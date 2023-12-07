WCLV Program Guide 12-08-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Charlie Byrd The Charlie Byrd Christmas Album The First Noel
Marcus Roberts Celebrating Christmas O Holy Night
Sahib Shihab An Uptown Christmas Silent Night
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Stairway To The Stars
John Hicks Some Other Time Naima's Love Song
James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands
Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Roman Road
Joe Henderson In & Out Serenity
Helen Merrill Clear Out of this World Clear Out Of This World
Mary Stallings A Concord Jazz Christmas Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Steve Erquiaga A Windham Hill Christmas Collection Angels We Have Heard On High
Chris Davis This Christmas Toyland
Cedar Walton A Jazz Piano Christmas It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Diana Panton Christmas Kiss December
Jimmy Smith House Party Blues After All
Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Prayer Meetin'
Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash
Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Advance Notice
Lucas Pino Covers Triptych
Tim Warfield Jazz Christmas Joy to the World
Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms Dee I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Ben Webster Soulville Lover Come Back To Me
Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Moonbow
Noah Haidu Standards Someday My Prince Will Come
Bill Frisell Valentine A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Terra Nova
Christine Jensen Day Moon Girls Can Play The Blues
Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Catching Drift
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom
Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present
Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit
Tubby Hayes The New York Sessions Pint of Bitter
Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Bright Mississippi
Ron Carter Stardust The Man I Love
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
John La Barbara Grooveyard K's Delight
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunset
Vache Brothers Mrs. Vache's Boys Cottontail
Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Dippermouth Blues
Michael Weiss Homage We Love Horace
Bronx Horns Silver in the Bronx Mexican Hip Dance
Gregory Porter Christmas Wish Christmas Waltz
Butch Thompson Yulestride` Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Vince Guaraldi A Charlie Brown Christmas O Tannenbaum
Steve Morse Holiday Guitar Collection Carol of the Bells
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Is That So
Miles Davis ESP EightyOne
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Jahari Stampley Still Listening Something I Would Say
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Traditional: Crowley's Reel
Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo è burla' (1893)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets' (1890)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)
Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)
Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1773)
Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)
Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 (1917)
Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)
Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)
Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow (1997)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March (1891)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie
Traditional: Greensleeves
Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Laissez paître vos bêtes (1690)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)
John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)
Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)
Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear (2001)
Traditional: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1550)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast (1907)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto (1928)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1905)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Bohuslav Martinu: The Frescoes of Piero della Francesca (1956)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)
Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)
Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo è burla' (1893)
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite (1876)
Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)
Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)
John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)
Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Traditional: A Somerset Carol
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)