WCLV Program Guide 11-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do Mona's Mood

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Treasure Lane

Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness Raise Your Spirit Consciousness

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Just waiting

Sonny Stitt Plays Bird Hootie Blues

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Dance Kobina

Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All

Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza

John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day

Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice

King Curtis The New Scene Have You Heard

Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie

Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections

Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty

Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Moritz Moszkowski: Gondoliera (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me (1560)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)

Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp (1923)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Ottokar Novácek: Perpetual Motion (1880)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

Keith Emerson: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)

Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 (1797)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette (1884)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 (1894)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-Flat 'Les adieux' (1810)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Alberto Ginastera: Overture to The Creole 'Faust' (1944)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' (1718)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)