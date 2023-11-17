WCLV Program Guide 11-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction Are You Headed?, In What Direction Are You Headed?

Joshua Redman, Where Are We?, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Donald Vega, As I Travel, I Know You Can Fly

Doug Richards, Through a Sonic Prism, Chega de Saudade

Shuteen Erednbaatar, Rising Sun, Saudade

Jim Self – John Chodini, Touch and Go, Lament

Constantine Alexander, Firetet, Frequent Flyer

Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, Katerina Ballerina

Bernie Senensky, Moment to Moment, Matchmaker

Cannonball Adderley, Fiddler on t,he Roof, Fiddler on the Roof

Jason Mingledorff, Start It, Dunce (Blues in the Corner)

McCoy Tyner, Quartet, Blues on the Corner

Willie Williams, Zig Zag, The Intruder

Javier Nero, Kemet, Kemet (The Black Land)

Buselli – Wallarab Orchestra, The Gennett Suite, King Porter Stomp

Buselli – Wallarab Orchestra, The Gennett Suite, Granda’s Spells

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Wolverine Blues

Anders Aarum, Oslo Puzzle, Tune In, Drop Out

Arman Sangalang, Quartet, Two Sides

Sharon Minemoto, Dark Night, Bright Stars, As Luck Would Have It

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Like Someone in Love

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Heartbreak Hotel

Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Canonball Plays Zawinul Money in the Pocket

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderly, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderly The Masquerade is Over

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Ray Baretto, Ron Carter Talkin': The Roots of Acid Jazz The Road Song

Maceo Parker, WDR German Big Band Soul Classics Yesterday I Had the Blues

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Long Gone Lonesome Blues

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Blues for Big Scotia

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 All the Things You Are

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Seven Steps to Heaven

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway For All We Know

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo For All We Know

Billy Rogers, Dave Stryker, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Einbahnstrasse

Wes Montgomery, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, George Devens, Claus Ogerman, Studio Orchestra Tequila Midnight Mood

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Baubles, Bangles and Beads

Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Ed Thigpen Out of the Storm Elbow and Mouth

Etta James, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia There Is No Greater Love

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl All About My Girl

David Sanborn, Charlie Haden, Bill Frisell, Joey Baron Another Hand First Song

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Dream Gypsy

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Medley: Surrey with the Fringe on Top/Tap Time/Answer Me My Friend

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Lean On Me

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right The Blessing

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Izzat

Stephane Grappelli, Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Arpege

Miles Davis, Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Assassinat

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Ilm

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: . . . Performances by recent winners of the AGO National Competitions in Organ Performance and Improvisation and some of the young artist winners of the regional 2022 AGO/Quimby Rising Stars Competition

ROBERT HORTON: Improvised Gloria Versets, fr Missa lux et origo Robert Horton (2022 Pasi/St. George’s Episcopal Church, Arlington, VA)

PERCY WHITLOCK: Grave-Animato (i.), fr Sonata in c James Kealey (1876 Hook & Hastings-2001 Andover/St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Buffalo, NY)

ROBERT HORTON: Improvised Partita on Es flog ein kleins Waldvögelein Robert Horton (Arlington, VA)

WILLIAM GRANT STILL: Reverie. HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody in c#, Op. 17, no. 3 James Kealey (1876 Hook & Hastings-2001 Andover/St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Buffalo, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving - Thanksgiving is a holiday as American as apple pie. Join Peter DuBois for sacred choral and organ music of Thanksgiving from throughout the land, as we celebrate American Music Month, and prepare for the holiday

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Sir Edward Elgar: Ave Maria (1902)

David Conte: Ave Maria (1991)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

William Alwyn: The Moor of Venice Dramatic Overture (1956)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata: 2nd movement Clancy Newman, cello; Natalie Zhu, piano

Robert Paterson: Triple Concerto, "Summit" (World Premiere) Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; Eri Nakamura, piano; Mostly Modern Orchestra featuring the Neave Trio; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Mostly Modern Festival, Arthur Zankel Music Center, Helen Filene Ladd Concert Hall, Saratoga Springs, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sara Tillotson calling from Tulsa, OK

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano

Will Hermanowski: Dance Adjacent for Flute, Violin, Viola and Cello Catherine Gregory, flute; Eunice Kim, violin; David Samuel, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Carmel Valley, CA

Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor

Leos Janacek: String Quartet no. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Bob Anemone and Rachel Ostler, violins; Madeline Sharp, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 Op. 39 in C-sharp minor Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Close Encounters with Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galánta Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Sonora Slocum, alto flute; Julie Coronelli, harp; Christopher Lamb, percussion

Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea II

David Ludwig: Pictures from a Floating World

Claude Debussy: La Mer

Tan Dun: Water Concerto for Water Percussion & Orchestra (excerpt)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/28/2023.

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Allemande from Suite in A minor (encore)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2021 - Featuring Anthony McGill, the principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic as our special guest artist, this week’s From the Top includes a performance of the music of Brahms performed Mr. McGill, host Peter Dugan and a 14-year-old cellist … we take in a bit of clarinet shop-talk between a teenage clarinet quintet and Mr. McGill … and a 16-year-old violist performs a moving work by William Grant Still

Sophia Molina, 19, violin, from Coral Gables, FL performs Histoirie du Tango - Bordel 1900 by Astor Piazzolla

Reade Park, 16, guitar, from San Francisco, CA performs Round Midnight by C. Williams, Thelonius Monk and B. Hanighen / arranged by Roland Dyens

Esther Clayton, 16, viola, from Bountiful, Utah performs Here’s One by Grant Still

Noah Chung-Igelman, 14, cello, from New York, NY with Peter Dugan, piano and Anthony McGill, clarinet performs Trio for Clarinet, Cello & Piano in A Minor, Op. 114, Mvmt. 4. Allegro by Johannes Brahams

Traumerei Quintet, from New Jersey featuring Cadee Lee, 16, clarinet, from Cresskill, NJ; Sunny Rhew, 16, clarinet, from Ridgewood, NJ; Christian Lee, 18, clarinet, from Tenafly, NJ; Jacob Cho, 17, clarinet, from Wayne, NJ; Dongkon Lee, 16, clarinet, from Leonia, NJ performs La Petite Valse by Anton Maiseyenka

Anthony McGill, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Sonata, FP 184, Mvmt 3 by Francis Poulenc

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta (1982)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban Ascendant (2021) Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson cond.

Jeffrey Mumford: an expanding distance of multiple voices (2005) Miranda Cuckson, violin

Nicholas Puin: Three Deadlines: Etude for Piano Solo Coren Estrin Mino, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: Oksana Markarova (Ukrainian ambassador to USA)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium (1937)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)