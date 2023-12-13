© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Louis Bellson     Raincheck   Tristamente

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      Jesse Davis From Within Portrait Of Desiree

      Thomas Linger     Out in It   Can't Say It

      Dave Holland      Not For Nothing   Shifting Sands

      Jeff Parker Like Coping Plain Song

      Various Artists   Here It Is  Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

      Russell Gunn      Blue on the DL    Kelly Blue

                  

      Earl Hines  Spontaneous Explorations      Bernie's Tune

      Christian Jacob   New Jazz Standards Vol 5      Silver Ambience

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Can't Get Out Of This Mood

      Stan Getz   Pure Getz   I Wish I Knew

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    Fallen Feathers

      Thomas Linger     Out In It   Linger's Lament

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Late Afternoon

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Long Gone

      Steve Davis Images      Twain's World

      Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes     Guys and Dolls

                  

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Butterfly

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Freddie Hubbard   Ready For Freddie Crisis

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Cacuvela

      Emmet Cohen Legacy Masters Series Vol 5   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Linda's Song

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marcus Roberts    Alone With Three Giants Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficent Grace   The Intelligent Design

      Markus Howell     Get Right   Faithful

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Question and Answer

      Randy Napoleon    Rust Belt Roots   Grant's Tune

      Lee Morgan  Vol. 3      Tip Toeing

      Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park      In The Glow Of The Moon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Allright    You've Changed

      Jo Ann Daugherty  Bring Joy   Water From An Ancient Well

                  

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Wabash Blues

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    Gennett Suite     Grandpa's Spells

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      George Coleman    Live at Smalls Jazz Club      Nearness of You

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe  Listen To The Dawn

                  

      Tony Williams     Foreign Intrigue  Sister Cheryl

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Between The Bars

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues for Mr. Broadway

      Pepper Adams      Plays the Compositions of C Mingus  Black Light

      Chris Beck  Journey     Mahjong

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Ruby Braff  Being With You    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Avrem Fefer Juba Lee    Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque (1940)

Edvard Grieg: Ave maris stella (1899)

Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan (1964)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989)

Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)

Richard Strauss: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 2 (1942)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Percy Grainger: Duke of Marlborough Fanfare (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 4 in E-Flat (1884)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elves' Hill' (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes (1892)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)

Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Jacob Handl: Hodie Christus natus est (1590)

Giovanni Bassano: Hodie Christus est natus (1600)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Jack Sutte: Clearly, We Saw Angels on a Few Ships at Midnight (2021)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)

Burt Bacharach: South American Getaway (1969)

Jack Sutte: O Faithful Town’s Christmas Tree (2021)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 15 in D (1782)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Various: 'Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw' (2001)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leopold Mozart: Cassation in G 'Toy Symphony' (1760)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Ferdinand Ries: Sextet in g (1814)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata (1747)

Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern (1690)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen' (1993)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

 

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Franz Strauss: Nocturno (1850)

Jean Sibelius: Julvisa (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
