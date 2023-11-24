In a Short Week - Hansel Wins!

In a short week of Pet News stories due to the Thanksgiving holiday, WCLV listeners showed great admiration for Hansel, the rescued pit bull that was trained to assist in arson investigations. Hansel's tale was chosen as the Pet News of the Week. Thank you for voting! The next Pet News of the Week vote will take place Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 7:25 a.m. EST.

Note: The photo above is not of Hansel, but this pit bull looks like Hansel. And who knows? With proper training, he too might become an accelerant-sniffing dog.