© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gregory Tardy     In His timing     Cloud Dance

      John Bishop Antwerp     Trip The Light Fantastic

      Lee Morgan  Leeway      Nakatini suite

      Dexter Gordon     God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen     Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

      Nathan Eklund     Crafty Christmas   O Come O Come Emmanuel

      Jimmy Rushing     The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq.   I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Love Is Here To Stay

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Oscar Peterson    Con Alma    Waltz For Debby [Live]

                  

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    So Long Eric

      Kenny Barron      Landscape   Sunset

      Artemis     In real Time      Slink

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Jason Marsalis    Melody Reimagined Book 1      Ratio Man Strikes Again

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Green Country

      Jack Teagarden    Meet Me Where They Play the Blues   Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Ruby And The Pearl

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

      Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions   Quiet Confidence

      Steve Slagle      Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now

      Ted Nash    Somewhere Else    Something's Coming

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Ristra! Ristra!

      Mike Clark  Kosen Rufu  One For Mganga

      Rene Marie  How Can I Keep from Singing   Afro Blue

      Tommy Flanagan    Condado Beach     Milestones

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    It Could Happen To You

      Misha Mengelberg  Who's Bridge      Rumbone

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Wandering

      Steve Kuhn  Remembering Tomorrow    The Feeling Within

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Lady Of The Clouds

      Jaki Byard  Out Front   Searchlight

      Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room    Temptation

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      That's It

      Horace Silver     Jazz Has a Sense of Humor     Gloria

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Corridors

                  

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Paul Nedzela      Introducing Paul Nedzela      Lisa

      John Patton Boogaloo    B & J (Two Sisters)

      Fred Hersch/E Spalding  Alive at the Village Vangurd  Girl Talk

      Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1    Hard Times

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Sunset

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Nostalgia In Times Square

      Bobby Hutcherson  Patterns    Effi

                  

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Evolution

      Afinity Trio      Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Appreciation

      Cleveland Jazz Orchestra      Live in Believeland     Hark the Herald Angels Sing

      Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra    Big Band Holidays  I'll Be Home For Christmas

      New Eagle Jazz Band     Christmas with the New Eagle Jazz Band    It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

      Matt Harris Shades of Christmas      Winter Wonderland

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   Morning Of The Carnival

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One

      Woody Shaw  United      Blues For Wood

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)

Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty (2017)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail (1916)

Tom Lehrer: (I'm Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Fun at the Carnival (1917)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance in B-Flat (1770)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rise up, shepherd, and follow'

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1855)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Enrique Granados: March of the Vanquished (1899)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings (1902)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)

Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011)

Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)
Arts & Culture