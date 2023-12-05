WCLV Program Guide 12-06-2023

© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Bobby Watson      Keepin'It Real    Flamenco Sketches 

      Michelli Lordi    Two Moons   Blue Moon   

      Jahari Stampley   Still Listening   Dreams Of Time    

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   This Is For Albert      

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Last Of The Rounders    

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Festive Minor     

      George Burton     The Yule Log      Fum Fum Fum 

      Irvin Mayfield And The New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Revue     Creole Christmas  O Tannenbaum      

      Rick Gallagher    Snowriding   Here we come AWassailing     

      Dave Brubeck      Santa's Bag Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town 

                        

      John Zorn   Full Fathom Five  The Shadow Of A Dream   

      Simon Moullier    Inception   Lost  

      Joey DeFrancesco  Home For The Holidays   O Come All Ye Faithful  

      Jazzy Brass Jazzy Brass for The Holidays  O Holy Night      

      Isiah J Thompson  A Guaraldi Holiday      What Child Is This (Greensleeves)   

      Lori Mechem Christmas Time is Here   My Little Drum   

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Versailles  

      Joe Henderson     Inner Urge  Night And Day     

      Nancy Wilson      And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes     

      Fat Babies  Chicago Hot London Cafe Blues 

                        

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Statuesque  

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Industrielle      

      Adam Levy   Spry  Your Name Here    

      John Hicks  Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child     

      Fred Hersch Passion Flower    Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters  

      Charles Earland   I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin'    Tell It Like It Is      

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely  

      Warren Wolf Convergence Montara                  

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Apollo      

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Open Heart  

      Renee Rosnes      For The Moment    Summer Night      

      Mihalay Borbely   Miracles of the Night   The Waiting Itself      

      The Baylor Project      Generations Infant Eyes 

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune     

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Tell Me a Bedtime Story 

      Jay D'amico Tuscan Prelude    Theme In Bb Minor 

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call 

                        

      Russ Freeman & Chet Baker     Quartet     Summer Sketch     

      Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory  Quiet Now   

      Tim Warfield      Jazzland    Sleeping Dancer Sleep On      

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Angu  

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues O'Mighty    

      Mike LeDonne      The Feeling of Jazz     Bock to Bock      

      Curtis Fuller     Imagination Blues De Funk     

      Benny Benack III  Thrid Time's A Charm    Scootin'    

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  A Prayer For Us   

                        

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      Concierto de Aranjuez   

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      The Long Goodbye  

      Gerry Mulligan    Meets Ben Webster The Cat Walk      

      Liz Story   A Windham Hill Collection     Story Bring a Torch Jeanette Isabella     

      B3 Kings    You Better Watch Out    Skating     

      Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra    Big Band Holidays Merry Christmas Baby    

      Christian Jacob   New Jazz Standards Vol 5      Silver Ambience   

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      5 In 3      

      Jimmy Forrest     Forrest Fire      Dexter's Deck     

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Julie Giroux: Christmas and Sousa Forever (2010)

Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Francisco Guerrero: A un niño llorando (1589)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Timothy Berens: A Winter Miracle (2011)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)

Dave Brubeck: Concordia (2008)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 (1739)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Traditional: Sans Day Carol

Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)

Leigh Harline: Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star (1940)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Richard Wayne Dirksen: Chanticleer (1980)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C (1883)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Encore Chamber Music(recorded Summer 2023)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp Op 10—Sangyoon Kim, clarinet; Catalyst String Quartet (Abi Fayette & Karla Donehew Perez, violins; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello)

Lu Yun: Temples in Taiwan (2018)—Brendan Shea & Jinjoo Cho, violins; Eric Wong, viola;

Geissler, cello

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44—Brendan Shea & Paul Kantor, violins; Ivo van der Werff, viola; Kyle Price, cello; Christina Dahl, piano

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen—Jinjoo Cho, Axel Strauss, Paul Kantor, Stephen Miahky, Brandan Shea, Catherine Cosbey. Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Summer Academy fellow), JuEun Lee (Summer Academy fellow), Chak Chi Wong (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), Francis Chik (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), violins; Scott Lee, Lynne Ramsey, Eric Wong, Gordon Liu (Summer Academy fellow), Caleb Wong (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), violas; Brannon Cho, Dmitri Kouzov, Maxwell Geissler, Dana Rath (Summer Academy fellow), Yanho Cheng (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), cellos; Henry Samuels, Alex Wallack, Henry Brija, basses

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)

Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Glory to the Newborn King'

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)

Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Gustav Holst: Soft and gently (1896)
