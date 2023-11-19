© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-20-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   Mona's Mood

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Lee Morgan  Candy Since I Fell For You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Treasure Lane

      Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness     Raise Your Spirit Consciousness

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Milt Jackson      For Someone I Love      Just waiting

      Sonny Stitt Plays Bird  Hootie Blues

      Sarah Vaughn      After Hours Easy To Love

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Dance Kobina

                  

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In E Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

      John Hicks  John Hicks  Littlest One of All

      Kenny Werner      The Monash Sessions     Balloons

      Joe Lovano  Tenor Legacy      To Her Ladyship

      Duke Ellington    The Blanton-Webster Band      Johnny Come Lately

      Coleman Hawkins   Today and Now     Go Li'l Liza

      John La Barbera Big Band      Grooveyard  Tranesome

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Cake Walk

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Dianne Reeves     That Day    Blue Prelude

      Marquis Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol. 7     Cottontail

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Sea Changes

      Horace Silver     Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers     To Whom It May Concern

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alexa Tarantino   Firefly     Lady Day

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Falling In Love

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Trio Linguae      Signals     One for B.E

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

      Charlie Parker    Bird's Best on Verve    Blues for Alice

      King Curtis The New Scene     Have You Heard

      Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum   The Steadfast Titan

                  

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Theme For Jocie

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Reflections

      Milt Jackson      Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Bongo Beep

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band   Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dolphin Dance

      LeBouef Brothers  Hush  Walk Downs

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Moving Target_

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     Faded Beauty

      Melissa Aldana    12 Stars    12 Stars

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

      Eddie Daniels     Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  In Joy

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Moritz Moszkowski: Gondoliera (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me (1560)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)

Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp (1923)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Ottokar Novácek: Perpetual Motion (1880)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

Keith Emerson: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 (1797)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette (1884)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 (1894)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-Flat 'Les adieux' (1810)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Alberto Ginastera: Overture to The Creole 'Faust' (1944)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' (1718)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)
