5 things to do in NEO: Contemporary ballet in Cleveland, Latin Jam Fest in Westlake and more

PHILADANCO!

The multi-cultural contemporary ballet company PHILADANCO! returns to Northeast Ohio after a 17-year hiatus. The company from Philadelphia combines classical ballet, contemporary movements and African American dance traditions to bring four works to life at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in Playhouse Square. The DANCECleveland performance is Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a pre-show talk with the company’s artistic director takes place 45 minutes before curtain.



Latin Jam Fest

This Saturday a lineup of rising Latin stars are in Northeast Ohio for the first Latin Jam Fest. Headliners De la Ghetto and Yailin la Más Viral share the stage with newcomers Mariah Angeliq and Miky Woodz at LaCentre Conference and Banquet Facility in Westlake. Doors open at 6 p.m., and performances start at 7 p.m.



Nature Art Fest

Appreciate art and nature this weekend at Medina Country Park District’s annual Nature Art Fest. More than two dozen artists display works inspired by nature in mediums including stained glass, watercolor, photography and more. Plus, some artists use natural materials in their work, such as wood-burned signs. Festival hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 4 p.m., at Oenslager Nature Center in Wadsworth.



The Urban Forge

Make your own metal appliances with blacksmiths from the Urban Forge. Classes to craft kitchen tools, garden trowels and more are available. This Saturday, attendees can sign up for a variety of classes, including MiniBlacksmiths for parents and children ages 8-11 and Introduction to Blacksmithing for ages 12 and up. Classes are held at Soulcraft Cleveland and class availability is updated online.



‘Consider This Your Trigger Warning’

Poetry, politics and art collide this weekend at Akron Soul Train’s new exhibit, “Consider This Your Trigger Warning,” by performance poet and visual artist Raja Belle Freeman. Freeman seeks to sensitize viewers to the struggles Black community members face today with her words and drawings. The exhibit’s opening reception is Friday at 5 p.m., and the exhibit is on display until Dec. 16 in the CapSOUL Gallery.