Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Neighborhood Dog-Sleeper Wins Pet News of the Week!

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published December 2, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST
DGLimages
/
Shutterstock

WCLV 90.3 & wclv.org listeners voted overwhelmingly for the story about the rural Alabama man whose neighbor dogs come on in for a nap! Thanks for your votes. Please vote again next Friday, Dec. 8, beginning at 7:25 a.m. EST. The winner is read on the air just before 10 a.m. and posted here. Note: The scene pictured above is not of the actual Alabama man or an actual neighbor dog, but the two of them look rather comfy all the same.

Jacqueline Gerber
