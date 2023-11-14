WCLV Program Guide 11-15-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home
S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low
Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something
Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock
Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce
Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia
Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets
Horace Parlan Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room
Josh Bruneau Bright Idea For Tomorrow
Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live Blue
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Patricia Barber Nightclub All Or Nothing At All
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G
Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes
Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue
Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy
Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View
Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade
Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Peter Erksine As It Is For Ruth
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea
Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light
Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone
Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans
Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You
Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay
Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces
Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good
Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember
Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Dust Settles
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Robert Jospe Let's Play Party Time
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)
Eugène Dédé: Bees and Bumblebees (1910)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Edward V. Cupero: March 'Honey Boys on Parade' (1914)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6 (1897)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée (1720)
Sir William Herschel: Chamber Symphony in F (1770)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Thomas Tomkins: O Praise the Lord (1620)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)
Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)
Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)
Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes (1869)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)
Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)
Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 (1739)
David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)
Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale (1877)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 (1722)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 3 'Hunting Song' (1830)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)
Richard Strauss: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1881)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1770)
Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino in F (1933)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)
Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)
20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory –BW Symphony Orchestra & Faculty Chamber Music Recital
Clint Needham: Free Radicals
Loris O. Chobanian: The Wishing Well: Legends, Mvt III
Miguel del Aguila: Broken Rondo for English Horn & Orchestra
Fred Onovwerosuoke: Nugulu – Moving Along, New Orleans 2008
Maurice Ravel: Chansons Madecassses
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g Op 19
Friedrich Hollaender: I Don’t Know Who I Belong To
Rudolf Nelson: Peter, Peter
Mischa Spoliansksy: It’s All a Swindle
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Sheku & Isata Kanneh-Mason.
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g (1901)
Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata in c (1932)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)
Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)
Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette (1867)
Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)
Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)
José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)