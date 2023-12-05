WCLV Program Guide 12-06-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bobby Watson Keepin'It Real Flamenco Sketches
Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon
Jahari Stampley Still Listening Dreams Of Time
Flying Horse Big Band A Message This Is For Albert
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Last Of The Rounders
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Festive Minor
George Burton The Yule Log Fum Fum Fum
Irvin Mayfield And The New Orleans Jazz Playhouse Revue Creole Christmas O Tannenbaum
Rick Gallagher Snowriding Here we come AWassailing
Dave Brubeck Santa's Bag Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream
Simon Moullier Inception Lost
Joey DeFrancesco Home For The Holidays O Come All Ye Faithful
Jazzy Brass Jazzy Brass for The Holidays O Holy Night
Isiah J Thompson A Guaraldi Holiday What Child Is This (Greensleeves)
Lori Mechem Christmas Time is Here My Little Drum
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Versailles
Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day
Nancy Wilson And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes
Fat Babies Chicago Hot London Cafe Blues
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle
Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here
John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child
Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters
Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Warren Wolf Convergence Montara
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo
Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart
Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night
Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself
The Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Jay D'amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call
Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch
Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now
Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty
Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock
Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk
Benny Benack III Thrid Time's A Charm Scootin'
TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us
Ron Carter The Golden Striker Concierto de Aranjuez
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards The Long Goodbye
Gerry Mulligan Meets Ben Webster The Cat Walk
Liz Story A Windham Hill Collection Story Bring a Torch Jeanette Isabella
B3 Kings You Better Watch Out Skating
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays Merry Christmas Baby
Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience
Geof Bradfield Quaver 5 In 3
Jimmy Forrest Forrest Fire Dexter's Deck
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)
Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)
Julie Giroux: Christmas and Sousa Forever (2010)
Traditional: Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Farewell
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Francisco Guerrero: A un niño llorando (1589)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: March of the Smugglers (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Timothy Berens: A Winter Miracle (2011)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)
Dave Brubeck: Concordia (2008)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'
Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 (1739)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)
Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
Traditional: Sans Day Carol
Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)
Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)
Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi (1940)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)
Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)
Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)
Leigh Harline: Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star (1940)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)
Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)
Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Richard Wayne Dirksen: Chanticleer (1980)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C (1883)
20:00 OVATIONS: Encore Chamber Music(recorded Summer 2023)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp Op 10—Sangyoon Kim, clarinet; Catalyst String Quartet (Abi Fayette & Karla Donehew Perez, violins; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello)
Lu Yun: Temples in Taiwan (2018)—Brendan Shea & Jinjoo Cho, violins; Eric Wong, viola;
Geissler, cello
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44—Brendan Shea & Paul Kantor, violins; Ivo van der Werff, viola; Kyle Price, cello; Christina Dahl, piano
Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen—Jinjoo Cho, Axel Strauss, Paul Kantor, Stephen Miahky, Brandan Shea, Catherine Cosbey. Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Summer Academy fellow), JuEun Lee (Summer Academy fellow), Chak Chi Wong (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), Francis Chik (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), violins; Scott Lee, Lynne Ramsey, Eric Wong, Gordon Liu (Summer Academy fellow), Caleb Wong (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), violas; Brannon Cho, Dmitri Kouzov, Maxwell Geissler, Dana Rath (Summer Academy fellow), Yanho Cheng (String Quartet Intensive fellow, Cong Quartet), cellos; Henry Samuels, Alex Wallack, Henry Brija, basses
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)
Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Glory to the Newborn King'
Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)
Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)
Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep (2012)
Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)
Gustav Holst: Soft and gently (1896)