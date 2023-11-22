WCLV Program Guide 11-23-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Bishop Antwerp Lawns
George Coleman A Master Speaks These Foolish Things
Michelli Lordi Two Hearts Haunted Heart
Grand Central Tenor Conclave East of the Village
Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back
Sean Mason The Southern Suite Lavender
Groove Holmes After Hours Minor Surgery
Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie
Anthony Branker & Ascent Spirit Songs In God's Hands
Alan Broadbent Live At Maybeck Recital Hall Nardis
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Miles Davis Kind of Blue All Blues
Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Mood Indigo
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Broadway
Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing Doxy
John Scofield Time on My Hands Since You Asked
Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance
Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville
Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant
Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
James Carter The Real Quiet Storm Born To Be Blue
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato
Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize
Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty
Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station
David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge
Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late
T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice
Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely
James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog
Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy
James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Robert PiKet Solos Litha
Ruby Braff and His New England Songhounds Thankful
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Why Not
Samara Joy A Joyful Holiday Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
Joshua Redman Where Are We Chicago Blues
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing
John Coltrane Giant Steps Syeeda's Song Flute
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo
Jahari Stampley Still Listening To Be With You Again
06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)
John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)
Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)
Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014)
Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)
07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)
George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1944)
08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)
Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003)
Eduard Kremser: We Gather Together
Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn (1932)
David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919)
09:00 SPECIAL By and By: Journeying & Gathering
Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together
William Schuman: New England Triptych
Robert Ashford: Rise and Fall and Peaceful Rest
Lowry: Shall We Gather At the River
George Frederick McKay: Suite on Sixteenth-Century Hymn Tunes
Ning Kam: Variations on Amazing Grace
Caroline Shaw: By and By
10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola
Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)
Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960)
Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)
Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)
11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
13:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude with John Birge
Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd—Polyphony (Deutsche Gram 4793232)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria—Simone Dinerstein, piano (Telarc 80692)
Denny Zeitlin: Hymn—Denny Zeitlin, piano (Living Music CD 0011)
Thierry Rougier: Autumn—Xuefei Yang, guitar (GSP 1028)
Keats: “To Autumn”—Read by Patrick Stewart
Jean Sibelius: The Harvesters—Danish National Radio Symphony/Leif Segerstam (Chandos 8943)
Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now (Piano Demo)
e.e. cummings: i thank You God for most this amazing day—Read by Bill Moyers 1999
Carl Sandburg: Happiness—Read by Studs Terkel 2000
John Rutter: The Lord is my shepherd—Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 100)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending—Julia Fischer, violin (Decca 15535)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd’s Hymn of Thanksgiving from Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—English Chamber Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony CD 5226)
Traditional: Psalm of Life—Jacqueline Schwab, piano
From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104—Read by Charles Laughton (Capitol LP TBO 1650)
Traditional (arr Stephen Paulus): We Gather Together—Dale Warland Singers (Gothic 49243)
15:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain
Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man ‘Benedictus’ – Daniel Hope, violin
Linda Williams: William Tell Overture - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Gustav Holst: ‘Mercury’ from The Planets - New York Philharmonic
Antonin Dvorak: "Largo" from New World Symphony - Los Angeles Philharmonic
Richard Wagner: Overture to ‘Tannhauser’ - Oslo Philharmonic
Antonio Vivaldi: ‘Autumn’ from ‘The Four Seasons’ - London Philharmonic
Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto in D - Angel Romero, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture - Cleveland Orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fur Elise - Francois-Rene Duchable, piano
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - Minnesota Orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Zoltan Kocsis, piano, San Francisco Symphony:
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Canon in D Major - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia - Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra
16:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier
Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)
Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (1989)
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)
17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills
Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)
18:00 SPECIAL Away from Home
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger
Barbara Harbach: Frontier Fancies
David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie
William Perry: ‘Jamestown: Four Hundred Years on’ from Jamestown Concerto for Cello & Orchestra
Zachary Wadsworth: Come to the Road
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)
Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)
20:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Robert Conrad
Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2 'A Symphony of Faith' (1942)
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)
Henry F. Gilbert: The Dance in Place Congo (1908)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907)
William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 (1941)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)
Samuel Barber: String Quartet (1936)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b (1742)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)
John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597)
Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)