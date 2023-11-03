WCLV Program Guide 11-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction…? , Two-Way Street

Dave Goldberg, Last Stop, Last Stop

Paul Tynan – Aaron Lington, Bicoastal 6, Arbitrary Rules

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, When the Saints

Gil Evans, Great Jazz Standards, Davenport Blues

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Wolverine Blues

Mike Jones, You Three Guys, Green Dolphin Street

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Multnomah Blues

Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Nat’s Blues

John Lababera, Grooveyard, Mandatory Blues

Steve Swallow, Carla, Read My Lips

Carla Bley, Trios, Vashkar

Ted Nash et al, Healing Power, Ad Infinitum

Artemis, In Real Time, Whirlwind

The Elec Tet, Shiny Metal Objects, Flow

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Basin Street Blues

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, I’m Coming Virginia

Corina Bartra, Cosmic Synchronicities, Osiris

Todd Marcus, In the Valley, Horus

Hutchinson-Andrew Trio, The Senator, Kerry Dance/Take the A Train

Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz Group, Nights at the Turntable

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Roy Haynes, George Mraz, Michel Petrucciani, Stephane Grappelli Flamingo I'll Remember April

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Hear From me

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood indigo Day By Day

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear A Rhapsody

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Concord Jazz Turn Out The Stars

Stephane Grapelli, George Shearing Jazz 'Round Midnight: Stephane Grappelli Flamingo

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions The Maid with the Flaxen Hair

Ron Carter, Louis Hayes, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Fictor Feldman, Wynton Kelly Plus O.P.

Oscar Peterson, Ed Thigpen, Ray Brown Night Train Bag's Groove

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common For Someone I Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus O Nosso Amor

Charlie Haden, Alan Broadbent, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Round Midnight

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz Midnight Sun

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancici Moon River

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Antohny Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Li'l Liza Jane

Gary Burton, Stephane Grapelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Ruben Rodriguez, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right Doin' It Right

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adm Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Steve Turre, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score The Manchurian Candidate Home Again

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Soul on Top It's a Man's Man's Man's World

Romain Undercurrent Undercurrent

Shirley Scott, Stanley Turrentine, Clarence Johnston, Sam Jones Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Smooth Operator

Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

José A Morales Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi

Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar

Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano

Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 (excerpt) Espressivo! Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Wilma Alba Cal: Guaguanco Sencillo Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Antonio Mendez Padron, conductor

Franz Liszt: Dante Sonata William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado Springs, CO

Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubano Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Mendez Padron, conductor Rheingau Music Festival, Kurhaus Wiesbaden, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Saal, Wiesbaden, Germany

Louise Farrenc: Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano, Op. 40 Marya Martin, flute; Kemp Jernigan, oboe; Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Juho Pohjonen, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John (1990)

Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 2 'Company' (1983)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - On this program, hosted by pianist, Peter Dugan, we meet a teen violinist who performed at the White House for Michelle Obama, a young percussionist who discovered a new-found appreciation for his Mexican American heritage through a youth orchestra experience and a violist with beautiful things to say about music’s power to take us out of our everyday lives

Emily Hwang, 16, viola, from Palo Alto, CA performs Viola Sonata, Op. 120, Mvmt 1 by Johannes Brahms

Yvette Kraft, 18, violin, from San Francisco, CA performs La Capricieuse, Op. 17 by Edward Elgar

Kevin Reyes, 16, percussion (marimba), from Chicago, IL performs Libertango: Variations on Marimba by Eric Sammut

Maxwell Fairman, 17, violin, from Cincinnati, OH performs Summerland by William Grant Still

Ryan Schuering, 15, piano, from Louisville, KY, performs L’Isle Joyeuse by Claude Debussy

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 1 (1826)

Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd

Sir William Walton: Hamlet: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Nightmare—Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1957 on Screen - The fourth and final installment of our salute to at least part of the Golden Age of movie musicals -- and 1957 was a year in which the old guard thrived: Astaire, Kelly, Sinatra. But the younger generation could also be seen and heard including...Elvis!

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Long Yu, conductor; Diyang Mei, viola

Fay Kueen Wuang: The Wheel of Time

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)

Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above

William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)