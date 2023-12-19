© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

      Kenny Barron      Green Chimneys    Don't Explain

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Follow Up

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Midnight Blue

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      Street Singer

      Cannonball Adderley     Things Are Getting Better     Sounds for Sid

                  

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dodo's Lament

      Christian McBride The Good Feeling  I Should Care

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Blues for MH

      Al foster   Reflections Monk's Bossa

      Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Blue Mermaid

      Ben Webster King of the Tenors      That's All

      Dave McKenna      Sunbeam and Thunderclouls`    Lotus Blossum

      Dave Douglas      Engage      Everywhere But Here

                  

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Dark one

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Sotho Blue

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   The Very Thought Of You

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Aquarius

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      Adam Levy   Spry  Vermouth

      Planet Jazz In Orbit    Dawn On The Desert

      Rusty Bryant      Soul Liberation   Lou-Lou

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Prelude To Peace

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  Chelsea Bridge

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     The Spirit Within

      Jimmy Rushing     Goin' To Chicago  Sent for You Yesterday

      Red Garland All Morning Long  They Can't Take That Away From Me

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important      A Beautiful Lie

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

                  

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The red flower

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy     There'll Be Other Times

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine     La route enchantée

      Dave Young  Side By Side Vol 3      Is That So

      Booker Ervin      The Song Book     Come Sunday

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Composure

      Wayne Shorter     The Soothsayer    The Big Push

      Miles Davis Workin'     It Never Entered My Mind

                  

      Butch Thompson    Yulestride   Angels From the Realms of Glory

      Roger Kellaway    A Chiaroscuro Collection      Santa Claus is Coming to Town

      Heath Brothers    Good Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen     Our Little Town

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Adagio From String Quartet In C Major

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Weighted Corners

      John Bishop Antwerp     Bull

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Reconstruction

      Bob Brookmeyer    Kansas City Revisted    Moten Swing

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 2] (1780)

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

John Rutter: The Very Best Time of the Year (1985)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Fritz Kreisler: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1910)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Organ Concerto No.13 'Cuckoo & the Nightingale' (1739)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Marc-André Hamelin: Toccata on 'L'homme armé' (2017)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine (1966)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: Deck the Halls

C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A-Flat (1786)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 1 (1931)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Gustav Holst: Lullay, my Liking (1916)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Welcome, Yule! (1917)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 2 (1883)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & Conductor, Assistant Conductor Peter Wright – Holidays from the Iberian Peninsula, recorded 12/16/2023.

La Bomba, Matteo Flecha el Viejo (1481-1553)

Praeter rerum seriem, Vicente Lusitano (1520-1561)

Mi Zeh Y’maleil* arr. Joshua R. Jacobson (b. 1948) Dominic Aragon, solo

Psalm 118, Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570-1630)

Ríu, Ríu, Chíu, Anonymous (likely Flecha, 1556), Jelani Watkins, Kimberly Lauritsen, Albert Donze, Kira McGirr, John Mills, soloists

O Magnum Mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria (c.1548-1611)

Missa O magnum mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria

El Fuego, Matteo Flecha el Viejo

Fum, Fum, Fum arr. Alice Parker (b. 1925) & Robert Shaw (1916-1999)

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rise up, shepherd, and follow'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sister Mary Had-a But One Child'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' (1963)

Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied (1912)

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol (1934)
