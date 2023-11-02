5 things to do in NEO: Day of the Dead, Cleveland Orchestra sensory-friendly concert and more

Day of the Dead

Honor your loved ones who have passed at the Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead celebration in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood this Saturday. Musical performances, refreshments and arts and crafts are available at Cleveland Public Theatre all afternoon with a parade taking place at 3:30 p.m. Altars and a cemetery installation can be viewed as well. Festivities are 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Cleveland Orchestra sensory-friendly concert

The Cleveland Orchestra is offering its first sensory-friendly concert this Saturday at the Severance Music Center. Accommodations to create a more inclusive experience for attendees with autism spectrum disorder and sensory sensitivity include modified house rules to allow clapping and talking, noise reducing headphones, fidget toys and more. Pre-concert activities such as an instrument petting zoo, coloring stations and photo opportunities are available at 1 p.m. The performance starts at 2 p.m.



‘Albert Herring’ chamber opera

Join the Oberlin Opera Theater for an evening of song with Benjamin Britten’s chamber opera, “Albert Herring.” The three-act opera follows a young, timid Albert during his town’s preparation for the annual May Day Festival. When the town is unable to find a girl virtuous enough to be the May Queen, Albert is left to take up the role himself, leading to mischief, scandal and self-discovery. Performances are Thursday – Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Hall Auditorium of Oberlin College.



Dry Bar Comedy

Have a laugh with Dry Bar Comedy LIVE this Saturday in the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas. Part of a new tour from the popular online series of the same name, the show features stand-up from fan-favorite comics of the series and clean “comedy for all” jokes. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.



‘The Séance: A Creepy Circus Cabaret’

Be awed by spooky spirits and otherworldly performances from Crooked River Circus this Friday at “The Séance.” Dance and aerial acrobatics combine with narrative and live music to tell the ghost stories of the show venue, National Bohemian Hall. Doors to the grand ballroom open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Seating options include dining room seats, private box seats and standing room cocktail tables. An optional pre-show tour of the entire hall is also available. Attendees must be 21 years or older.