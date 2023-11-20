WCLV Program Guide 11-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch Songs Without Words Miyako

Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Tuff At The Top

Saturn Quartet Luz Ben

Lovano/Douglas Scandal Scandal

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow

Stanley Cowell Back to the Beautiful It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners Azule Serape

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To the Meetin' Oh Babee

Thelonious Monk In Tokyo Hackensack

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You

Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads I Belong To You

Joshua Redman Where Are We Alabama

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Sidney Bechet I Got Rhythm That's A Plenty

Wycliffe Gordon The Intimate Ellington Pie Eye's Blues

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Love's Long Journey

Steve Cardenas Blue Has A Range Highline

Ken Fowser Resolution Autumn In New York

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue

Dominic Miller Vagabond Mi Viejo

Jerome Harris Hidden in Plain View 245Les

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You

C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk

Adam Levy Spry There's Always One

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

Victor Goines Love Dance Home

Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

Libby York DreamLand Mountain Greenery

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Let's Cool One [ 01 ]

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Prelude To A Kiss

Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song (1957)

Alan Hovhaness: Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps (1984)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 (1802)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Alabiev's 'The Nightingale' (1842)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Buccinate in neomenia tuba (publ.1615)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue (1720)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Nisi Dominus (1610)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - eccentric (1913)

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor's Tale (2004)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals (1923)

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Nun danket alle Gott (1908)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky (1939)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Alec Wilder: Suite No. 2 for Tenor Saxophone & Strings (1966)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Juan Marcolini: La dicha en la desgracia: Overture (1765)

Franz Schubert: Minuet from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in B-Flat (1770)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1796)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Thomas A'Becket, Sr.: Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean (1843)

Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914)

Claude Debussy: Symphony in b (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite (1954)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

'PDQ Bach': Schleptet in E-Flat

'PDQ Bach': Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Symphony'

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 in B-Flat (1772)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa (1937)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Alberto Hemsi: Canzone from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)