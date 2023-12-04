WCLV Program Guide 12-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Benny Green Source Chant

Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría

Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Mo' Joe

Harmonie Ensemble New York S Nutcracker Suite Sugar Rum Cherry

Per Mollehoj S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Michael Dease Swing Low Up High Down Low

Lizzie Thomas Santa Baby Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity When We Were One

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Bobby Timmons Holiday Soul Deck the Halls

Modern Jazz Quartet Modern Jazz Quartet and Orchestra England's Carol

Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Soft Pedal Blues

Doug Munro A Very Gypsy Christmas Oh Come Emmanuel

Sackville All-Stars A Christmas Record We Three Kings

Gregory Porter Christmas Wish Christmas Time Is Here

John and David Sneider Sneid Remarks Louis Bannet

John La Barbera Grooveyard Thanks Hank

Wynton Marsalis Think of One Fuchsia

Ben Gillece Parallel Evening Glow

Dave McKenna Easy Street On The Street Where You Live

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Vol 5 I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Lightnin' Hopkins Merry Blue Christmas Merry Christmas

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Michelli Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Simple Things

Scott Hesse Intention Wise One

Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs

Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Points Of Light

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um SelfPortrait In Three Colors

Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay

Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny

Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues For Brenda

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen

Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile

Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo

Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One

Art Blakey Onh-By the Way Sudan blue

Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Neccesarily So

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Dena DeRose Travellin' Light East of the Sun

Mahalia Jackson Mahalia Sings Songs of Christmas The Holy Babe

Marcus Roberts Prayer for Peace Silent Night

Charlie Haden/Hank Jones Come Sunday It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Klas Lindquist Nonet Alternative Energy Source Joey

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Peter Erskine Live in Italy New Hope

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme (1977)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Alexandre Tansman: Foxtrot from 'Sonatine Transatlantique' (1930)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' (1920)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Traditional: Greensleeves

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Traditional: The First Nowell (1833)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)

John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern (1690)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire (1950)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier