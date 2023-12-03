© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-04-2023

Published December 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Echo Canyon

      John Swana/Joe Magnarelli     Philly-New York Junction      Growing Pains

      Joey Alexander    Continuance Why Don't We

      Jane Monheit      The Season   I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day

      Alex DeGrassi     Windham Hill Holiday Guitar Collecton     The Holly And The Ivy

      Bobby Hutcherson  Happenings  Bouquet

      Benny Golson      And the Philadelphians  Blues On My Mind

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys      Doxy

      Art Hodes   Christmas Time Jazz     Joy to the World

                  

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Jimmy Rowles      Music's the Only Thing on My Mind   Running Brook

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Christian Tamburr Places      Phantoms

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Christian McBride Fingerpainting    Fingerpainting

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   Bill's Beauty

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Reflections At Dusk

                  

      Soul Message Band Soulful Days      Matador

      Grant Green Sunday Mornin'    Come Sunrise

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues

      Kenny Wheeler     Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting

      Mike Moreno First in Mind     Mantra # 5

      Charles Lloyd     Voices in the Night     Requiem

      Mads Vinding      Daddio Don  Days Of Wine And Roses

      Sphere      On Tour     Beautiful Friendship

      Allison/Nash/Cardenas   Healing Power     And Now The Queen

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Looking Back

      Nadje Noordhuis   Full Circle Little Song

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Caravanserai

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'

      Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Almost Cried

      Duke Ellington    Blues in Orbit    Blues In Blueprint

      Towner Galaher    Live  Keep Talkin'

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Misha Mengelberg  No Idea     The Mooche

                  

      Scott Hesse Intention   The Night Owl

      Duke Ellington    Three Suites       Peanut Brittle Brigade

      Ella Fitzgerald   Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas      Winter Wonderland

      George Gee  Winter Wonderland God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

      Roy Hargrove       A Merry Jazzmas  Hargrove Frosty the Snowman

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Band Back In Time

      Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Open Windows

                  

      Stan Getz   Anniversary El Cahon

      Al Grey/Buddy Tate      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

      Freddie Hubbard   Hub Tones   You're My Everything

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Anchor

      John Paul McGee   A Gospeljazzical Christmas    The Manger Medley

      Eric Benton Shades of Christmas     Doxology/Ode to Joy

      Jon Weber   An NPR Jazz Chrismas    Gesu Bambino

      Sonny Rollins     Worktime    Paradox

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Esprit de Corps' (1888)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Glenn Gould: So You Want to Write a Fugue? (1963)

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Serenade (1834)

Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 79 in F (1783)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise (2012)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo (1876)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls: Joseph est bien marié (1693)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

John Foster: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1800)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 33 (1793)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)

Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain (1949)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)
