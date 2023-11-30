5 things to do in NEO: ‘Rocky’ in Cleveland, ‘Bingo’ at MassMu and more

‘Rocky’

Be inspired by the musical adaptation of Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” during its opening weekend at 78th Street Studios’ Blank Canvas Theatre in Cleveland’s Gordon Square Arts District. The musical is based on the Oscar-winning film about underdog boxer Rocky Balboa training for a fight against heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 p.m.



‘Bingo, I’m the King, Now!’

Visit Massillon Museum to see the new ink drawing exhibit, “Bingo, I’m the King, Now!” by Iranian artist Elena Masrour. Now based in Birmingham, Alabama, Masrour draws inspiration from religious propaganda in her homeland, social transformations after the Islamic Revolution and experiences of modern Iranian women. The opening reception is Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display in Studio M until Jan. 14.



Nathan-Paul at BOP STOP

Cleveland jazz artistNathan-Paul heads to the BOP STOP in Hingetown for an evening of collaborative performances. He first takes the stage with a quintet featuring Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody followed by his act with Akron-based funk band the Admirables, which brings a rock-edge to the artist’s sound. The event is Friday, 7-10 p.m.



‘Black Nativity’

Karamu House stages its holiday production of Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity” at the Allen Theatre in Playhouse Square this weekend. The gospel retelling of the Christmas story incorporates African traditions, music and dance for a fresh take on the classic nativity story. Showtimes are Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m.



Light Up the Lodge

Pack your weekend with holiday activities at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. Light Up the Lodge is an annual festival featuring activities for all ages. Friday offers wreath decorating and ale tasting. Saturday’s activities include a gingerbread house contest, carriage rides, outdoor tree lighting and more. The weekend ends with a visit from Santa on Sunday.