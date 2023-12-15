WCLV Program Guide 12-18-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
George Gee Swing Orchestra Winter Wonderland God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Wynton Marsalis Crescent City Christmas Card Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Ella Ftizgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Sleigh Ride
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Voyage
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Aberdeen
Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail
Klas Lindquist Nonet Alternative Source of Energy The Narrator
Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower
Jessica Williams Touch Wise One
Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes
Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
New York Jazz Collective I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New Morning of the Dream
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie
Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music
Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder
Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey
Bill Evans On A Friday Evening Up With The Lark
Terell Stafford Taking Chances Taking A Chance On Love
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
Rick Stone Far East This I Dig of You
Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One
Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Little Waltz [Live]
Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging
Eric Alexander Dead Center Sonrisa
Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Last Shall Be First
Jon and David Sneider Sneid Remarks Freedom Tunnel
Karrin Allison Yuletide Hideaway It's Love It's Christmas
Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas Christmas Time is Here
Tawanda Smile A Child is Born
Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling Caroling Caroling
Sackville All-Stars Christmas Record At the Christmas Ball
Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Santa Claus Blues
Jazz Compass A Jazz Compass Christmas Celebration Snowfall
Samara Joy A Joyful Holiday Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)
Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances (1956)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 10 in b (1829)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: The Padstow Lifeboat (1967)
Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)
Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)
Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Emmerich Kálmán: Miss Sunshine: Overture (1916)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 122 'Das neugeborne Kindelein' (1724)
Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)
Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)
Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)
Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)
Edward MacDowell: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1889)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)
Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody (1950)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)
Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Alamo: The Green Leaves of Summer (1960)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)
Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)
Felix Mendelssohn: Christus: There Shall a Star Come Out of Jacob (1847)
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)
Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Sinfonia espansiva' (1911)
Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque (2000)
Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito (1609)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)
Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)
Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)
Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 4 in e (1889)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)
Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)
Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)
Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)
King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)
Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento: Nocturne (1938)
Traditional: Wexford Carol