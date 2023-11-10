WCLV Program Guide 11-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Chris Hazelton, After Dark, Amsterdam After Dark

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Blues for Smalls

Joe Farnsworth. In What Direction Are You Headed? , Filters

Robert Edwards, Up Swing, The Cupbearers

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

Ron Blake, Mistaken Identity, Is That So?

Steven Feifke, Catalyst, The Promised Land

Kris Berg, Perspective, Sponge

Horace Silver, Prescription for the Blues, Yodel Lady Blues

Michael Brecker, Tales from the Hudson, African Skies

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Ceora

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole

Clifford Jordan, Drink Plenty Water, Talking Blues (Instrumental)

Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Wruth’s Blues

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, Rated X

John Lang, Earotica, Blues for Faddis

Jennifer Wharton, Grit and Grace, Virtual Reality

Bernie Senensky, Moment to Moment, Speak Low

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Blues

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Horace Silver, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

John Clayton, Ray Brown, Jeff Hamilton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Bobby Durham Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Medley: I Remeber You/ A Child Is Born/Tenderly

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top That's My Desire

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Count Basie Oh! Lady Be Good

Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Someone to Watch Over Me

Al Hirt, Unknown Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugar Lips

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Like Minds

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Don Cherry Doin' It Right Shades of Thelonious

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Ralph Irizarry, Ronberto Quintero Borrowed Time I Mean You

Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon Ballads Body and Soul

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy the Jazz Sessions Something Cool

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note If You Could See Me Now

Dizzy Gilespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Alone Together

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway Just In Time

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer

Johnny Smith, Bob Greene, Bill Bastien, Derryl Goes The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Fitz

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 'Little Organ Mass' (1778)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anniversary Adulation - Selections from four centuries by musicians who have achieved significant milestones this year

WILLIAM BYRD (d. 1623): Fantasia in C Joseph Payne (1983 Bozeman/St. Paul’s Church, Boston, MA)

BYRD: The Bells Susan Jane Matthews (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA)

J.S.BACH: Liebster Herr Jesu, BWV 730 Anton Heiller (1959 Marcussen/St. Mary’s Church, Hälsingborg, Sweden)

ANTON HEILLER (b. 1923): Partita, Vater unser im Himmelreich Roman Summereder (1774 Chrismann+1873 Mauracher+2006 Kögler/St. Florian Monastery, Austria)

MAX REGER (b. 1873): 3 Chorale-preludes, fr Op.67 (Werde munter, mein Gemüte (no. 47); Straf mich nicht in deinem Zorn (no. 37); Warum sollt ich mich den grömen (no. 43) Joachim Vetter (1938 Sauer/St. Mary’s Church, Rostock, Germany)

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF (b. 1873): Prelude in c#, Op. 3, no. 2 Thomas Hazleton (1931 Möller/Convention Hall, Philadelphia, PA)

RACHMANINOFF: Moderato (i.), fr Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18 Jeremy Filsell, piano; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Praise - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share a generous sampling of sacred choral and organ music of praise. From Psalms, to hymns, to spiritual songs, voices and instruments will be lifted in praise. Join the celebration!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 8 in A (1776)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Come Together (1969)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 (1899)

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D (1882)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Julius Fucik: Polka 'The Old Grumbler' (1907)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 119 Movement 2: Moderato Christian Poltera, cello; Polina Leschenko, piano

Benjamin Horne: I Remember You Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Atlanta Chamber Players; Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Curtis Funk calling from Niskayuna, NY

Arthur Sullivan: Things Are Seldom What They Seem, from HMS Pinafore Hilary Summers, contralto; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone; Scottish Opera; Richard Egarr, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 19 Aiman Mussakhajayeva, violin; Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra; Aidar Torubaev, conductor Tamara's Opera Singers School on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan, Casino di Sanremo, San Remo, Italy Music: 23:14

Johannes Brahms, arr.: Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Anton Nel, piano; Bion Tsang, cello

Sergei Taneyev: String Trio in D Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Kyle P. Walker, piano Colour of Music Festival Viritual Concert Hall, Murray Center Salon, Charleston, SC

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin Philadelphia Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Ilana Setapen, violin; Jennifer Bouton, piccolo

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Suite from the opera ‘Nais’

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in F RV 569

Antonio Vivaldi: Piccolo Concerto in C RV 443

George Frederic Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 in F

Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture ‘Fingal's Cave’ Op 26—Alexander Shelley, conductor

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D ‘Miracle’—Ken-David Masur, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/8/2022.

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - A young violinist explores the connection between powerlifting and music. A teen bassoonist plays a stirring piece, a trombonist shows off the range of his instrument and shares his passion for nutrition. And a young composer presents their exciting work for an eclectic grouping of instruments!

Joshua Song, 17, Violin, from Northvale, New Jersey (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Slavonic Fantasie in B minor (4:56) Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Eleanor Ha, 18, Bassoon, from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey Sonata for Bassoon and Piano I. Andante sostenuto (4:09) Luboš Sluka (b. 1928)

Edwin Osorio, 17, Trombone, from Ann Arbor, Michigan and attending school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Deux Danses pour Trombone et Piano I. Danse Sacrée and II. Danse Profane (6:01) Jean-Michel Defaye (b. 1932)[1]

Madelyn Zoller, 18, Flute, from Hamilton, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Prélude et Scherzo for Flute and Piano, Op. 35 (5:33) Henri Büsser (1872-1973)

Lilli Masoudi, 16, Composer, from Cranford, New Jersey 2222 (4:47) Lilli Masoudi (b. 2007) Performers: Bassoon - Isaac Erb; Tuba - Stephen Lamb; Vibraphone - Greg Jukes; Viola - Sergio Muñoz

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Matthew Saunders: My Uncle Was in Derry George Pope, flute; David Bockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Scott Michal: Elegy — Thoughts That Too Often Lie Too Deep for Tears Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

William Rayer: Memories of Childhood Dreams Jane Berkner, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Eric Charnofsky: Lament Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano

James Wilding: Aeternum Jane Berkner, flute; Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Tom Lopez: Lorelei University of Houston Women’s Chorus/Betsy Weber, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: Geraldine Byrne Nason (Irish ambassador to USA)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air (2007)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)

Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)