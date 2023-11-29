WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Scofield Uncle John's Cabin Uncle John's Band
Darcy James Argue Maximum Dynamic Tension Last Waltz For Levon
Alphono Johnson Interview Alphonso Johnson Interview Johnson Interview
Isiah Thompson A Guaraldi Holiday Christmas Is Coming
Darren Johnson Breathing Room The Forever People
Cassandra Wilson Belly of the Sun Waters Of March
Grant Green Nigeria I Concentrate on You
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights
Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars
Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade
Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal
Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come
Michael Benedict Bopitude Alter Ego
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Michael Dease Swing Low Just Waiting
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Atlantic Road Trip One Hore Haj Dolu Háj
B3 Kings You Better Watch Out Do You Hear What I Hear
Dave Young Justin Time For Christmas Vol 2 It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Ron Blake Mistaken Identity No Hype Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars
Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy
Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight
Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul
Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship
Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace
Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville
Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues
Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass
Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa
Michael Weiss Homage Skylark
Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Lucas Pino Covers Waltz for MD
Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business Jive Samba
Christian Sands Christmas Stories Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling Bright Bright the Holly Berries
Sackville All Stars Sackville Christmas Record We Three Kings
Gregory Porter Christmas Wish Christmas Wish
Sean Mason The Southern Suite SilkyM
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns (1879)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)
Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 (1813)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in g (1892)
Anonymous: The Agincourt Song
William Cornysh: Woefully arrayed (1510)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)
Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Naïs: Rigaudons (1748)
Traditional: The One from Romo
Carl Nielsen: Freedom is the Purest Gold (1919)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles (1905)
Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 4 (1945)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)
John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)
Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)
Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)
Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)
Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)
Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 2 (1786)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)
Dmitri Klebanov: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1946)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)
Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)
Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte' (1892)
Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)
Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)
Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)