WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

David Larsen The Peplowski Project In A Sentimental Mood

Victor Goines New Adventures Pres' New Clarinet

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean

Ben Webster Soulville Soulville

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee If I Had You

Randy Johnston Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

Charlie Haden In Angel City Blue In Green

Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower

Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Mr. Meagles

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To The Meetin' Goin' To Meetin'

Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Joe Haynes The Return Peregrination

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands

Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here

Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly

Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza

Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer

Grant Green Idle Moments Nomad

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Judgment

Count Basie Breakfast Dance and Barbeque Back to the Apple

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Alan Broadbent Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Parisian Thoroughfare

Frank Morgan Lovesome Thing Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Thad Jones Detroit-New York Junction Blue Room

Tim Ray Fire And Rain Stolen Moments

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope

Cannonball Adderley Somethin' Else One For DaddyO

Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes

Stan Getz Spring is Here Old Devil Moon

Jackie McLean Destination Out Riff Raff

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni (1712)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Samuel Barber: With Rue My Heart is Laden (1928)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Nocturne in B-Flat (1891)

John Philip Sousa: March 'King Cotton' (1895)

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar (1985)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A (1730)

John Dowland: I Shame at My Unworthiness (1600)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Dominick Argento: Valse triste (1996)

John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings (1950)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Alessandro: Chaconne (1764)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto in a (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)

Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Rodolphe Kreutzer: Grand Quintet for Oboe & Strings (1795)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in d (1822)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Allegretto from Cello Sonata No. 1 (1865)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance (1893)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña (1909)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin (1773)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I (1989)

DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a (1936)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana (1925)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 in D 'Lark' (1791)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk! (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973)

César Franck: Danse lente (1885)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)