Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-23-2023

Published November 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Bishop Antwerp     Lawns

      George Coleman    A Master Speaks   These Foolish Things

      Michelli Lordi    Two Hearts  Haunted Heart

      Grand Central     Tenor Conclave    East of the Village

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Don't Look Back

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Lavender

      Groove Holmes     After Hours Minor Surgery

      Charlie Rouse     Moment's Notice   Joobobie

      Anthony Branker & Ascent      Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

                  

      Alan Broadbent    Live At Maybeck Recital Hall  Nardis

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Herbie Hancock    Takin' Off  The Maze

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Miles Davis Kind of Blue      All Blues

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Mood Indigo

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    Broadway

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing    Doxy

      John Scofield     Time on My Hands  Since You Asked

                  

      Kenny Garrett     Introducing Kenny Garrett     Reedus Dance

      Diego Rivera      Mestizo     Escapade

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Take The InStep

      Count Basie 88 Basie Street   Bluesville

      Lee Morgan  Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

      Antonio Hart      For Cannonball and Woody      Cannonball

      Clifford Lamb     Blues & Hues New York   Blues & Hues New York

      James Carter      The Real Quiet Storm    Born To Be Blue

      Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls  The Pearls

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jimmy Guiffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Olhos De Gato

      Matt Crisculo     Lotus Blossom     To Wisdom The Prize

      Oscar Peterson    West Side Story   I Feel Pretty

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    I Could Write A Book

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie      A Night In Tunisia

      Curtis Fuller     Jazz-It's Magic   Soul Station

      David Janeway     Distant Voices    Blue Serge

      Josh Berman Old Ideas   Almost Late

      T Stanko    Dark Eyes   So Nice

                  

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     Yama

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Jimmy Cobb  Cobb's Groove     Sweet and Lovely

      James P Johson     James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen      Walkin' The Dog

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Gerry Mulligan    Jeru  Blue Boy

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Frozen Mist

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Robert PiKet      Solos Litha

                  

      Ruby Braff  and His New England Songhounds      Thankful

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   Why Not

      Samara Joy  A Joyful Holiday  Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Chicago Blues

      Frank Morgan      A Lovesome Thing  A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing

      John Coltrane     Giant Steps Syeeda's Song Flute

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Buffalo

      Jahari Stampley   Still Listening   To Be With You Again

 

06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)

Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

 

07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)

 

08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)

Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003)

Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together

Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn (1932)

David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)

 

09:00 SPECIAL By and By: Journeying & Gathering

Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together

William Schuman: New England Triptych

Robert Ashford: Rise and Fall and Peaceful Rest

Lowry: Shall We Gather At the River

George Frederick McKay: Suite on Sixteenth-Century Hymn Tunes

Ning Kam: Variations on Amazing Grace

Caroline Shaw: By and By

 

10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960)

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)

 

11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

 

13:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude with John Birge

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd—Polyphony (Deutsche Gram 4793232)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria—Simone Dinerstein, piano (Telarc 80692)

Denny Zeitlin: Hymn—Denny Zeitlin, piano (Living Music CD 0011)

Thierry Rougier: Autumn—Xuefei Yang, guitar (GSP 1028)

Keats: “To Autumn”—Read by Patrick Stewart

Jean Sibelius: The Harvesters—Danish National Radio Symphony/Leif Segerstam (Chandos 8943)

Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now (Piano Demo)

e.e. cummings: i thank You God for most this amazing day—Read by Bill Moyers 1999

Carl Sandburg: Happiness—Read by Studs Terkel 2000

John Rutter: The Lord is my shepherd—Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 100)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending—Julia Fischer, violin (Decca 15535)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd’s Hymn of Thanksgiving from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—English Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony CD 5226)

Traditional: Psalm of Life—Jacqueline Schwab, piano

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104—Read by Charles Laughton (Capitol LP TBO 1650)

Traditional (arr Stephen Paulus): We Gather Together—Dale Warland Singers (Gothic 49243)

 

15:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man ‘Benedictus’ – Daniel Hope, violin

Linda Williams: William Tell Overture - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Gustav Holst: ‘Mercury’ from The Planets - New York Philharmonic

Antonin Dvorak: "Largo" from New World Symphony - Los Angeles Philharmonic

Richard Wagner: Overture to ‘Tannhauser’ - Oslo Philharmonic

Antonio Vivaldi: ‘Autumn’ from ‘The Four Seasons’ - London Philharmonic

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto in D - Angel Romero, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture - Cleveland Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fur Elise - Francois-Rene Duchable, piano

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - Minnesota Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Zoltan Kocsis, piano, San Francisco Symphony:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Canon in D Major - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia - Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra

 

16:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (1989)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)

 

17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

 

18:00 SPECIAL Away from Home

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger

Barbara Harbach: Frontier Fancies

David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie

William Perry: ‘Jamestown: Four Hundred Years on’ from Jamestown Concerto for Cello & Orchestra

Zachary Wadsworth: Come to the Road

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

 

20:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Robert Conrad

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2 'A Symphony of Faith' (1942)

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 (1941)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)

Samuel Barber: String Quartet (1936)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b (1742)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)
