Afro-British siblings Sheku (cello) & Isata (piano) Kanneh-Mason are the featured artist on this week's "In Tribute to AGL Mims". They'll performs cello sonatas by Rachmaninoff and Samuel Barber; Rachmaninoff's in g, and Barber's in c.

Please join me Wednesday evening from 10-11. It's "In Tribute to AGL Mims" here on 90.3 FM WCLV Ideastream Public Media.

Peace,

Rob