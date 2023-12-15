© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-18-2023

Published December 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Red Garland It's A Blue World  Teach Me Tonight

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  Mean To Me

      George Gee Swing Orchestra    Winter Wonderland God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

      Wynton Marsalis   Crescent City Christmas Card  Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

      Ella Ftizgerald   Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas       Sleigh Ride

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Voyage

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Aberdeen

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Bedouin Trail

      Klas Lindquist Nonet    Alternative Source of Energy  The Narrator

                  

       Ben Allison      Moments Inside    Ghost Ship

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Iris

      Peter Erskine     You Never Know    Amber Waves

      Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls  The Pearls

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Hesitating Blues

      Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody      Tangerine Rhapsody

      Joe Henderson     So Near, So Far   Joshua

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Holy Spirit Consciousness

      Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club   Gypsy Blue

                  

      Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballads      Sunshower

      Jessica Williams  Touch Wise One

      Ray Brown   R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone  Blues for Junior

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Curtis Lundy      Purpose     Snake Eyes

      Johnny Griffin    Introducing Johnny Griffin    Lover Man

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      New York Jazz Collective  I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New Morning of the Dream

      Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Blossom

      Frank Morgan      A Lovesome Thing  Footprints

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Ghost Song  Moon Song

      Harold Land Take Aim    Blue Nellie

      Carmen McRae      Any Old Time      I Hear Music

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Jacob's Ladder

      Gil Fuller  Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra   Main From Monterey

                  

      Bill Evans  On A Friday Evening     Up With The Lark

      Terell Stafford   Taking Chances    Taking A Chance On Love

      Nick Finzer  Dreams, Visions, Illusions   To The 'Top'

      Rick Stone  Far East    This I Dig of You

      Johnny Lytle      Got That Feeling  The Soulful One

      Steve Kuhn  Live at Birdland  Little Waltz [Live]

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Left Hanging

      Eric Alexander    Dead Center Sonrisa

                  

      Gregory Tardy     In His Timing     The Last Shall Be First

      Jon and David Sneider   Sneid Remarks     Freedom Tunnel

      Karrin Allison    Yuletide Hideaway  It's Love It's Christmas

      Vince Guaraldi    A Charlie Brown Christmas     Christmas Time is Here

      Tawanda     Smile A Child is Born

      Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir   Caroling Caroling  Caroling Caroling

      Sackville All-Stars     Christmas Record   At the Christmas Ball

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Santa Claus Blues

      Jazz Compass      A Jazz Compass Christmas Celebration       Snowfall

      Samara Joy  A Joyful Holiday  Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances (1956)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 10 in b (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: The Padstow Lifeboat (1967)

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque (1883)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' (1958)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Emmerich Kálmán: Miss Sunshine: Overture (1916)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 122 'Das neugeborne Kindelein' (1724)

Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est (1612)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Edward MacDowell: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody (1950)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Alamo: The Green Leaves of Summer (1960)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Felix Mendelssohn: Christus: There Shall a Star Come Out of Jacob (1847)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Sinfonia espansiva' (1911)

Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque (2000)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito (1609)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 4 in e (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento: Nocturne (1938)

Traditional: Wexford Carol
