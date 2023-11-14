© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-15-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Stanley Turrentine      Blue Hour   Since I Fell for You

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      S Dahlen/ B Coon  Balladextrous     When Lights Are Low

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Empty Stage

      Terell Stafford   Forgive and Forget      Forgive And Forget

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Everybody's Got Something

      Jimmy Heath The Quota   Bells and Horns

      Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger  Elijah Rock

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Billie's Bounce

                  

      Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Walkin' With Sweets

      Horace Parlan     Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room

      Josh Bruneau      Bright Idea For Tomorrow

      Jack DeJohnette   Parallel Realities Live Blue

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   All Or Nothing At All

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

                  

      Bobby Watson      From the Heart    Purple Flowers

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     October Tune

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Abbey Lincoln     Wholly Earth      Another Time Another Place

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     In France They Kiss On Main Street

      Kenny Garrett     Pursuance   Equinox

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Spike Wilner      Plays Monk and Ellington      U.M.M.G

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  Angel Eyes

      Marc Johnson      Swept Away  Midnight Blue

      Old Style Sextet  Old Style Sextet  Roxy

      Ken Fowser  Little Echo Another View

      Neal Smith  Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

      Julian Lage View With A Room  Tributary

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Peter Erksine     As It Is    For Ruth

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Opposite World

                  

      Avashai Cohen     Playing the Room  Azalea

      Marty Ehrlich     Song  Day Of The Dark Bright Light

      Kenny Barron      Landscape   Kojo No Tsuki

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair The Backbone

      Various Artists   A Tribute to Grant Green       Green Jeans

      Charlie Caranicas Green Chimneys    Caricature

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    The Nearness of You

      Billie Holiday    Silver Collection Our love is here to stay

                  

      Art Blakey  Freedom Rider     Pisces

      Joe Pass    Quadrant    Lady be good

      Pete McCann Without Question  I Can Remember

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  For One To Love   Stepsister's Lament

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Future Stride

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Dust Settles

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Robert Jospe      Let's Play  Party Time

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)

Eugène Dédé: Bees and Bumblebees (1910)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Edward V. Cupero: March 'Honey Boys on Parade' (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Up and Away' (1870)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6 (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée (1720)

Sir William Herschel: Chamber Symphony in F (1770)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Thomas Tomkins: O Praise the Lord (1620)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture (1820)

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes (1869)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 (1739)

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 (1722)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 3 'Hunting Song' (1830)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Richard Strauss: Scherzo from Piano Sonata (1881)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Suite Concertino in F (1933)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory –BW Symphony Orchestra & Faculty Chamber Music Recital

Clint Needham: Free Radicals

Loris O. Chobanian: The Wishing Well: Legends, Mvt III

Miguel del Aguila: Broken Rondo for English Horn & Orchestra

Fred Onovwerosuoke: Nugulu – Moving Along, New Orleans 2008

Maurice Ravel: Chansons Madecassses

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g Op 19

Friedrich Hollaender: I Don’t Know Who I Belong To

Rudolf Nelson: Peter, Peter

Mischa Spoliansksy: It’s All a Swindle

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Sheku & Isata Kanneh-Mason.

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g (1901)

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata in c (1932)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette (1867)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)

 
