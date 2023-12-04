WCLV Program Guide 12-05-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Mo' Joe
Harmonie Ensemble New York S Nutcracker Suite Sugar Rum Cherry
Per Mollehoj S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Michael Dease Swing Low Up High Down Low
Lizzie Thomas Santa Baby Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Ron Blake Mistaken Identity When We Were One
Emily Remler Transitions Transitions
Bobby Timmons Holiday Soul Deck the Halls
Modern Jazz Quartet Modern Jazz Quartet and Orchestra England's Carol
Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Soft Pedal Blues
Doug Munro A Very Gypsy Christmas Oh Come Emmanuel
Sackville All-Stars A Christmas Record We Three Kings
Gregory Porter Christmas Wish Christmas Time Is Here
John and David Sneider Sneid Remarks Louis Bannet
John La Barbera Grooveyard Thanks Hank
Wynton Marsalis Think of One Fuchsia
Ben Gillece Parallel Evening Glow
Dave McKenna Easy Street On The Street Where You Live
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Vol 5 I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Lightnin' Hopkins Merry Blue Christmas Merry Christmas
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Michelli Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Simple Things
Scott Hesse Intention Wise One
Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs
Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)
John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Points Of Light
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um SelfPortrait In Three Colors
Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay
Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny
Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues For Brenda
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen
Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile
Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo
Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One
Art Blakey Onh-By the Way Sudan blue
Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Neccesarily So
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Dena DeRose Travellin' Light East of the Sun
Mahalia Jackson Mahalia Sings Songs of Christmas The Holy Babe
Marcus Roberts Prayer for Peace Silent Night
Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Come Sunday It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Klas Lindquist Nonet Alternative Energy Source Joey
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB
Peter Erskine Live in Italy New Hope
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)
John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme (1977)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)
Alexandre Tansman: Foxtrot from 'Sonatine Transatlantique' (1930)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)
Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)
Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Traditional: Greensleeves
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)
Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804)
Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)
Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)
John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)
Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)
Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)
Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern (1690)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)
Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)
Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)
Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)
Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)
Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire (1950)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier