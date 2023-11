[Airdate: November 2, 2023]

This Saturday, the Canton Symphony Orchestra is joining forces with local band The Labra Brothers for a special concert celebrating Día de los Muertos. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Adrian Labra and CSO's Music Director Designate Matthew Jaroszewicz about this project and the holiday itself.

Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Canton Palace Theatre