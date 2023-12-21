WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2023

© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Geri Allen  A Child is Born    We Three Kings

      Warren Wolf Christmas Vibes    Christmas Time Is Here

      Irvin Mayfield and The New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Review    Creole Christmas   Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   P.C. Of Belgium

      Diana Krall Turn up the Quiet Blue Skies

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Closure

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Upside Down

      Kenny Burrell     Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas   Merry Christmas Baby

      Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra    Big Band Holidays Zat You Santa Claus

      Tim Warfield      Eye of the Beholder     Ramona's Heart

                  

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Skylark

      Gerry Mulligan    Midas Lives Midas Lives

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Freewheelin'

      Art Farmer  Ph.D  The Summary

      Dianne Reeves     A Little Moonlight      You Go To My Head

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      Adam Levy   Spry  Second Best

                  

      Bobby Watson      From the Heart    Purple Flowers

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     October Tune

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Abbey Lincoln     Wholly Earth      Another Time Another Place

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     In France They Kiss On Main Street

      Kenny Garrett     Pursuance   Equinox

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Hank Jones  Lazy Afternoon    Lazy Afternoon

      Shelly Manne      Perk Up     Seer

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    Time Will Tell

      Eeg/Fonnesbaek    Staying in Touch  Too Close For Comfort

      Benny Golson      New Time, New Tet Airegin

      Mark Whitfield    True Blue   Psalm 91

      Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson     S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

      Mulgrew Miller    Memphis Convention      The Sequel

      George Coleman    The Quartet Along Came Betty

                  

      Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares

      Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream

      Don Grolnick      A Weaver of Dreams      Persimmons

      Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile

                  

      B3 King     Better Watch Out   You Better Watch Out!

      George Gee Swing Orchestra    Winter Wonderland What Child Is This

      Xaver Hellmeir    X Man in New York Midnight Waltz

      Kenny Werner      Live at Visione's Blue In Green

      Karrin Allyson    Yuletide Hideaway Snowbound

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      I Am Going To Miss You My Darling

      Superblue   Superblue   Once Forgotten

      Lightin' Hopkins  Lightin' Special   Merry Christmas

      Joe Alexander     Blue Jubilee      Terri's Blues

      Lori Mechem Christmas is Coming     Christmas Is Coming

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Waltz (1949)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra: Overture 'The B's' (1914)

Traditional: Sleep, Baby Jesus

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Rondeña (1907)

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Traditional: Unst Boat Song

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Penny Lane (1967)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

John Rutter: Ave Maria (2006)

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance (1892)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Traditional: Still, still, still

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' (1909)

Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2 (1772)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Stuart Thompson: The Holly and the Ivy (2011)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

Louis Levy & Jack Beaver: The 39 Steps Suite (1935)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (1540)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (1470)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

 

20:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with John Birge –VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): Christmas is Coming 3:10

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song

Ralph Vaughan Williams: No Sad Thought from ‘Hodie’ 5:54

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark, the Herald Angels Sing 5:45

John Tavener: God is with Us 5:52

Glenn Rudolph: The Dream Isaiah Saw 5:37

Flor Peeters: Entrata Festiva 2:00

Traditional (arr John Gardner): Ding Dong Merrily / Good King Wenceslas 6:00

Daniel Pinkham: Alleluia 3:07

John Rutter: Gloria 5:51

Conrad Susa: The Chanticleer Carol 3:37

Conrad Susa: Fum, fum, fum 1:00

Traditional (arr Nils Lindberg): We Wish You a Merry Christmas Sing 1:40

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (1933)
