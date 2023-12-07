‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ in Playhouse Square, holiday improv and more

‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’

Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” compositions get a modern twist with the “Hip Hop Nutcracker.” Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, the performance combines traditional “Nutcracker” elements with hip-hop music and dance. Twelve dancers, a violinist, a DJ and MC Kurtis Blow take the stage at KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square Friday at 7 p.m.



Holiday Double Feature Improv Show

Get ready to laugh this weekend at a holiday double feature improv show at Imposters Theater in Ohio City. “A Very Silly Christmas Carol” turns Charles Dickens’ classic on its head and “The Improvised Hallmark Holiday Movie” creates a new Hallmark-like performance using audience suggestions. Showtimes are Friday, 9 p.m., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., and Dec. 23, 7 p.m.



‘Imagine Infinite: Where Wonder Meets Transcendence’

Awaken your senses with an interactive exhibit at Summit Artspace. “Imagine Infinite: Where Wonder Meets Transcendence” features the work of nine artists from Door 2 Art Studio in Hudson. Each piece is designed to promote growth in communication and empathy by inviting viewers to participate in the exhibit. It is on display at the Intersections Gallery at Summit Artspace in Akron until Dec. 16.



Memories in Materials

Get creative at moCa, Cleveland’s contemporary art museum, this weekend. During a free open studio session inspired by artist Kevin Beasley, attendees can collage together found items, including old magazines, clothing scraps, photographs and more. Materials are provided, but participants may also bring items that hold special meaning to them. The open studio is Saturday, 2-4 p.m.



First Snow

The traveling rock holiday orchestra First Snow comes to Northeast Ohio Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a stop at Lions Lincoln Theatre in Massillon. The group of 13 musicians, including vocalists, guitarists, drummers and more, performs a rock concert of classic holiday tunes complete with light and video production. Plus, the band makes another appearance in the area next weekend at Robins Theatre in Warren.