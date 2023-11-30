WCLV Program Guide 12-01-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love
Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake
Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI
Grant Green First Session Seepin'
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land
Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi
Milt Jackson Count Basie Big Band Vol 1 Blues for Joe Turner
Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here Woman You Must Be Crazy
Scott Hamiliton Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Third World Love New Blues Nature's dance
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
Julian Lage Layers This World
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two One Of Many
Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Danny's Dream
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Joey Alexander Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low
Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two At Top A Blue Time
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now
Kevin Hays Bridges Throughout
Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry
Acoustic Masters Acoustic Masters Vol 2 I Don't Know Why
Baikida Carroll Door of the Cage Legacies
Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood
Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There
Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah
Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)
Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo (1878)
Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose (1794)
Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)
John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)
Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon (1870)
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House
Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)
Franz Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade (1814)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 (1812)
György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1745)
Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)
Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)
Traditional: Deck the Halls
Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)
Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour (1940)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)
Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)
Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)
John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)
Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)
Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)
Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite (1965)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo for Piano 4-hands (1894)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pierrot (1835)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Frédéric Chopin: Funeral March from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1839)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)
John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 in g (1773)
John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)
Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)
Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus (1986)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)
Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole (1923)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)
Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)
John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)
Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)
Arvo Pärt: Christmas Lullaby (2002)
Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)
Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)
Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)