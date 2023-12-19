WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer

Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament

Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All

Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouls` Lotus Blossum

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

Adam Levy Spry Vermouth

Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within

Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday

Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route enchantée

Dave Young Side By Side Vol 3 Is That So

Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push

Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind

Butch Thompson Yulestride Angels From the Realms of Glory

Roger Kellaway A Chiaroscuro Collection Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Heath Brothers Good Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen Our Little Town

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Adagio From String Quartet In C Major

Joshua Redman Where Are We Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners

John Bishop Antwerp Bull

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Reconstruction

Bob Brookmeyer Kansas City Revisted Moten Swing

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 2] (1780)

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

John Rutter: The Very Best Time of the Year (1985)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Fritz Kreisler: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1910)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Organ Concerto No.13 'Cuckoo & the Nightingale' (1739)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Marc-André Hamelin: Toccata on 'L'homme armé' (2017)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine (1966)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: Deck the Halls

C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A-Flat (1786)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 1 (1931)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Gustav Holst: Lullay, my Liking (1916)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Welcome, Yule! (1917)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 2 (1883)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & Conductor, Assistant Conductor Peter Wright – Holidays from the Iberian Peninsula, recorded 12/16/2023.

La Bomba, Matteo Flecha el Viejo (1481-1553)

Praeter rerum seriem, Vicente Lusitano (1520-1561)

Mi Zeh Y’maleil* arr. Joshua R. Jacobson (b. 1948) Dominic Aragon, solo

Psalm 118, Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570-1630)

Ríu, Ríu, Chíu, Anonymous (likely Flecha, 1556), Jelani Watkins, Kimberly Lauritsen, Albert Donze, Kira McGirr, John Mills, soloists

O Magnum Mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria (c.1548-1611)

Missa O magnum mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria

El Fuego, Matteo Flecha el Viejo

Fum, Fum, Fum arr. Alice Parker (b. 1925) & Robert Shaw (1916-1999)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rise up, shepherd, and follow'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sister Mary Had-a But One Child'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' (1963)

Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied (1912)

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol (1934)