Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-05-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Benny Green Source      Chant

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

      Wayne Shorter     Juju  Deluge

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Fría

      Peter Brendler    Message in Motion Easy Way Out

      Fred Hersch Night and the Music     Heartland

      Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Julian Lage View with a Room  Echo

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

      Benny Carter      Jazz Giant  Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

                  

      Horace Silver     Cape Verdean Blues      Mo' Joe

      Harmonie Ensemble New York S  Nutcracker Suite  Sugar Rum Cherry

      Per Mollehoj      S' Wonderful      Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Up High Down Low

      Lizzie Thomas     Santa Baby  Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity When We Were One

      Emily Remler      Transitions Transitions

      Bobby Timmons     Holiday Soul       Deck the Halls

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Modern Jazz Quartet and Orchestra    England's Carol

      Stanley Turrentine      That's Where It's At    Soft Pedal Blues

      Doug Munro  A Very Gypsy Christmas   Oh Come Emmanuel

                  

      Sackville All-Stars     A Christmas Record      We Three Kings

      Gregory Porter    Christmas Wish    Christmas Time Is Here

      John and David Sneider  Sneid Remarks     Louis Bannet

      John La Barbera   Grooveyard  Thanks Hank

      Wynton Marsalis   Think of One      Fuchsia

      Ben Gillece Parallel    Evening Glow

      Dave McKenna      Easy Street On The Street Where You Live

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Vol 5    I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Lightnin' Hopkins Merry Blue Christmas     Merry Christmas

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Michelli Lordi    Two Moons   Moon And Sand

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Simple Things

      Scott Hesse Intention   Wise One

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Sundogs

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

      John & David Sneider    Sneid Remarks     Points Of Light

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      SelfPortrait In Three Colors

      Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay

                  

      Art Pepper  Modern Art  Cool Bunny

      Bobby Watson      Going Back to Kansas City     Mind Wine

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Blues For Brenda

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Uncommonly Ground

      Julian Lage View with a Room  Echo

      Marc Copland      Second Look Suite Sixteen

      Cassandra Wilson  Glamoured   Fragile

      Gigi Gryce  The Hapnin's      Nica's Tempo

      Clark Terry In Orbit    Let's Cool One

      Art Blakey  Onh-By the Way    Sudan blue

                  

      Oscar Peterson    Con Alma    It Ain't Neccesarily So

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Dena DeRose Travellin' Light  East of the Sun

      Mahalia Jackson   Mahalia Sings Songs of Christmas     The Holy Babe

      Marcus Roberts    Prayer for Peace   Silent Night

      Charlie Haden/Hank Jones      Come Sunday It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

      Klas Lindquist Nonet    Alternative Energy Source     Joey

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  SJB

      Peter Erskine     Live in Italy     New Hope

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme (1977)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Alexandre Tansman: Foxtrot from 'Sonatine Transatlantique' (1930)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Traditional: Greensleeves

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)

John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern (1690)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire (1950)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
