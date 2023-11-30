WCLV Program Guide 12-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love

Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI

Grant Green First Session Seepin'

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land

Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi

Milt Jackson Count Basie Big Band Vol 1 Blues for Joe Turner

Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here Woman You Must Be Crazy

Scott Hamiliton Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Third World Love New Blues Nature's dance

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Julian Lage Layers This World

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two One Of Many

Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Danny's Dream

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

Joey Alexander Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two At Top A Blue Time

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now

Kevin Hays Bridges Throughout

Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry

Acoustic Masters Acoustic Masters Vol 2 I Don't Know Why

Baikida Carroll Door of the Cage Legacies

Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood

Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah

Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo (1878)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose (1794)

Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon (1870)

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

Franz Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade (1814)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1745)

Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)

Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour (1940)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite (1965)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo for Piano 4-hands (1894)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pierrot (1835)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Funeral March from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1839)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 in g (1773)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)

Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus (1986)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole (1923)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)

John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)

Arvo Pärt: Christmas Lullaby (2002)

Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)