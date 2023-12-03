WCLV Program Guide 12-04-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Echo Canyon
John Swana/Joe Magnarelli Philly-New York Junction Growing Pains
Joey Alexander Continuance Why Don't We
Jane Monheit The Season I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day
Alex DeGrassi Windham Hill Holiday Guitar Collecton The Holly And The Ivy
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet
Benny Golson And the Philadelphians Blues On My Mind
Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Doxy
Art Hodes Christmas Time Jazz Joy to the World
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting
Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk
Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador
Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues
Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting
Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5
Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem
Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses
Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship
Allison/Nash/Cardenas Healing Power And Now The Queen
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back
Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Little Song
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Almost Cried
Duke Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint
Towner Galaher Live Keep Talkin'
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Misha Mengelberg No Idea The Mooche
Scott Hesse Intention The Night Owl
Duke Ellington Three Suites Peanut Brittle Brigade
Ella Fitzgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Winter Wonderland
George Gee Winter Wonderland God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Roy Hargrove A Merry Jazzmas Hargrove Frosty the Snowman
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Back In Time
Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios
Affinity Trio Hindsight Open Windows
Stan Getz Anniversary El Cahon
Al Grey/Buddy Tate Just Jazz Blue Creek
Freddie Hubbard Hub Tones You're My Everything
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Anchor
John Paul McGee A Gospeljazzical Christmas The Manger Medley
Eric Benton Shades of Christmas Doxology/Ode to Joy
Jon Weber An NPR Jazz Chrismas Gesu Bambino
Sonny Rollins Worktime Paradox
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Esprit de Corps' (1888)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Glenn Gould: So You Want to Write a Fugue? (1963)
Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e (1893)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Serenade (1834)
Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale (1720)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 79 in F (1783)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)
Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)
Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)
John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)
John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise (2012)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)
Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo (1876)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls: Joseph est bien marié (1693)
Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)
John Foster: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1800)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 33 (1793)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)
Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)
Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)
Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)
Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain (1949)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)
Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)
Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)
Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)