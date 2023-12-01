WCLV Program Guide 12-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Kelly Jefferson, Rituals, Kindling

Buselli – Wallarab , Carol of the Bells, Skating

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Skylark ,

Chris Botti, Volume 1, My Funny Valentine

Miles Davis, Cookin’, Blues By Five

Joe La Barbera, World Travelers, Blue Notes

Wayne Esscoffery, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square

Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Exactly Right

Vincent Ector, Live at the Side Door, The Courtship

Benny Carter – Oscar Peterson, Baubles, Bangles and Beads,

Benny Carter Meets Oscar Peterson

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady ,

Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Series Vol. 5, Blues Everywhere

Dave Brubeck, Two-Part Contention, Live from the Northwest

Technocats, Music of Greg Hill, Eldon’s Bop

Airmen of Note with Melissa Aldana, 2023, M and M

Darcy James Argue, Dynamic Maximum Tension, All In

Mehmet Ali Sanliko, Turkish Hipster, A Capoeira Turca

Don Ellis, Electric Bath, Turkish Bath

Tony Addison, Relentless Pursuit, Cool Breeze

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Thedia

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Yesterdays

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Giant Steps

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Doodlin'

Horace Silver, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Summertime

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Bess, You Is My Woman Now

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Porgy and Bess Medley

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not for Me

Howard Roberts, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly Good Pickins' Relaxin' At Camarillo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Moanin'

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Charade

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Trick Hips

Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standard In Norway Just In Time

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner

Carlos Chávez Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music

Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar

Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano

Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute

Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute

Juan García de Zéspedes Hermoso amor The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E minor, Op. 90 "Dumky" Movement 6 Lento maestoso; Vivace Weilerstein Trio

Connor Chee: Unbroken Connor Chee, piano

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joseph Gewirtz calling from Harrisburg, PA

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2: 3rd movement Catalyst Quartet

Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina Ilya Gringolts, violin; Silvia Simionescu, viola; Chen Halevi, clarinet; Winfried Holzenkamp, bass; Matvey Demin, flute Mizmorim Festival, Stadtcasino, Basel, Switzerland

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Movements 1-2 Johnny Gandelsman, violin Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Neely, conductor National Orchestral Institute & Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sigismondo: Overture (1814)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (1966)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1734)

Traditional: The Gravel Walk & Over the Isles to America

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 27, 2023 - We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Over the years, From the Top has featured the sensational winning youth ensembles of this renowned competition, and we're going to revisit some of these incredible performances. We'll also reveal the most recent grand prize winners who have yet to be featured on From the Top

The Versaille Quintet (violist Rosie Armbrust, 17, from Wayne, IL; cellist Anna Burden, 16, from Lake Bluff, IL; violinist Eunice Keem, 17, from Northfield, IL; violinist Karen Kim, 17, from LaCrosse WI; and pianist Stephanie Nilles, 17, from Wheaton, IL) Quintet in G minor, Op. 57 III. Scherzo (3:06) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Quartet Stracciatella (violinist Erika Gray, 16, from Wilmette, IL; violinist HyunJae Lim, 14, from Seoul, South Korea, and studying in Philadelphia, PA; violist Stephanie Block, 18, from Chicago, IL; and cellist Johannes Gray, 15, from Wilmette, IL) String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters” IV. Allegro (5:10) Leoš Janáček (1854-1928) *From FTT archives

Incendio Saxophone Trio (saxophonist Zachary Solomon, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; saxophonist Alexander Procajlo, 18, from Tinley Park, Illinois; and saxophonist Emma Phillips, 18, from Orland Park, Illinois) Crankshaft (6:00) Robbie McCarthy (b. 1989), Arr. Matt Fowler (living composer)

Trio Adonais (violinist Sammy Andonian, 18, from Lincoln, MA; cellist Mari Nagahara, 16, from Andover, MA; and pianist John Gibson, 18, from MA) Soliloquy (3:53) Shulamit Ran (b. 1949) *From FTT archives

Ari Webb, 16, cello, from Cincinnati, OH, Tessa Lark, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano Piano Trio in G Major, Mvmt 3 By Claude Debussy (1862 - 1918) *From FTT archives

The Bone Rangers (trombonist Karl Kirkpatrick, 18, from Mundelein, Illinois; trombonist Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18, from Lansing, Illinois; trombonist Jonah Blake, 16, from Chicago, Illinois; and trombonist Rafael Noriega Jr., 15, from Chicago, Illinois) Canzona (1:40) Biagio Marini (1594-1663)

FaMa Quartet (violinist Julie Kim, 17, from Northvale, NJ; violinist Jasper Sewell, 18, from Chattanooga, TN; violinist Ella Eom, 17, from Palisades Park, NJ; and cellist Ari Peraza-Webb, 18, from Cincinnati, OH) String Quartet in G Minor, Opus 10 I. Animé et très décidé (6:02) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

The Favrile Quartet (violist Lauren Chipman, 17, from Lake Forest, IL; pianist Christopher Falzone, 15, from Richmond, VA; cellist Deanna Talens, 18, from Appleton WI; and violinist Russ Stewart, 17, from Middleton, WI)

Piano Quartet No. 1, Op. 25 IV. Rondo all Zingarese. Presto (7:51) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) *From FTT archives

13:00 SPECIAL La Divina: Maria Callas at 100 with Mike Bolton

Francesco Cilea: Adriana Lecouvreur: Io son l’umile ancella Maria Callas, soprano; Tullio Serafin, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Orsù, Tosca, parlate Maria Callas, soprano; Giuseppe di Stefano, tenor; Tito Gobbi, baritone; Victor de Sabata, conductor; Orchestra of La Scala

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Vieni! T’affreta Maria Callas, soprano; Nicola Rescigno, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra

Georges Bizet: Carmen: L’amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera) Maria Callas, soprano; Georges Prêtre, conductor; Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris;Choeurs René Duclos

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva Maria Callas, soprano; Arturo Basile, conductor; Orchestra Sinfonica di Torino della RAI

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Dunque io son Maria Callas, soprano; Tito Gobbi, baritone; Alceo Galliera, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra

Gaetano Donizetti: Anna Bolena: Coppia iniqua Maria Callas, soprano; Nicola Rescigno, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra

Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier: La mamma morta Maria Callas, soprano; Tullio Serafin, conductor; Philharmonia Orchestra

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte Maria Callas, soprano; Victor de Sabata, conductor; Orchestra of La Scala

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus Herbert von Karajan, conductor; Orchestra and Chorus of La Scala

14:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon (1877)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1935)

Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces (1849)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

John Field: Nocturne No. 2 in c (1812)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Sheldon Harnick (Part 3) - The final installment of our visit with the great lyricist, including selections from Bock and Harnick's "The Rothschilds," "Rex" (his musical with Richard Rodgers), and his "Christmas Carol" (with music by Michel Legrand)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCER with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Harding, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano, live from Severance Music Center

Betsy Jolas: Ces belles années... [U.S. Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations—Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March & Shepherd's Dance

Flanders & Swann: The Origin of Greensleeves

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This—Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra

Loudon Wainright: Christmas Morning—Loudon Wainright

A Child's Christmas in Wales - Dylan Thomas

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1873)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (1895)