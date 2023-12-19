WCLV Program Guide 12-20-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough
Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer
Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament
Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care
Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH
Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid
Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All
Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouls` Lotus Blossum
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue
Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius
Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll
Adam Levy Spry Vermouth
Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert
Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within
Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday
Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase
Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route enchantée
Dave Young Side By Side Vol 3 Is That So
Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push
Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind
Butch Thompson Yulestride Angels From the Realms of Glory
Roger Kellaway A Chiaroscuro Collection Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Heath Brothers Good Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen Our Little Town
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Adagio From String Quartet In C Major
Joshua Redman Where Are We Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners
John Bishop Antwerp Bull
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Reconstruction
Bob Brookmeyer Kansas City Revisted Moten Swing
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 2] (1780)
Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)
John Rutter: The Very Best Time of the Year (1985)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
Fritz Kreisler: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1910)
George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Organ Concerto No.13 'Cuckoo & the Nightingale' (1739)
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet (1955)
Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)
Marc-André Hamelin: Toccata on 'L'homme armé' (2017)
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine (1966)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)
Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)
Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy (1904)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)
Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Traditional: Deck the Halls
C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)
Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A-Flat (1786)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 1 (1931)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Gustav Holst: Lullay, my Liking (1916)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Welcome, Yule! (1917)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)
Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 in B-Flat (1740)
Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 2 (1883)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)
20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & Conductor, Assistant Conductor Peter Wright – Holidays from the Iberian Peninsula, recorded 12/16/2023.
La Bomba, Matteo Flecha el Viejo (1481-1553)
Praeter rerum seriem, Vicente Lusitano (1520-1561)
Mi Zeh Y’maleil* arr. Joshua R. Jacobson (b. 1948) Dominic Aragon, solo
Psalm 118, Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570-1630)
Ríu, Ríu, Chíu, Anonymous (likely Flecha, 1556), Jelani Watkins, Kimberly Lauritsen, Albert Donze, Kira McGirr, John Mills, soloists
O Magnum Mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria (c.1548-1611)
Missa O magnum mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria
El Fuego, Matteo Flecha el Viejo
Fum, Fum, Fum arr. Alice Parker (b. 1925) & Robert Shaw (1916-1999)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)
Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rise up, shepherd, and follow'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sister Mary Had-a But One Child'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' (1963)
Max Reger: Mariä Wiegenlied (1912)
Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)
Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)
William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)
Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'
Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol (1934)