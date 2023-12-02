WCLV Program Guide 12-03-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Thedia

Michael Patterson, One More – Music of Thad Jones, Mean What You Say

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, Back Bone

Buselli – Wallarab, Carol of the Bells, Christmas Time is, Swiss Movement Here

Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Series 5, I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent,

Joe Alterman, Big Mo and Little Joe, The Strangler

Les McCann – Eddie Harris, Swiss Movement, Compared to What

Joel Haynes, The Return, Allure

Atley King, Unconditional, Context

Justin Kauflin – Thomas Fonnesbaek, Danish Rain, Driftin’

Jerry Bergonzi, Extra, Extra, Loudzee

Bennett Paster, Radiance, I Remember Nat

Affinity Trio, Hindsight, Bongo Beep

Diva, 30, In A Mellow Tone

Duke Ellington, Three Suites, Peanut Brittle Brigade

Duke Ellington, Three Suites, Arabesque Cookie

Bill O’Connell, Live in Montauk, Do Nothin’ ‘til You Hear From Me

Angela DeNiro, Swingin’ with Legends 2, Hello Young Lovers

Brecker Brothers, The Brecker Brothers, Some Skunk Funk

Samara Joy, A Joyful Holiday, The Christmas Song

Walter Bishop Jr. , Bish at the Bank, If I Were a Bell

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Joy Spring

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain

Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Cannonball Adderley Kind Of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Cheek to Cheek

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Octopus' Garden/The End

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edision Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison You Go to My Head

Freddie Hubbard, Cedar Walton, Jymi Merrit, Art Blaker, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Arabia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Hell's Belles

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Whatever Lola Wants

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Andy Bey, Vito Leczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So All the Things You Are

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Daivs, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Wild Man Blues

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1724)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO Seattle 2022 (III) - Featuring the 1965 Flentrop organ at St. Mark’s Cathedral in recital and worship contexts.

MAX REGER: Toccata & Fugue in a, Op. 80, nos. 11/12.

BALINT KAROSI: Toccata in Memory of Bela Bartok James Kealey (NYACOP 1st Prize)

RACHEL LAURIN: Humoresque, Op. 77.

DAVID CONTE: Toccata Daniel Chang (2nd Prize)

JEANNE DEMESSIEUX: Etude in Octaves, Op. 5, no. 6.

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Choral (ii.), fr Symphonie romane, Op. 73 Daniel Minnick (3rd Prize)

LOUIS VIERNE: Final, fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 59 James Kealey (r. 7/4/22)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The new liturgical year begins with Advent Sunday, with its themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah, and the beginnings of moving from darkness to light. Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music of longing and expectation as we begin the Advent journey.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 (1734)

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' (1698)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 in D (1765)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 5 in F (1770)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 in G 'Military' (1794)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' (1878)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 (1600)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E minor, Op. 90 "Dumky" Movement 6 Lento maestoso; Vivace Weilerstein Trio Album: Dvorak Trios Koch 7657

Connor Chee: Unbroken Connor Chee, piano YCMPR Diversity Recording Project

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joseph Gewirtz calling from Harrisburg, PA

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

13:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Roderick Cox, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 6 Op 10 (encore)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat Op 82

Antonin Dvorak: Czech Suite Op 39—Zdenek Macal, conductor

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Membership Campaign Edition

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day (1830)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 27, 2023 - We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Over the years, From the Top has featured the sensational winning youth ensembles of this renowned competition, and we're going to revisit some of these incredible performances. We'll also reveal the most recent grand prize winners who have yet to be featured on From the Top

The Versaille Quintet (violist Rosie Armbrust, 17, from Wayne, IL; cellist Anna Burden, 16, from Lake Bluff, IL; violinist Eunice Keem, 17, from Northfield, IL; violinist Karen Kim, 17, from LaCrosse WI; and pianist Stephanie Nilles, 17, from Wheaton, IL) Quintet in G minor, Op. 57 III. Scherzo Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Quartet Stracciatella (violinist Erika Gray, 16, from Wilmette, IL; violinist HyunJae Lim, 14, from Seoul, South Korea, and studying in Philadelphia, PA; violist Stephanie Block, 18, from Chicago, IL; and cellist Johannes Gray, 15, from Wilmette, IL) String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters” IV. Allegro Leoš Janáček (1854-1928)

Incendio Saxophone Trio (saxophonist Zachary Solomon, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; saxophonist Alexander Procajlo, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; and saxophonist Emma Phillips, 18, from Orland Park, Illinois) Crankshaft Robbie McCarthy (b. 1989), Arr. Matt Fowler

Trio Adonais (violinist Sammy Andonian, 18, from Lincoln, MA; cellist Mari Nagahara, 16, from Andover, MA; and pianist John Gibson, 18, from MA) Soliloquy Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

The Bone Rangers (trombonist Karl Kirkpatrick, 18, from Mundelein, Illinois; trombonist Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18, from Lansing, Illinois; trombonist Jonah Blake, 16, from Chicago, Illinois; and trombonist Rafael Noriega Jr., 15, from Chicago, Illinois) Canzona Biagio Marini (1594-1663)

FaMa Quartet (violinist Ella Eom, 17, from Palisades Park, NJ; violinist Julie Kim, 17, from Northvale, NJ; violist Jasper Sewell, 18, from Chattanooga, TN; and cellist Ari Peraza-Webb, 18, from Cincinnati, OH)

String Quartet in G Minor, Opus 10 I. Animé et très décidé Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

The Favrile Quartet (violist Lauren Chipman, 17, from Lake Forest, IL; pianist Christopher Falzone, 15, from Richmond, VA; cellist Deanna Talens, 18, from Appleton WI; and violinist Russ Stewart, 17, from Middleton, WI) Piano Quartet No. 1, Op. 25 IV. Rondo all Zingarese. Presto Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 3 in A (1928)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002) Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet in A and String Quartet (2005) Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) Nicholas Underhill, piano

Edwin London: Gypsy Heirs (1997) Laura Martin, violin; Mark George, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Future of Higher Education: A Conversation with Cleveland’s College Presidents - Michael A Baston, Dr. Laura Bloomberg, Eric Kaler

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes (1910)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol (1934)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (1800)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)