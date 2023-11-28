WCLV Program Guide 11-29-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Ruby Braff and his New England Songhounds Tell Me More
Mark Masters Priestess Naima
Charlie Haden Nocturne Tres Palabras (Three Words)
Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film Clockers
Marc Copland Both/And Bookends
Diego Rivera Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree
Stan Getz The Master Summer Night
Jerry Granelli Plays Vince and Mose Star Song
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues
Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad
Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks
Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past
Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine
Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You
Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity
Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye (Take 8)
Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin
Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Classic
Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child
Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars
Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You
Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance
Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long
Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity
Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green
Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights
Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer
Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four
Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance
Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled
Scott Hesse Intention From The Inside
John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Pay It Forward
John Bishop Antwerp Contemplative
Gary Burton Quartet Live Fleurette Africaine
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Cave Dweller
Atlantic Road Trip One Nightingale Island
Budd Johnson Blues Ala Mode Blues by Five
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 (1849)
Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)
Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The New York Hippodrome' (1915)
Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d (1940)
Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)
Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut lilium inter spinas (1584)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)
Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Intermezzo (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 16 in C (1779)
Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832)
Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 6 'Morning' (1761)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)
Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)
Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)
Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)
Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)
Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)
Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)
Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige (1910)
Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)
Manuel Infante: Andalusian Dance No. 3 (1921)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1779)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero (1999)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lacrimosa from Requiem (1791)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1783)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1893)
René Clausen: O magnum mysterium (2009)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments (1918)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)
Antonio Vivaldi: Laudamus te from Gloria (1708)
Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)
20:00 OVATIONS: CIM: Faculty Recital from the Cleveland Institute of Music – Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin; Si-Yan Darren Li, cello; Michelle Bushkova, piano, student artist
Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Sonata in E Minor, op. 82
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Four Pieces from the Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’
Bedrich Smetana: Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Harry T. Burleigh: Little Mother of Mine (1917)
Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)
Harry T. Burleigh: The Soldier (1916)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Andrew York: Andecy (1986)
Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)
William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)
Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)
Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)
Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)