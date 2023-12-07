WCLV Program Guide 12-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlie Byrd The Charlie Byrd Christmas Album The First Noel

Marcus Roberts Celebrating Christmas O Holy Night

Sahib Shihab An Uptown Christmas Silent Night

John Scofield Uncle John's Band Stairway To The Stars

John Hicks Some Other Time Naima's Love Song

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Roman Road

Joe Henderson In & Out Serenity

Helen Merrill Clear Out of this World Clear Out Of This World

Mary Stallings A Concord Jazz Christmas Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Steve Erquiaga A Windham Hill Christmas Collection Angels We Have Heard On High

Chris Davis This Christmas Toyland

Cedar Walton A Jazz Piano Christmas It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Diana Panton Christmas Kiss December

Jimmy Smith House Party Blues After All

Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Prayer Meetin'

Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash

Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Advance Notice

Lucas Pino Covers Triptych

Tim Warfield Jazz Christmas Joy to the World

Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms Dee I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Ben Webster Soulville Lover Come Back To Me

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Moonbow

Noah Haidu Standards Someday My Prince Will Come

Bill Frisell Valentine A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Terra Nova

Christine Jensen Day Moon Girls Can Play The Blues

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Catching Drift

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom

Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present

Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit

Tubby Hayes The New York Sessions Pint of Bitter

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi

Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset

Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail

Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues

Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace

Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance

Gregory Porter Christmas Wish Christmas Waltz

Butch Thompson Yulestride` Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas O Tannenbaum

Steve Morse Holiday Guitar Collection Carol of the Bells

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So

Miles Davis ESP EightyOne

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Jahari Stampley Still Listening Something I Would Say

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Traditional: Crowley's Reel

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo è burla' (1893)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets' (1890)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1773)

Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)

Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 (1917)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow (1997)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March (1891)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Traditional: Greensleeves

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)

Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear (2001)

Traditional: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast (1907)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto (1928)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1905)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Bohuslav Martinu: The Frescoes of Piero della Francesca (1956)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo è burla' (1893)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Traditional: A Somerset Carol

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)