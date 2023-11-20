© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 11-21-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Fred Hersch Songs Without Words      Miyako

      Josh Lawrence     And that Too      Black Keys

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Tuff At The Top

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Ben

      Lovano/Douglas    Scandal     Scandal

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Moonbow

      Stanley Cowell    Back to the Beautiful   It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

      Cannonball Adderley     Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners  Azule Serape

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To the Meetin'    Oh Babee

                  

      Thelonious Monk   In Tokyo    Hackensack

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I Double Dare You

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Alabama

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Sidney Bechet     I Got Rhythm      That's A Plenty

      Wycliffe Gordon   The Intimate Ellington  Pie Eye's Blues

      Eddie Daniels     Homecoming  Love's Long Journey

                  

      Steve Cardenas    Blue Has A Range  Highline

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Autumn In New York

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     When Sunny Gets Blue

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Mi Viejo

      Jerome Harris     Hidden in Plain View    245Les

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Interface

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sparkling Red

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

     Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 2   Comes Love

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation  I Remember You

      C Allen/R Whitaker      Get Ready   La Shea's Walk

      Adam Levy   Spry  There's Always One

                  

      Steven Bernstein  Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

      Victor Goines     Love Dance  Home

      Roy Eldridge      The Nifty Cat     The Nifty Cat

      Libby York  DreamLand   Mountain Greenery

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Mr. Walker

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Andy Brown  Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

      Spike Wilner      Plays Ellington and Monk      Let's Cool One [ 01 ]

      Steve Kuhn  Love Walked In    Prelude To A Kiss

                  

      Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

      Madd For Tadd     Our Delight A Blue Time

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Billy Childs      Winds of Change   The End Of Innocence

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Requiem

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

      Stan Getz   In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

      Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying in Touch  Take Five

      John Lewis  Evolution   Afternoon in Paris

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)

Alan Hovhaness: Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps (1984)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 (1802)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Alabiev's 'The Nightingale' (1842)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Buccinate in neomenia tuba (publ.1615)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue (1720)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Nisi Dominus (1610)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - eccentric (1913)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals (1923)

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Nun danket alle Gott (1908)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky (1939)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Alec Wilder: Suite No. 2 for Tenor Saxophone & Strings (1966)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Juan Marcolini: La dicha en la desgracia: Overture (1765)

Franz Schubert: Minuet from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in B-Flat (1770)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1796)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Thomas A'Becket, Sr.: Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean (1843)

Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Claude Debussy: Symphony in b (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite (1954)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

'PDQ Bach': Schleptet in E-Flat

'PDQ Bach': Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Symphony'

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa (1937)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Alberto Hemsi: Canzone from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

 
