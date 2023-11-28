© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-29-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ruby Braff  and his New England Songhounds      Tell Me More

      Mark Masters      Priestess   Naima

      Charlie Haden     Nocturne    Tres Palabras (Three Words)

      Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film      Clockers

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Diego Rivera      Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree

      Stan Getz   The Master  Summer Night

      Jerry Granelli    Plays Vince and Mose    Star Song

                  

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Aunt Hagar's Blues

      Eric Reed   It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

      Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

      Garrison Fewell   A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

      Milt Jackson      Milt Jackson Quartet    My Funny Valentine

      Sonny Stitt Only the Blues    I Remember You

      Pepper Adams      Encounter   Serenity

      Tal Farlow  Tal Farlow Quartet      Rock 'n' Rye (Take 8)

                  

      Miles Davis Cookin'     Aregin

      Reeds and Deeds   Wailin'     Stand Pat

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder   Take Me

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Classic

      Vince Mendoza     Olympians   Miracle Child

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    The Nearness of You

      Towner Galaher    Live  One for McGriff

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Burrell     The Along Came Kenny    Maya's Dance

      Tommy Flanagan    Lady Be Good      Alone Too Long

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     Faith And Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Blue in Green

     

       Benny Green These Are Soulful Days  Summer Nights

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Lone Waltz

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Moon Dancer

      Bobby Watson      Round Trip  Ceora

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Chance

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Top Down Tourism

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

 

      Scott Hesse Intention   From The Inside

      John & David Sneider    Sneid Remarks     Pay It Forward

      John Bishop Antwerp     Contemplative

      Gary Burton Quartet Live      Fleurette Africaine

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  In A Sentimental Mood

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Cave Dweller

      Atlantic Road Trip One   Nightingale Island

      Budd Johnson      Blues Ala Mode    Blues by Five

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 (1849)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The New York Hippodrome' (1915)

Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d (1940)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1974)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut lilium inter spinas (1584)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Intermezzo (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 16 in C (1779)

Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832)

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 6 'Morning' (1761)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 in g (1892)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950)

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige (1910)

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

Manuel Infante: Andalusian Dance No. 3 (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1779)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero (1999)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Suite (1980)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lacrimosa from Requiem (1791)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1783)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1893)

René Clausen: O magnum mysterium (2009)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments (1918)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Antonio Vivaldi: Laudamus te from Gloria (1708)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM: Faculty Recital from the Cleveland Institute of Music – Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin; Si-Yan Darren Li, cello; Michelle Bushkova, piano, student artist

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Sonata in E Minor, op. 82

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Four Pieces from the Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Bedrich Smetana: Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Harry T. Burleigh: Little Mother of Mine (1917)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)

Harry T. Burleigh: The Soldier (1916)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Johann Walther: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (1551)
