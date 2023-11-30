© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-01-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 30, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be   My One And Only Love

      Peter Erskine     As It Is    The Lady In The Lake

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation VI

      Grant Green First Session     Seepin'

      Mike LeDonne      Heavy Hitters     Cedar Land

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Holy Land

      Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow  Je Ne Sais Quoi

                  

      Milt Jackson      Count Basie Big Band Vol 1    Blues for Joe Turner

      Joe Turner  Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here    Woman You Must Be Crazy

      Scott Hamiliton   Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Third World Love  New Blues   Nature's dance

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   There Is No Greater Love

      Julian Lage Layers      This World

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      One Of Many

      Randall Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Danny's Dream

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Stardust

                  

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    You've Changed

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      LaRue

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Nao Faz Mal (Live)

      Chet Baker  This is Always    House of Jade

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick Up    Summer Nights

      Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold    L'Assassinat De Carala

      Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live      Japanese Waltz

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

      Joey Alexander    Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

                  

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Speak Low

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles      Two At Top  A Blue Time

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5  If You Could See Me Now

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Throughout

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   So In Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Have A Cry

      Acoustic Masters  Acoustic Masters Vol 2  I Don't Know Why

      Baikida Carroll   Door of the Cage  Legacies

                  

      Anat Fort   As If Clouds Moving

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Coltrane    Naima

      Diego Rivera Love and Peace    Gracias A La Vida

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Modal Mood

      Larry Willis      Blue Fable  Blue Fable

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

      Bar Kokhba  50th Birthday Celebration     Kivah

      Ryan Keberle      Music is Emotion  Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo (1878)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose (1794)

Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon (1870)

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

Franz Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade (1814)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1745)

Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Ray Evans & Jay Livingston: Silver Bells (1951)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)

Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour (1940)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride (1948)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells (1916)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale (1888)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite (1965)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo for Piano 4-hands (1894)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pierrot (1835)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Funeral March from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1839)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 in g (1773)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy (2003)

Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus (1986)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole (1923)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)

John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)

Arvo Pärt: Christmas Lullaby (2002)

Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)
