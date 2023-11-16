5 things to do in NEO: Lake County Candy Land, African American Folklore and more

Candy Land Gone to the Birds!

Become a life-sized Candy Land character at Lake Metroparks’ winter adventure Candy Land Gone to the Birds! This nature-focused take on the board game still features sweet locations and tasty characters but with education about birds too. Additional activities include a scavenger hunt and bird craft. The installation is located at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland and is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., from Nov. 18 until Jan.1.



‘RETOLD: African American Art and Folklore’

Built on the four themes of remembering, religion, racialization and resistance, the exhibit “RETOLD: African American Art and Folklore” at Akron Art Museum features the work of 45 Black artists from across the United States. The collection documents America’s 20th century social and cultural scene with prints, drawings, collages and sculptures. It is on display until March 24 in the Karl and Bertl Arnstein Galleries.



Window Wonderland

Downtown Wooster lights up with Window Wonderland as businesses decorate their windows for the area’s annual design contest. Windows are revealed at 3 p.m. Friday. Carolers from the Summer Stage Wooster theater company lead visitors in a singalong at 6:45 p.m., followed by tree lighting at 7 p.m. Plus, Santa descends from the rooftops of Downtown soon after. Visitors can also get their first look at the renovation of the historic Lyric Theater, which has been closed for more than a decade and is being refurbished into a film and performance space.



‘Forest of Memories’

Immerse yourself in a magical forest this weekend at the Cleveland Institute of Art’s new multimedia installation “Forest of Memories.” A partnership between CIA students and visiting artists Hepp Maccoy, Raúl Romero and Bob Drake, the exhibit uses handmade sculptures, LED lights and interactive sound to reinterpret the natural world. It’s on display in the institute’s Reinberger Gallery until Jan.12.



‘Electra’

Catch one of the final performances of the Greek tragedy “Electra” by students from Case Western Reserve University this weekend. Sophocles’ classic play follows heroine Electra during the aftermath of the Trojan War as she seeks revenge for the death of her father Agamemnon. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m., at the Roe Green Theatre of the Maltz Performing Arts Center.