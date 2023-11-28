WCLV Program Guide 11-29-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ruby Braff and his New England Songhounds Tell Me More

Mark Masters Priestess Naima

Charlie Haden Nocturne Tres Palabras (Three Words)

Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film Clockers

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Diego Rivera Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree

Stan Getz The Master Summer Night

Jerry Granelli Plays Vince and Mose Star Song

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You

Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity

Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye (Take 8)

Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin

Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Classic

Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You

Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance

Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green

Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights

Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer

Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance

Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

Scott Hesse Intention From The Inside

John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Pay It Forward

John Bishop Antwerp Contemplative

Gary Burton Quartet Live Fleurette Africaine

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Cave Dweller

Atlantic Road Trip One Nightingale Island

Budd Johnson Blues Ala Mode Blues by Five

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 (1849)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The New York Hippodrome' (1915)

Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d (1940)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut lilium inter spinas (1584)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Intermezzo (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 16 in C (1779)

Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832)

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 6 'Morning' (1761)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige (1910)

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

Manuel Infante: Andalusian Dance No. 3 (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1779)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero (1999)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lacrimosa from Requiem (1791)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1783)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1893)

René Clausen: O magnum mysterium (2009)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments (1918)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Antonio Vivaldi: Laudamus te from Gloria (1708)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM: Faculty Recital from the Cleveland Institute of Music – Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin; Si-Yan Darren Li, cello; Michelle Bushkova, piano, student artist

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Sonata in E Minor, op. 82

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Four Pieces from the Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Bedrich Smetana: Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Harry T. Burleigh: Little Mother of Mine (1917)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)

Harry T. Burleigh: The Soldier (1916)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)