WCLV Program Guide 11-23-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

John Bishop Antwerp Lawns

George Coleman A Master Speaks These Foolish Things

Michelli Lordi Two Hearts Haunted Heart

Grand Central Tenor Conclave East of the Village

Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Lavender

Groove Holmes After Hours Minor Surgery

Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie

Anthony Branker & Ascent Spirit Songs In God's Hands

Alan Broadbent Live At Maybeck Recital Hall Nardis

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Miles Davis Kind of Blue All Blues

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Mood Indigo

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Broadway

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing Doxy

John Scofield Time on My Hands Since You Asked

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter The Real Quiet Storm Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely

James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy

James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Robert PiKet Solos Litha

Ruby Braff and His New England Songhounds Thankful

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Why Not

Samara Joy A Joyful Holiday Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Joshua Redman Where Are We Chicago Blues

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing

John Coltrane Giant Steps Syeeda's Song Flute

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo

Jahari Stampley Still Listening To Be With You Again

06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)

Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)

08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)

Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003)

Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together

Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn (1932)

David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)

09:00 SPECIAL By and By: Journeying & Gathering

Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together

William Schuman: New England Triptych

Robert Ashford: Rise and Fall and Peaceful Rest

Lowry: Shall We Gather At the River

George Frederick McKay: Suite on Sixteenth-Century Hymn Tunes

Ning Kam: Variations on Amazing Grace

Caroline Shaw: By and By

10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960)

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)

11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

13:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude with John Birge

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd—Polyphony (Deutsche Gram 4793232)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria—Simone Dinerstein, piano (Telarc 80692)

Denny Zeitlin: Hymn—Denny Zeitlin, piano (Living Music CD 0011)

Thierry Rougier: Autumn—Xuefei Yang, guitar (GSP 1028)

Keats: “To Autumn”—Read by Patrick Stewart

Jean Sibelius: The Harvesters—Danish National Radio Symphony/Leif Segerstam (Chandos 8943)

Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now (Piano Demo)

e.e. cummings: i thank You God for most this amazing day—Read by Bill Moyers 1999

Carl Sandburg: Happiness—Read by Studs Terkel 2000

John Rutter: The Lord is my shepherd—Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 100)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending—Julia Fischer, violin (Decca 15535)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd’s Hymn of Thanksgiving from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—English Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony CD 5226)

Traditional: Psalm of Life—Jacqueline Schwab, piano

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104—Read by Charles Laughton (Capitol LP TBO 1650)

Traditional (arr Stephen Paulus): We Gather Together—Dale Warland Singers (Gothic 49243)

15:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man ‘Benedictus’ – Daniel Hope, violin

Linda Williams: William Tell Overture - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Gustav Holst: ‘Mercury’ from The Planets - New York Philharmonic

Antonin Dvorak: "Largo" from New World Symphony - Los Angeles Philharmonic

Richard Wagner: Overture to ‘Tannhauser’ - Oslo Philharmonic

Antonio Vivaldi: ‘Autumn’ from ‘The Four Seasons’ - London Philharmonic

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto in D - Angel Romero, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture - Cleveland Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fur Elise - Francois-Rene Duchable, piano

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - Minnesota Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Zoltan Kocsis, piano, San Francisco Symphony:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Canon in D Major - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia - Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra

16:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (1989)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)

17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

18:00 SPECIAL Away from Home

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger

Barbara Harbach: Frontier Fancies

David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie

William Perry: ‘Jamestown: Four Hundred Years on’ from Jamestown Concerto for Cello & Orchestra

Zachary Wadsworth: Come to the Road

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

20:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Robert Conrad

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2 'A Symphony of Faith' (1942)

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 (1941)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)

Samuel Barber: String Quartet (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b (1742)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

