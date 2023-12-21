WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Geri Allen A Child is Born We Three Kings

Warren Wolf Christmas Vibes Christmas Time Is Here

Irvin Mayfield and The New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Review Creole Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Pat Metheny Dream Box P.C. Of Belgium

Diana Krall Turn up the Quiet Blue Skies

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure

Atlantic Road Trip One Upside Down

Kenny Burrell Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas Merry Christmas Baby

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Zat You Santa Claus

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Ramona's Heart

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives

Pete McCann Without Question January

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'

Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

Adam Levy Spry Second Best

Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon

Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin

Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel

George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

B3 King Better Watch Out You Better Watch Out!

George Gee Swing Orchestra Winter Wonderland What Child Is This

Xaver Hellmeir X Man in New York Midnight Waltz

Kenny Werner Live at Visione's Blue In Green

Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway Snowbound

Eddie Henderson Witness to History I Am Going To Miss You My Darling

Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten

Lightin' Hopkins Lightin' Special Merry Christmas

Joe Alexander Blue Jubilee Terri's Blues

Lori Mechem Christmas is Coming Christmas Is Coming

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Waltz (1949)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra: Overture 'The B's' (1914)

Traditional: Sleep, Baby Jesus

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Rondeña (1907)

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Traditional: Unst Boat Song

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Penny Lane (1967)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

John Rutter: Ave Maria (2006)

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance (1892)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Traditional: Still, still, still

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' (1909)

Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2 (1772)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C (1907)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Stuart Thompson: The Holly and the Ivy (2011)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

Louis Levy & Jack Beaver: The 39 Steps Suite (1935)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (1540)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (1470)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

20:00 SPECIAL Welcome Christmas! with John Birge –VocalEssence, Philip Brunelle & G. Phillip Shoultz, conductors

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): Christmas is Coming 3:10

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song

Ralph Vaughan Williams: No Sad Thought from ‘Hodie’ 5:54

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark, the Herald Angels Sing 5:45

John Tavener: God is with Us 5:52

Glenn Rudolph: The Dream Isaiah Saw 5:37

Flor Peeters: Entrata Festiva 2:00

Traditional (arr John Gardner): Ding Dong Merrily / Good King Wenceslas 6:00

Daniel Pinkham: Alleluia 3:07

John Rutter: Gloria 5:51

Conrad Susa: The Chanticleer Carol 3:37

Conrad Susa: Fum, fum, fum 1:00

Traditional (arr Nils Lindberg): We Wish You a Merry Christmas Sing 1:40

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (1933)

