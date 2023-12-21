WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Geri Allen A Child is Born We Three Kings
Warren Wolf Christmas Vibes Christmas Time Is Here
Irvin Mayfield and The New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Review Creole Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Pat Metheny Dream Box P.C. Of Belgium
Diana Krall Turn up the Quiet Blue Skies
Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure
Atlantic Road Trip One Upside Down
Kenny Burrell Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas Merry Christmas Baby
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Zat You Santa Claus
Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Ramona's Heart
Noah Haidu Standards Skylark
Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives
Pete McCann Without Question January
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'
Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary
Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
Adam Levy Spry Second Best
Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon
Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin
Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel
George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
B3 King Better Watch Out You Better Watch Out!
George Gee Swing Orchestra Winter Wonderland What Child Is This
Xaver Hellmeir X Man in New York Midnight Waltz
Kenny Werner Live at Visione's Blue In Green
Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway Snowbound
Eddie Henderson Witness to History I Am Going To Miss You My Darling
Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten
Lightin' Hopkins Lightin' Special Merry Christmas
Joe Alexander Blue Jubilee Terri's Blues
Lori Mechem Christmas is Coming Christmas Is Coming
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)
George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)
Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)
Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)
Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)
Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Waltz (1949)
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)
Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra: Overture 'The B's' (1914)
Traditional: Sleep, Baby Jesus
John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Rondeña (1907)
Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
Traditional: Unst Boat Song
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Penny Lane (1967)
Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)
Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)
John Rutter: Ave Maria (2006)
John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance (1892)
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Traditional: Still, still, still
John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' (1909)
Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten
Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2 (1772)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)
Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)
Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Stuart Thompson: The Holly and the Ivy (2011)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)
Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)
Louis Levy & Jack Beaver: The 39 Steps Suite (1935)
Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)
Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (1540)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)
Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)
William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (1470)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)
20:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with John Birge –VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors
Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): Christmas is Coming 3:10
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song
Ralph Vaughan Williams: No Sad Thought from ‘Hodie’ 5:54
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark, the Herald Angels Sing 5:45
John Tavener: God is with Us 5:52
Glenn Rudolph: The Dream Isaiah Saw 5:37
Flor Peeters: Entrata Festiva 2:00
Traditional (arr John Gardner): Ding Dong Merrily / Good King Wenceslas 6:00
Daniel Pinkham: Alleluia 3:07
John Rutter: Gloria 5:51
Conrad Susa: The Chanticleer Carol 3:37
Conrad Susa: Fum, fum, fum 1:00
Traditional (arr Nils Lindberg): We Wish You a Merry Christmas Sing 1:40
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)
George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)
Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)
Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)
Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)
Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)
Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (1933)