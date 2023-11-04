© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2023

WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2023

Published November 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   In A Sentimental Mood

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Pres' New Clarinet

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    For Tomorrow

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Joshua Redman     Timeless Tales for Changing Times   How Deep Is the Ocean

      Ben Webster Soulville   Soulville

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   If I Had You

      Randy Johnston    Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

                  

      Charlie Haden     In Angel City     Blue In Green

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The red flower

      Kenny Garrett     Do Your Dance     Bossa

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Caravanserai

      Larry Goldings    Ramshackle Serenade     Mr. Meagles

      Miles Davis Porgy and Bess    I Loves You Porgy

      Art Farmer  When Farmer Met Gryce   Blue Lights

      Benny Golson      New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To The Meetin'    Goin' To Meetin'

                  

      Wycliffe Gordon   United Soul Experience  Corey's Competition

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  The Train and the River

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Joe Haynes  The Return  Peregrination

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Mambo Y Tumbao

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      Early Autumn

      Jacques Lesure    When She Smiles   Gregory Is Here

      Kelly Jefferson   Rituals     Rituals

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Braggin' in Brass

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    I Could Write A Book

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Mind Wine

      Peter Bernstein   Earth Tones Dragonfly

      Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler      Olden Times Lennies

      Oscar Peterson    On A Clear Day    Soft Winds [Live]

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Eric Reed   Groovewise  The Gentle Giant

      Braff/Barnes      Live at the New School  Liza

      Pat Metheny Question and Answer     Question And Answer

                  

      Grant Green Idle Moments      Nomad

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Judgment

      Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque  Back to the Apple

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Alan Broadbent    Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Parisian Thoroughfare

      Frank Morgan      Lovesome Thing    Everything Happens To Me

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Thad Jones  Detroit-New York Junction     Blue Room

                  

      Tim Ray     Fire And Rain     Stolen Moments

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Cannonball Adderley     Somethin' Else    One For DaddyO

      Roger Kellaway    Maybeck Recital Hall    Close Your Eyes

      Stan Getz   Spring is Here    Old Devil Moon

      Jackie McLean     Destination Out   Riff Raff

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni (1712)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Samuel Barber: With Rue My Heart is Laden (1928)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Nocturne in B-Flat (1891)

John Philip Sousa: March 'King Cotton' (1895)

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar (1985)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

John Dowland: I Shame at My Unworthiness (1600)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Dominick Argento: Valse triste (1996)

John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings (1950)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Alessandro: Chaconne (1764)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto in a (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)

Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Rodolphe Kreutzer: Grand Quintet for Oboe & Strings (1795)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in d (1822)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Allegretto from Cello Sonata No. 1 (1865)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance (1893)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña (1909)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin (1773)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I (1989)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a (1936)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana (1925)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 in D 'Lark' (1791)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk! (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

César Franck: Danse lente (1885)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)

 
