WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Louis Bellson Raincheck Tristamente

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

Jesse Davis From Within Portrait Of Desiree

Thomas Linger Out in It Can't Say It

Dave Holland Not For Nothing Shifting Sands

Jeff Parker Like Coping Plain Song

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Russell Gunn Blue on the DL Kelly Blue

Earl Hines Spontaneous Explorations Bernie's Tune

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers

Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

Steve Davis Images Twain's World

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls

Kevin Hays Bridges Butterfly

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Freddie Hubbard Ready For Freddie Crisis

Atlantic Road Trip One Cacuvela

Emmet Cohen Legacy Masters Series Vol 5 I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Linda's Song

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marcus Roberts Alone With Three Giants Shout 'Em Aunt Tillie

Gregory Tardy Sufficent Grace The Intelligent Design

Markus Howell Get Right Faithful

Darren Litze My Horizon Question and Answer

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Lee Morgan Vol. 3 Tip Toeing

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Allright You've Changed

Jo Ann Daugherty Bring Joy Water From An Ancient Well

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

George Coleman Live at Smalls Jazz Club Nearness of You

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Pete McCann Without Question January

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Listen To The Dawn

Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway

Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light

Chris Beck Journey Mahjong

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone

Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque (1940)

Edvard Grieg: Ave maris stella (1899)

Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan (1964)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989)

Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)

Richard Strauss: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 2 (1942)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Percy Grainger: Duke of Marlborough Fanfare (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words (1845)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 4 in E-Flat (1884)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elves' Hill' (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes (1892)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)

Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Jacob Handl: Hodie Christus natus est (1590)

Giovanni Bassano: Hodie Christus est natus (1600)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Jack Sutte: Clearly, We Saw Angels on a Few Ships at Midnight (2021)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)

Burt Bacharach: South American Getaway (1969)

Jack Sutte: O Faithful Town’s Christmas Tree (2021)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 15 in D (1782)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Various: 'Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw' (2001)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leopold Mozart: Cassation in G 'Toy Symphony' (1760)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Ferdinand Ries: Sextet in g (1814)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata (1747)

Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern (1690)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen' (1993)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Franz Strauss: Nocturno (1850)

Jean Sibelius: Julvisa (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)