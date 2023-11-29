© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Cabin      Uncle John's Band

      Darcy James Argue Maximum Dynamic Tension Last Waltz For Levon

      Alphono Johnson Interview     Alphonso Johnson Interview    Johnson Interview

      Isiah Thompson    A Guaraldi Holiday      Christmas Is Coming

      Darren Johnson    Breathing Room    The Forever People

      Cassandra Wilson  Belly of the Sun  Waters Of March

      Grant Green Nigeria     I Concentrate on You

                  

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      This Is New

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Roy McGrath Menjune     Groove 4

      Joe Lovano  Trio Tapestry     Sparkle Lights

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Lost in the Stars

      Rene Marie  I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    Foi a Saudade

      Chuck Redd  Groove City Renewal

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top    If You Can't Call Don't Come

                  

      Michael Benedict  Bopitude    Alter Ego

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Just Waiting

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Hore Haj Dolu Háj

      B3 Kings    You Better Watch Out    Do You Hear What I Hear

      Dave Young  Justin Time For Christmas Vol 2      It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity No Hype Blues

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Modest Jazz Trio  Good Friday Blues I Remember You

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

      Larry Willis      A Tribute to Someone    King Cobra

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Irene (Mother)

      Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Mars

      Quentin Baxter    Arts Moves Jazz   For Miles And Miles

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Thank You Roy

      Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk      Staying in Touch  Round Midnight

      Anthony Wilson    Adult Themes      Idle Blues

                  

      Cecilia Smith    The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul

      Michael Brecker   Nearness of You   My Ship

      Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  Peace

      Joe Henderson     State of the Tenor Vol 1      Soulville

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues

      Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass

      Various Artist    The Other side of Ellington   Mount Harrisa

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Skylark

      Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Steadfast

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Waltz for MD

      Cannonball Adderley     Dizzy's Business  Jive Samba

      Christian Sands   Christmas Stories Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

      Lex de Azevedo & Millennium Choir   Caroling Caroling  Bright Bright the Holly Berries

      Sackville All Stars     Sackville Christmas Record    We Three Kings

      Gregory Porter    Christmas Wish    Christmas Wish

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      SilkyM

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns (1879)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 (1813)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in g (1892)

Anonymous: The Agincourt Song

William Cornysh: Woefully arrayed (1510)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Naïs: Rigaudons (1748)

Traditional: The One from Romo

Carl Nielsen: Freedom is the Purest Gold (1919)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau (1838)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles (1905)

Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 4 (1945)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (1988)

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781)

Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue (1883)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 2 (1786)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Dmitri Klebanov: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte' (1892)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene (1893)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)

Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël (1904)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)
Arts & Culture