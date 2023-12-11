WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gregory Tardy In His timing Cloud Dance

John Bishop Antwerp Trip The Light Fantastic

Lee Morgan Leeway Nakatini suite

Dexter Gordon God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Nathan Eklund Crafty Christmas O Come O Come Emmanuel

Jimmy Rushing The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq. I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Sweets Edison Sweets Love Is Here To Stay

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Oscar Peterson Con Alma Waltz For Debby [Live]

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset

Artemis In real Time Slink

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country

Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions Quiet Confidence

Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now

Ted Nash Somewhere Else Something's Coming

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Ristra! Ristra!

Mike Clark Kosen Rufu One For Mganga

Rene Marie How Can I Keep from Singing Afro Blue

Tommy Flanagan Condado Beach Milestones

Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You

Misha Mengelberg Who's Bridge Rumbone

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds

Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight

Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It

Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa

John Patton Boogaloo B & J (Two Sisters)

Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vangurd Girl Talk

Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1 Hard Times

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square

Bobby Hutcherson Patterns Effi

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Evolution

Afinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Live in Believeland Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays I'll Be Home For Christmas

New Eagle Jazz Band Christmas with the New Eagle Jazz Band It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

Matt Harris Shades of Christmas Winter Wonderland

Pat Metheny Dream Box Morning Of The Carnival

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One

Woody Shaw United Blues For Wood

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)

Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty (2017)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail (1916)

Tom Lehrer: (I'm Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Fun at the Carnival (1917)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance in B-Flat (1770)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rise up, shepherd, and follow'

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1855)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)

Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Enrique Granados: March of the Vanquished (1899)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings (1902)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)

Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011)

Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)