WCLV Program Guide 12-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Echo Canyon

John Swana/Joe Magnarelli Philly-New York Junction Growing Pains

Joey Alexander Continuance Why Don't We

Jane Monheit The Season I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day

Alex DeGrassi Windham Hill Holiday Guitar Collecton The Holly And The Ivy

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Benny Golson And the Philadelphians Blues On My Mind

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Doxy

Art Hodes Christmas Time Jazz Joy to the World

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting

Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Reflections At Dusk

Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador

Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues

Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting

Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5

Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem

Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses

Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship

Allison/Nash/Cardenas Healing Power And Now The Queen

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Looking Back

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Little Song

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To The 'Top'

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism Little Garlic Knot

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Almost Cried

Duke Ellington Blues in Orbit Blues In Blueprint

Towner Galaher Live Keep Talkin'

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Misha Mengelberg No Idea The Mooche

Scott Hesse Intention The Night Owl

Duke Ellington Three Suites Peanut Brittle Brigade

Ella Fitzgerald Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas Winter Wonderland

George Gee Winter Wonderland God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Roy Hargrove A Merry Jazzmas Hargrove Frosty the Snowman

John Scofield Uncle John's Band Back In Time

Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios

Affinity Trio Hindsight Open Windows

Stan Getz Anniversary El Cahon

Al Grey/Buddy Tate Just Jazz Blue Creek

Freddie Hubbard Hub Tones You're My Everything

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Anchor

John Paul McGee A Gospeljazzical Christmas The Manger Medley

Eric Benton Shades of Christmas Doxology/Ode to Joy

Jon Weber An NPR Jazz Chrismas Gesu Bambino

Sonny Rollins Worktime Paradox

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Esprit de Corps' (1888)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Glenn Gould: So You Want to Write a Fugue? (1963)

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e (1893)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Serenade (1834)

Johann David Heinichen: Pastorale (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 79 in F (1783)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Nine Variations on Paisiello's 'Quant'è più bello' (1795)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

John Rutter: All Bells in Paradise (2012)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Franz Liszt: Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo (1876)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls: Joseph est bien marié (1693)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

John Foster: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (1800)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Une jeune pucelle from 'Midnight Mass for Christmas'

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 33 (1793)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Traditional: Drive the Cold Winter Away

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)

Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973)

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)

Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain (1949)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)

