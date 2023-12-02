Neighborhood Dog-Sleeper Wins Pet News of the Week!

WCLV 90.3 & wclv.org listeners voted overwhelmingly for the story about the rural Alabama man whose neighbor dogs come on in for a nap! Thanks for your votes. Please vote again next Friday, Dec. 8, beginning at 7:25 a.m. EST. The winner is read on the air just before 10 a.m. and posted here. Note: The scene pictured above is not of the actual Alabama man or an actual neighbor dog, but the two of them look rather comfy all the same.