WCLV Program Guide 12-07-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Carla Bley Carla's Christmas Carols Vol 2 O Tannenbaum

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

John Coltrane Newport '63 I Want To Talk About You (Live)

Bill Evans On A Friday Night Blue Serge

Warren Wolf Christmas Vibes Do You Hear What I Hear

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk You Are Too Beautiful

Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Blues Jump

Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees

Joshua Redman LongGone Nature Boy

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul

Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues

Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Isn't It Romantic

Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II

Larry Young Into Something Backup

Betty Carter Joyful Jazz Home For The Holidays

Classical Jazz Quintet Christmas Vaunce Of The Flowers (Waltz Of The Flowers)

Tri-Fi A Tri-Fi Christmas Joy to the World

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Drop Me Off In Harlem

Michael Dease Swing Low Melancholia

Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Last Shall Be First

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

One for All Upward and Onward Upward and Onward

Kirk Lightsey From Lightsey to Gladden Wayne Shorter

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Camino

Thelonious Monk Monk's Dream Blue Bolivar Blues

Roy Haynes We Three Sneakin' Around

Dexter Gordon Landslide Six Bi Jones

Bud Shank Barefoot Adventure Shoeless Beach Meeting

Poncho Sanchez Latin Spirits Ju Ju

Carmen Lundy Come Home Walking Code Blue

S Jones/B Haugland Road to Nowhere Second First

John Taylor Rosslyn Field Day

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Kenny Barron Book of Intuition In The Slow Lane

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Jakob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

Hilton Ruiz Santa's Bag O Come O Come Emmanuel

Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway Christmas Bells Are Ringing

William Cunliffe That Time of the Year On Christmas Day

Ray Brown Christmas Songs The Christmas Song

Steve Davis Say When Kenya

Xaver Hellmeier X-Man in New York A Night In Verona

Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance Mirage

John Scofield Uncle John's Band Somewhere

Ken Fowser Don't Look Down I'll Take It From Here

Cyrus Chestnut A Jazz Piano Christmas O Come All Ye Faithful

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March (1891)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Invention No. 15 (1723)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise (1979)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)

Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004)

Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 'Ilya Muromets' (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz (1897)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 10 in D (1828)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Seguidilla (1875)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Waltz (1853)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky (1919)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear (2001)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 6 in D (1804)

Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern (1690)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gordon Jacob: Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights (1943)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

20:00 SPECIAL Chanukah Memories and Melodies with Elliott Forrest (WQXR/PRX))

An hour featuring interviews with artists and public personalities about their Chanukah memories, grounded in the music tied to their holiday memories. Guests include cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, Sephardic music expert and flutist Daphna Mor, musician and Yiddish musicologist Henry Sapoznik, poet, musician and author Aaron Dworkin, and Eric Jacobsen, artistic director of The Knights.

Traditional: Chanukah, oh Chanukah—Daphna Mor, recorder

David Ludwig: Candle Blessings from ‘Hanukkah Cantata’—Choral Arts Philadelphia/Matthew Glandorf

Traditional: Al Hanisim—Jan Peerce, tenor; Orchestra/Gershon Kingsley

Douglas J. Cohen: Shalom, Santa—Tovah Feldshuh, vocal; Scott Cady, piano (lyrics by Tom Toce, Judy Gold)

Woody Guthrie: Hanukkah Dance—Woody Guthrie, vocal

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae

Antonín Dvořák: Andante from Piano Trio No. 4 in e Op 90 ‘Dumky’—Weilerstein Trio (Donald Weilerstein, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano)

Break Music: Chanike Oy Chanike—Sruli and Lisa

Daniel Samburski (words by Levin Kipnis): Ner Li—Daphna Mor, vocal; Pizmon (Jewish a cappella group of Columbia University, Barnard College, and the Jewish Theological Seminary)

Menashe Ravina (arr Marc Lavry): Mi Yimalel—Kol Zion Lagola Choir

Hazeremos una merenda

Traditional (arr Nell Snaidas): Kita’l tas—Daphna Mor, recorder; Adam Good, oud; Rex Benincasa, percussion; vocalists Tracy Cowart, Ilana Davidson, Michele Kennedy, Daphna Mor, Sian Ricketts, Nell Snaidas, Kirsten Sollek (recorded live at New York Public Radio 12/3/2018)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante espressivo from Piano Trio No. 2 in c Op 66—Colin Jacobsen, violin; Eric Jacobsen, cello; Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė, piano (from NPR’s ‘Performance Today’ 11/19/2005)

Traditional (arr Colin Jacobsen) Haneros Haluli—The Knights/Eric Jacobsen; Colin Jacobsen, violin

Traditional: Haneros Haluli—H. Steiner, violin (cimbalom player unidentified)

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Michael Mclaughlin): Dance of the Dreydls (based on Dance of the Reed Flutes from The Nutcracker)—Shirim (Glenn Dickson, clarinet; Gary Bohan, trumpet; Dan Fox, trombone; Jim Gray, tuba; Michael Mclaughlin, accordion; Eric Rosenthal, drums)

Mikhl Gelbart (Yiddish version): Ikh bin a kleyner dreydl—Henry Sapoznik, vocal

Traditional Prayer (when opening the ark before reading the Torah): B’rikh Sh’meh—Zindel Sapoznik, vocal; unidentified pianist (recorded in a Displaced Persons camp in Linz, Austria, 1947)

Tom Lehrer: (I’m Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica—Tom Lehrer, vocal

Traditional (arr Samuel Adler): Maoz Tsur, from ‘To Celebrate a Miracle’—University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Wind Symphony/Rodney Winther

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1905)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1794)

Franck Krawczyk: Sleep Little Jesus (2000)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)