartland A Concord Jazz Christmas God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Richard Stoltzman, Eddie Gomez, Peter Stoltzman, Jeremy Wall, Cyro Baptista Worldbeat Bach Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

Dianne Reeves, Studio Orchestra Christmas Time is Here This Time of Year

Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, Kenny Kirkland, Clarence Seay, Jeff Watts God Rest Ye merry, Jazzmen We Three Kings of Orient Are

Gregg Karukis, Shelby Flint, John Leftwich, Joel Taylor Home for the Holidays Still

Oscar Peterson, Dave Samuels, Jack Schantz, Lorne Lofsky, David Young, Jerry Fuller An Oscar Peterson Christmas Christmas Waltz

Vince Guarldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Charlie Brown Christmas Linus and Lucy

Poncho Sanchez, Studio Orchestra Latin Jazz Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Ramsey Lewis, Red Holt, Eldee Young Sound of Christmas Winter Wonderland

Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element F.T.B.

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron Something For You Detour Ahead

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro Neves, Nico Assumcao, Paolo Braga Double Rainbow Felicidade

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective Volume One How Insensitive

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond, Walt Weiskopf, Kavin Tarrant Icelight

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis , Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sushi

Stephane Grappelli, Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Sweet Rain

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis , Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Dolores Dream

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Will 0 the Wisp

Renee Rosnes, Billy Drummond, John Patitucci Life On Earth Nana

Nat King Cole, Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra Nat King Cole, volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Dizzy Atmosphere

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Ave Maria" Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Chava Flores (arr. Jose Galvan) "El nacimiento" ("The Nativity") Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Waltz of the Flowers, from The Nutcracker Martha Argerich, Nicolas Economou, pianos

Leopold Stokowski Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (after Ippolitov-Ivanov's "In the Manger") Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Mykola Leontovich Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico

Christobal de Morales "Cum natus est" (Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem...) Stile Antico

Mateo Flecha "El Jubilate" Stile Antico

Adolphe Adam "O Holy Night" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti

Gioacchino Rossini "Domine Deus" from Little Solemn Mass Juan Diego Florez, tenor Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti

George Frideric Handel "Glory to God" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

George Frideric Handel "His yoke is easy" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

George Frideric Handel "Hallelujah" from "Messiah" Le Concert des Nations; La Capella Reiai de Catalunya (The Royal Jordi Savall

Joaquin Rodrigo "Retablo de Navidad" (Christmas Carols and Songs) Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone Madrid Community Orchestra and Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar

Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar

Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons

Carlos Guastavino "Cancion de Navidad" Quink Vocal Ensemble

Traditional Catalan "Fum, Fum, Fum" Quink Vocal Ensemble

Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars

Traditional Medley March of the Kings; Patapan Peter Blanchette, archguitar

Traditional Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jon Schmidt arr. Steven Sharp Nelson: Winter Wind The Piano Guys

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland Guy Campion & Mario Vachon, pianos

Alex Bigney: New Snow/Mittens for Christmas Kirkmount

Claude Thornhill: Snowfall Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor

Karim Kamar: Ice Skaters Karim Kamar, piano Album: Winter Etudes – EP Ostereo Limited Music: 4:48

Traditional arr. Ola Gjeilo: Wintertide Ola Gjeilo, Piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 3:09

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gus Silverson calling from New York, NY

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Des pas sur la neige (Footprints in the Snow) Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Studio orchestra; Alan Silvestri, conductor

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve: Polonaise BYU Philharmonic; Kory Katseanes, conductor BYU School of Music, de Jong Concert Hall, Provo, Utah

Traditional arr. Amy Rice-Young: Sing We Now of Christmas The National Flute Choir; Amy Rice Blumenthal, conductor

Adolphe Adam, arr. Mack Wilberg: O Holy Night Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra; Mack Wilberg, conductor Album: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

James Pierpont/Traditional, arr. Canadian Brass: Jingle Bells/O Come All Ye Faithful/Joy to the World Canadian Brass

Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi, arr. Caleb Nei: Christmas Time is Here Caleb Nei, piano

Vince Guaraldi, arr. Brandon Ridenour: Skating Canadian Brass

Leroy Anderson, arr. Imani Winds: Sleigh Ride Imani Winds

Mark O'Connor: One Winter's Night Mark O'Connor, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin; Bryan Sutton, guitar

Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat á 12 Grand Teton Music Festival Chamber Ensemble Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Giacomo Carissimi: Quasi aquila provocans ad volandum James Reese, tenor; Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, directors Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia PA

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel Overture (Live) Deutsche Radio Philharmonie; Pietari Inkinen, conductor

Englebert Humperdinck, arr. Kenneth Woods: Der Kleine Sandmann/Abendsegen (The Little Sandman/Evening Prayer) from Hansel and Gretel April Fredrick, soprano; English Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor English Symphony Orchestra, Wyastone Concert Hall, Monmouth, UK

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1934)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas is Coming (1965)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022 - Featuring all musicians studying at at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Fillippino composer and played with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Phillipines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance

Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger

Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli

Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s matinee broadcast season continues with Tannhäuser, Wagner’s drama about a legendary song contest and the struggle for a man’s soul. Tenor Andreas Schager stars as the conflicted title character, a knight who renounces a life of sensuality for a nobler goal. Soprano Elza van den Heever is Elizabeth, whose love offers him his only chance of redemption. The cast also features Ekaterina Gubanova as the goddess Venus, Christian Gerhaher as Wolfram, and Georg Zeppenfeld as Landgraf Hermann. Donald Runnicles conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Wagner’s magnificent score. Intermissions will feature backstage interviews with the stars and the Opera Quiz.

17:39 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1980 on Stage and Screen" - This time, we'll not only hear from Broadway's Jerry Orbach, but also from Neil Diamond, John Belushi, Dan Akroyd and Robin Williams in a year that pretty much belonged to the guys

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor; Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto in E for 2 Pianos & Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev: Suites from ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos—Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Leopold Stokowski: Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John Passion' (1914)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)

Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

