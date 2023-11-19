WCLV Program Guide 11-20-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do Mona's Mood
Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars
Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Treasure Lane
Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness Raise Your Spirit Consciousness
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Just waiting
Sonny Stitt Plays Bird Hootie Blues
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Dance Kobina
Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All
Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons
Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship
Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately
Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza
John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude
Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps
Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail
Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes
Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day
Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song
Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice
King Curtis The New Scene Have You Heard
Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie
Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure
Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections
Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight
Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance
LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty
Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars
Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D
Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)
Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)
Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)
Moritz Moszkowski: Gondoliera (1886)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)
Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)
Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)
Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me (1560)
Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)
Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp (1923)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata (1911)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)
John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)
Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)
Ottokar Novácek: Perpetual Motion (1880)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)
Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)
Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)
Keith Emerson: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976)
Nicola Piovani: Life is Beautiful: Main Theme (1997)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 (1797)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette (1884)
Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 (1894)
Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-Flat 'Les adieux' (1810)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)
Alberto Ginastera: Overture to The Creole 'Faust' (1944)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' (1718)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)