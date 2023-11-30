© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 things to do in NEO: ‘Rocky’ in Cleveland, ‘Bingo’ at MassMu and more

Ideastream Public Media | By Jenna Bal
Published November 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
Blank Canvas Theatre debuts its production of "Rocky" the musical this weekend at 78th Street Studios. The production is based on the Oscar-winning film about underdog boxer Rocky Balboa training for a fight against heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.
Blank Street Studios
Blank Canvas Theatre debuts its production of "Rocky" the musical this weekend at 78th Street Studios. The production is based on the Oscar-winning film about underdog boxer Rocky Balboa training for a fight against heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

Attend opening night of “Rocky” the musical at 78th Street Studios’ Blank Canvas Theatre or visit Massillon Museum to see a new collection of ink drawings inspired by Iranian women. Music, culture and art collide during events throughout Northeast Ohio this weekend.

‘Rocky’

Be inspired by the musical adaptation of Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” during its opening weekend at 78th Street Studios’ Blank Canvas Theatre in Cleveland’s Gordon Square Arts District. The musical is based on the Oscar-winning film about underdog boxer Rocky Balboa training for a fight against heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 p.m.

‘Bingo, I’m the King, Now!’

Visit Massillon Museum to see the new ink drawing exhibit, “Bingo, I’m the King, Now!” by Iranian artist Elena Masrour. Now based in Birmingham, Alabama, Masrour draws inspiration from religious propaganda in her homeland, social transformations after the Islamic Revolution and experiences of modern Iranian women. The opening reception is Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display in Studio M until Jan. 14.

Nathan-Paul at BOP STOP

Cleveland jazz artistNathan-Paul heads to the BOP STOP in Hingetown for an evening of collaborative performances. He first takes the stage with a quintet featuring Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody followed by his act with Akron-based funk band the Admirables, which brings a rock-edge to the artist’s sound. The event is Friday, 7-10 p.m.

‘Black Nativity’

Karamu House stages its holiday production of Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity” at the Allen Theatre in Playhouse Square this weekend. The gospel retelling of the Christmas story incorporates African traditions, music and dance for a fresh take on the classic nativity story. Showtimes are Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m.

Light Up the Lodge

Pack your weekend with holiday activities at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. Light Up the Lodge is an annual festival featuring activities for all ages. Friday offers wreath decorating and ale tasting. Saturday’s activities include a gingerbread house contest, carriage rides, outdoor tree lighting and more. The weekend ends with a visit from Santa on Sunday.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & InterviewsThings to Do in Northeast Ohio
Jenna Bal
Jenna Bal is a senior journalism major at Kent State University with minors in web development and English. She has experience as a reporter and editor for KentWired and The Burr.
See stories by Jenna Bal
Related Content