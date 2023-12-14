5 things to do in NEO: Pink Floyd meets planetarium, Cleveland Orchestra concerts and more

Experience Pink Floyd like never before, take in hundreds of unique comic book covers or wrap yourself in the sights and sounds of the holidays this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Pink Floyd at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Pink Floyd's landmark LP, "Dark Side of the Moon," turned 50 this year. As part of the celebration, the Rock Hall inductees unveiled a show for planetariums around the world. At the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the 42-minute surround sound program presents a different visual theme for each song. It's at the museum's Shafran Planetarium through Dec. 31. Separate program admission is required.

When Marvel battles D.C., the reader wins

For decades, Marvel and DC have been the two powerhouses of the comic book world. Through Saturday, Carol & John's Comic Book Shop on the West Side of Cleveland hosts an art show featuring more than 100 covers by local artists in tribute to Batman, Superman and many more.

Dashing through the snow in a locomotive

When Santa isn't on his sleigh, he's commandeering trains in Northeast Ohio. He'll be riding the rail yard at the Orville Railroad Heritage Society Friday and Saturday. Trains run both days at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the ride is approximately 40 minutes long. Saturday adds trains at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Kids two and under are free, and refreshments are served afterward.

Down on the farm

Celebrate the holidays at Case Barlow Farm in Hudson. The nearly 200-year-old barn and farmhouse feature a holiday tour of trees decorated by community organizations. There's also a scavenger hunt, entertainment, food and a gift shop. Tree tours take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4:30-7 p.m.

You can’t spell ‘clef’ without ‘Elf’

Severance Hall lights up with the Cleveland Orchestra's annual holiday concerts, beginning this week and continuing through Dec.23. The program runs from the religious with "Mary, Did You Know?" to the secular with "Jingle Bells." The orchestra will be joined by Broadway star Capathia Jenkins. On select dates, guests include the orchestra's Children’s Chorus, the Cleveland State University Chorale and the College of Wooster Chorus. On Dec. 19-20, "Elf" plays at Severance with live accompaniment by the orchestra.

