WCLV Program Guide 12-02-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Kelly Jefferson, Rituals, Kindling
Buselli – Wallarab , Carol of the Bells, Skating
Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Skylark ,
Chris Botti, Volume 1, My Funny Valentine
Miles Davis, Cookin’, Blues By Five
Joe La Barbera, World Travelers, Blue Notes
Wayne Esscoffery, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square
Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Exactly Right
Vincent Ector, Live at the Side Door, The Courtship
Benny Carter – Oscar Peterson, Baubles, Bangles and Beads,
Benny Carter Meets Oscar Peterson
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady ,
Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Series Vol. 5, Blues Everywhere
Dave Brubeck, Two-Part Contention, Live from the Northwest
Technocats, Music of Greg Hill, Eldon’s Bop
Airmen of Note with Melissa Aldana, 2023, M and M
Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, All In
Mehmet Ali Sanliko, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca
Don Ellis, Electric Bath, Turkish Bath
Tony Addison, Relentless Pursuit, Cool Breeze
Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Thedia
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Yesterdays
Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Giant Steps
McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Doodlin'
Horace Silver, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Summertime
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Bess, You Is My Woman Now
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Porgy and Bess Medley
Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring
Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not for Me
Howard Roberts, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly Good Pickins' Relaxin' At Camarillo
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Blues for Groove
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Moanin'
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Charade
Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Trick Hips
Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standard In Norway Just In Time
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner
Carlos Chávez Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music
Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar
Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano
Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute
Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute
Juan García de Zéspedes Hermoso amor The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E minor, Op. 90 "Dumky" Movement 6 Lento maestoso; Vivace Weilerstein Trio
Connor Chee: Unbroken Connor Chee, piano
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joseph Gewirtz calling from Harrisburg, PA
Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2: 3rd movement Catalyst Quartet
Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina Ilya Gringolts, violin; Silvia Simionescu, viola; Chen Halevi, clarinet; Winfried Holzenkamp, bass; Matvey Demin, flute Mizmorim Festival, Stadtcasino, Basel, Switzerland
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Movements 1-2 Johnny Gandelsman, violin Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Neely, conductor National Orchestral Institute & Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Gioacchino Rossini: Sigismondo: Overture (1814)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (1966)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)
George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1734)
Traditional: The Gravel Walk & Over the Isles to America
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 27, 2023 - We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Over the years, From the Top has featured the sensational winning youth ensembles of this renowned competition, and we're going to revisit some of these incredible performances. We'll also reveal the most recent grand prize winners who have yet to be featured on From the Top
The Versaille Quintet (violist Rosie Armbrust, 17, from Wayne, IL; cellist Anna Burden, 16, from Lake Bluff, IL; violinist Eunice Keem, 17, from Northfield, IL; violinist Karen Kim, 17, from LaCrosse WI; and pianist Stephanie Nilles, 17, from Wheaton, IL) Quintet in G minor, Op. 57 III. Scherzo (3:06) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)
Quartet Stracciatella (violinist Erika Gray, 16, from Wilmette, IL; violinist HyunJae Lim, 14, from Seoul, South Korea, and studying in Philadelphia, PA; violist Stephanie Block, 18, from Chicago, IL; and cellist Johannes Gray, 15, from Wilmette, IL) String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters” IV. Allegro (5:10) Leoš Janáček (1854-1928) *From FTT archives
Incendio Saxophone Trio (saxophonist Zachary Solomon, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; saxophonist Alexander Procajlo, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; and saxophonist Emma Phillips, 18, from Orland Park, Illinois) Crankshaft (6:00) Robbie McCarthy (b. 1989), Arr. Matt Fowler (living composer)
Trio Adonais (violinist Sammy Andonian, 18, from Lincoln, MA; cellist Mari Nagahara, 16, from Andover, MA; and pianist John Gibson, 18, from MA) Soliloquy (3:53) Shulamit Ran (b. 1949) *From FTT archives
Ari Webb, 16, cello, from Cincinnati, OH, Tessa Lark, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano Piano Trio in G Major, Mvmt 3 By Claude Debussy (1862 - 1918) *From FTT archives
The Bone Rangers (trombonist Karl Kirkpatrick, 18, from Mundelein, Illinois; trombonist Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18, from Lansing, Illinois; trombonist Jonah Blake, 16, from Chicago, Illinois; and trombonist Rafael Noriega Jr., 15, from Chicago, Illinois) Canzona (1:40) Biagio Marini (1594-1663)
FaMa Quartet (violinist Julie Kim, 17, from Northvale, NJ; violinist Jasper Sewell, 18, from Chattanooga, TN; violinist Ella Eom, 17, from Palisades Park, NJ; and cellist Ari Peraza-Webb, 18, from Cincinnati, OH) String Quartet in G Minor, Opus 10 I. Animé et très décidé (6:02) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
The Favrile Quartet (violist Lauren Chipman, 17, from Lake Forest, IL; pianist Christopher Falzone, 15, from Richmond, VA; cellist Deanna Talens, 18, from Appleton WI; and violinist Russ Stewart, 17, from Middleton, WI)
Piano Quartet No. 1, Op. 25 IV. Rondo all Zingarese. Presto (7:51) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) *From FTT archives
13:00 SPECIAL La Divina: Maria Callas at 100 with Mike Bolton
Francesco Cilea: Adriana Lecouvreur: Io son l’umile ancella Maria Callas, soprano; Tullio Serafin, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Orsù, Tosca, parlate Maria Callas, soprano; Giuseppe di Stefano, tenor; Tito Gobbi, baritone; Victor de Sabata, conductor; Orchestra of La Scala
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Vieni! T’affreta Maria Callas, soprano; Nicola Rescigno, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra
Georges Bizet: Carmen: L’amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera) Maria Callas, soprano; Georges Prêtre, conductor; Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris;Choeurs René Duclos
Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva Maria Callas, soprano; Arturo Basile, conductor; Orchestra Sinfonica di Torino della RAI
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Dunque io son Maria Callas, soprano; Tito Gobbi, baritone; Alceo Galliera, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra
Gaetano Donizetti: Anna Bolena: Coppia iniqua Maria Callas, soprano; Nicola Rescigno, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra
Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier: La mamma morta Maria Callas, soprano; Tullio Serafin, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte Maria Callas, soprano; Victor de Sabata, conductor; Orchestra of La Scala
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus Herbert von Karajan, conductor; Orchestra and Chorus of La Scala
14:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon (1877)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1935)
Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces (1849)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)
John Field: Nocturne No. 2 in c (1812)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1871)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas
Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin
Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman
Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf
Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Sheldon Harnick (Part 3) - The final installment of our visit with the great lyricist, including selections from Bock and Harnick's "The Rothschilds," "Rex" (his musical with Richard Rodgers), and his "Christmas Carol" (with music by Michel Legrand)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCER with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Harding, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano, live from Severance Music Center
Betsy Jolas: Ces belles années... [U.S. Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco
Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance
Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves
Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra
Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright
A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)
Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1873)
Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)
Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)
Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)
William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)