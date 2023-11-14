WCLV Program Guide 11-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low

Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something

Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock

Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce

Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Horace Parlan Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room

Josh Bruneau Bright Idea For Tomorrow

Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live Blue

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Patricia Barber Nightclub All Or Nothing At All

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G

Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy

Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View

Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Peter Erksine As It Is For Ruth

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Azalea

Marty Ehrlich Song Day Of The Dark Bright Light

Kenny Barron Landscape Kojo No Tsuki

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair The Backbone

Various Artists A Tribute to Grant Green Green Jeans

Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys Caricature

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Bill Charlap Stardust The Nearness of You

Billie Holiday Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces

Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good

Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Dust Settles

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Robert Jospe Let's Play Party Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)

Eugène Dédé: Bees and Bumblebees (1910)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Edward V. Cupero: March 'Honey Boys on Parade' (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6 (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée (1720)

Sir William Herschel: Chamber Symphony in F (1770)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Thomas Tomkins: O Praise the Lord (1620)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes (1869)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 (1739)

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 (1722)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 3 'Hunting Song' (1830)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Richard Strauss: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1881)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino in F (1933)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory –BW Symphony Orchestra & Faculty Chamber Music Recital

Clint Needham: Free Radicals

Loris O. Chobanian: The Wishing Well: Legends, Mvt III

Miguel del Aguila: Broken Rondo for English Horn & Orchestra

Fred Onovwerosuoke: Nugulu – Moving Along, New Orleans 2008

Maurice Ravel: Chansons Madecassses

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g Op 19

Friedrich Hollaender: I Don’t Know Who I Belong To

Rudolf Nelson: Peter, Peter

Mischa Spoliansksy: It’s All a Swindle

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Sheku & Isata Kanneh-Mason.

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g (1901)

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata in c (1932)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette (1867)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)