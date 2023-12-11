WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Gregory Tardy In His timing Cloud Dance
John Bishop Antwerp Trip The Light Fantastic
Lee Morgan Leeway Nakatini suite
Dexter Gordon God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Nathan Eklund Crafty Christmas O Come O Come Emmanuel
Jimmy Rushing The Odyssey of James Rushing Esq. I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
Sweets Edison Sweets Love Is Here To Stay
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq
Oscar Peterson Con Alma Waltz For Debby [Live]
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric
Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset
Artemis In real Time Slink
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country
Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions Quiet Confidence
Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now
Ted Nash Somewhere Else Something's Coming
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Ristra! Ristra!
Mike Clark Kosen Rufu One For Mganga
Rene Marie How Can I Keep from Singing Afro Blue
Tommy Flanagan Condado Beach Milestones
Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You
Misha Mengelberg Who's Bridge Rumbone
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering
Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds
Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight
Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It
Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa
John Patton Boogaloo B & J (Two Sisters)
Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vangurd Girl Talk
Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1 Hard Times
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square
Bobby Hutcherson Patterns Effi
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Evolution
Afinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Swing Low Appreciation
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Live in Believeland Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays I'll Be Home For Christmas
New Eagle Jazz Band Christmas with the New Eagle Jazz Band It Came Upon A Midnight Clear
Matt Harris Shades of Christmas Winter Wonderland
Pat Metheny Dream Box Morning Of The Carnival
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One
Woody Shaw United Blues For Wood
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)
Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Roger Harvey: Fantasy de Noël (2007)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)
Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)
Ola Gjeilo: Days of Beauty (2017)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail (1916)
Tom Lehrer: (I'm Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica (1990)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Fun at the Carnival (1917)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C (1732)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance in B-Flat (1770)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rise up, shepherd, and follow'
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1855)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)
Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)
Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born (1741)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Wassail Song (1913)
Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)
Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)
Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)
Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)
Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)
Jack Sutte: For Dance Class (2021)
Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Enrique Granados: March of the Vanquished (1899)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'
Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)
Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings (1902)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)
John Rutter: Gloria (1974)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)
Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)
Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)
Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)
Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)
Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011)
Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)