WCLV Program Guide 12-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

George Gee Swing Orchestra Winter Wonderland God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Wynton Marsalis Crescent City Christmas Card Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Ella Ftizgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Sleigh Ride

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Voyage

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Aberdeen

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Klas Lindquist Nonet Alternative Source of Energy The Narrator

Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower

Jessica Williams Touch Wise One

Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

New York Jazz Collective I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New Morning of the Dream

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie

Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music

Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder

Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Main From Monterey

Bill Evans On A Friday Evening Up With The Lark

Terell Stafford Taking Chances Taking A Chance On Love

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Rick Stone Far East This I Dig of You

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Little Waltz [Live]

Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging

Eric Alexander Dead Center Sonrisa

Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Last Shall Be First

Jon and David Sneider Sneid Remarks Freedom Tunnel

Karrin Allison Yuletide Hideaway It's Love It's Christmas

Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas Christmas Time is Here

Tawanda Smile A Child is Born

Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling Caroling Caroling

Sackville All-Stars Christmas Record At the Christmas Ball

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Santa Claus Blues

Jazz Compass A Jazz Compass Christmas Celebration Snowfall

Samara Joy A Joyful Holiday Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances (1956)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 10 in b (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: The Padstow Lifeboat (1967)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Emmerich Kálmán: Miss Sunshine: Overture (1916)

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 122 'Das neugeborne Kindelein' (1724)

Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Edward MacDowell: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody (1950)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Alamo: The Green Leaves of Summer (1960)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Felix Mendelssohn: Christus: There Shall a Star Come Out of Jacob (1847)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Sinfonia espansiva' (1911)

Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque (2000)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito (1609)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 4 in e (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento: Nocturne (1938)

Traditional: Wexford Carol