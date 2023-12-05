WCLV Program Guide 12-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Watson Keepin'It Real Flamenco Sketches

Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon

Jahari Stampley Still Listening Dreams Of Time

Flying Horse Big Band A Message This Is For Albert

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Last Of The Rounders

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Festive Minor

George Burton The Yule Log Fum Fum Fum

Irvin Mayfield And The New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Revue Creole Christmas O Tannenbaum

Rick Gallagher Snowriding Here we come AWassailing

Dave Brubeck Santa's Bag Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream

Simon Moullier Inception Lost

Joey DeFrancesco Home For The Holidays O Come All Ye Faithful

Jazzy Brass Jazzy Brass for The Holidays O Holy Night

Isiah J Thompson A Guaraldi Holiday What Child Is This (Greensleeves)

Lori Mechem Christmas Time is Here My Little Drum

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Versailles

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Nancy Wilson And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

Fat Babies Chicago Hot London Cafe Blues

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle

Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here

John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters

Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo

Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart

Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night

Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself

The Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Jay D'amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch

Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now

Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty

Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock

Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk

Benny Benack III Thrid Time's A Charm Scootin'

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

Ron Carter The Golden Striker Concierto de Aranjuez

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards The Long Goodbye

Gerry Mulligan Meets Ben Webster The Cat Walk

Liz Story A Windham Hill Collection Story Bring a Torch Jeanette Isabella

B3 Kings You Better Watch Out Skating

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Merry Christmas Baby

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience

Geof Bradfield Quaver 5 In 3

Jimmy Forrest Forrest Fire Dexter's Deck

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Julie Giroux: Christmas and Sousa Forever (2010)

Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Francisco Guerrero: A un niño llorando (1589)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Timothy Berens: A Winter Miracle (2011)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)

Dave Brubeck: Concordia (2008)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 (1739)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Traditional: Sans Day Carol

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)

Leigh Harline: Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star (1940)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Richard Wayne Dirksen: Chanticleer (1980)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C (1883)

20:00 OVATIONS: Encore Chamber Music(recorded Summer 2023)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp Op 10—Sangyoon Kim, clarinet; Catalyst String Quartet (Abi Fayette & Karla Donehew Perez, violins; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello)

Lu Yun: Temples in Taiwan (2018)—Brendan Shea & Jinjoo Cho, violins; Eric Wong, viola;

Geissler, cello

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44—Brendan Shea & Paul Kantor, violins; Ivo van der Werff, viola; Kyle Price, cello; Christina Dahl, piano

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen—Jinjoo Cho, Axel Strauss, Paul Kantor, Stephen Miahky, Brandan Shea, Catherine Cosbey. Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Summer Academy fellow), JuEun Lee (Summer Academy fellow), Chak Chi Wong (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), Francis Chik (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), violins; Scott Lee, Lynne Ramsey, Eric Wong, Gordon Liu (Summer Academy fellow), Caleb Wong (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), violas; Brannon Cho, Dmitri Kouzov, Maxwell Geissler, Dana Rath (Summer Academy fellow), Yanho Cheng (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), cellos; Henry Samuels, Alex Wallack, Henry Brija, basses

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)

Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Glory to the Newborn King'

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)

Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Gustav Holst: Soft and gently (1896)