WCLV Program Guide 11-04-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction…? , Two-Way Street
Dave Goldberg, Last Stop, Last Stop
Paul Tynan – Aaron Lington, Bicoastal 6, Arbitrary Rules
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, When the Saints
Gil Evans, Great Jazz Standards, Davenport Blues
Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Wolverine Blues
Mike Jones, You Three Guys, Green Dolphin Street
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Multnomah Blues
Lafayette Harris, Swingin’ Up in Harlem, Nat’s Blues
John Lababera, Grooveyard, Mandatory Blues
Steve Swallow, Carla, Read My Lips
Carla Bley, Trios, Vashkar
Ted Nash et al, Healing Power, Ad Infinitum
Artemis, In Real Time, Whirlwind
The Elec Tet, Shiny Metal Objects, Flow
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Basin Street Blues
Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, I’m Coming Virginia
Corina Bartra, Cosmic Synchronicities, Osiris
Todd Marcus, In the Valley, Horus
Hutchinson-Andrew Trio, The Senator, Kerry Dance/Take the A Train
Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz Group, Nights at the Turntable
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Roy Haynes, George Mraz, Michel Petrucciani, Stephane Grappelli Flamingo I'll Remember April
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's MacTough
Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Hear From me
Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood indigo Day By Day
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear A Rhapsody
Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Concord Jazz Turn Out The Stars
Stephane Grapelli, George Shearing Jazz 'Round Midnight: Stephane Grappelli Flamingo
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions The Maid with the Flaxen Hair
Ron Carter, Louis Hayes, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Fictor Feldman, Wynton Kelly Plus O.P.
Oscar Peterson, Ed Thigpen, Ray Brown Night Train Bag's Groove
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common For Someone I Love
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek
Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus O Nosso Amor
Charlie Haden, Alan Broadbent, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most
Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It
Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Round Midnight
Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz Midnight Sun
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancici Moon River
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Antohny Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Li'l Liza Jane
Gary Burton, Stephane Grapelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne
Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Ruben Rodriguez, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right Doin' It Right
Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adm Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light
Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Steve Turre, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder
David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score The Manchurian Candidate Home Again
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Soul on Top It's a Man's Man's Man's World
Romain Undercurrent Undercurrent
Shirley Scott, Stanley Turrentine, Clarence Johnston, Sam Jones Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me
Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Smooth Operator
Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
José A Morales Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi
Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar
Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos
Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano
Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor
Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 (excerpt) Espressivo! Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Wilma Alba Cal: Guaguanco Sencillo Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Antonio Mendez Padron, conductor
Franz Liszt: Dante Sonata William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado Springs, CO
Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubano Sarah Willis, horn; Havana Lyceum Orchestra; Jose Mendez Padron, conductor Rheingau Music Festival, Kurhaus Wiesbaden, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Saal, Wiesbaden, Germany
Louise Farrenc: Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano, Op. 40 Marya Martin, flute; Kemp Jernigan, oboe; Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Juho Pohjonen, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)
Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Two Socks & John (1990)
Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 2 'Company' (1983)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - On this program, hosted by pianist, Peter Dugan, we meet a teen violinist who performed at the White House for Michelle Obama, a young percussionist who discovered a new-found appreciation for his Mexican American heritage through a youth orchestra experience and a violist with beautiful things to say about music’s power to take us out of our everyday lives
Emily Hwang, 16, viola, from Palo Alto, CA performs Viola Sonata, Op. 120, Mvmt 1 by Johannes Brahms
Yvette Kraft, 18, violin, from San Francisco, CA performs La Capricieuse, Op. 17 by Edward Elgar
Kevin Reyes, 16, percussion (marimba), from Chicago, IL performs Libertango: Variations on Marimba by Eric Sammut
Maxwell Fairman, 17, violin, from Cincinnati, OH performs Summerland by William Grant Still
Ryan Schuering, 15, piano, from Louisville, KY, performs L’Isle Joyeuse by Claude Debussy
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)
Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 1 (1826)
Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 in F (1730)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd
Sir William Walton: Hamlet: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Nightmare—Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1957 on Screen - The fourth and final installment of our salute to at least part of the Golden Age of movie musicals -- and 1957 was a year in which the old guard thrived: Astaire, Kelly, Sinatra. But the younger generation could also be seen and heard including...Elvis!
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Long Yu, conductor; Diyang Mei, viola
Fay Kueen Wuang: The Wheel of Time
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)
John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)
Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above
William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)