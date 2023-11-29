WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Scofield Uncle John's Cabin Uncle John's Band

Darcy James Argue Maximum Dynamic Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Alphono Johnson Interview Alphonso Johnson Interview Johnson Interview

Isiah Thompson A Guaraldi Holiday Christmas Is Coming

Darren Johnson Breathing Room The Forever People

Cassandra Wilson Belly of the Sun Waters Of March

Grant Green Nigeria I Concentrate on You

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars

Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade

Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come

Michael Benedict Bopitude Alter Ego

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Michael Dease Swing Low Just Waiting

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Atlantic Road Trip One Hore Haj Dolu Háj

B3 Kings You Better Watch Out Do You Hear What I Hear

Dave Young Justin Time For Christmas Vol 2 It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity No Hype Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight

Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace

Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa

Michael Weiss Homage Skylark

Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Lucas Pino Covers Waltz for MD

Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business Jive Samba

Christian Sands Christmas Stories Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir Caroling Caroling Bright Bright the Holly Berries

Sackville All Stars Sackville Christmas Record We Three Kings

Gregory Porter Christmas Wish Christmas Wish

Sean Mason The Southern Suite SilkyM

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns (1879)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 (1813)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in g (1892)

Anonymous: The Agincourt Song

William Cornysh: Woefully arrayed (1510)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Naïs: Rigaudons (1748)

Traditional: The One from Romo

Carl Nielsen: Freedom is the Purest Gold (1919)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles (1905)

Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 4 (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)

Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 2 (1786)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Dmitri Klebanov: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte' (1892)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)

Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)