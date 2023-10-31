WCLV Program Guide 11-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Donald Vega As I Travel Isabel The Enchanting Nature Of You

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity To Be

John Zorn Full Fathom Five My Troublous Dreams

Jack Montrose West Coast Classics-Jack Montrose Sextet Modus Operandi

Bobby Watson Keepin' It Real Mohawk

Clark Sommers First Ephemera Follow The Mystery

Bri Skonberg Into Your Own Six More Weeks

Jon Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Trio Too Close For Comfort

Kevin Hays Bridges Butterfly

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Freddie Hubbard Ready For Freddie Crisis

Atlantic Road Trip One Cacuvela

Emmet Cohen Legacy Masters Series Vol 5 I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Linda's Song

Johnny Lytle Moonchild Work Song

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Fatback

Gene Ammons Up Tight Travelin'

Mulgrew Miller Live at Kennedy Center Skylark

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Lou Rawls Stormy Monday I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Craig Davis Tone Paintings Mellow Mood

Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Arrowhead

Charlie Parker Legendary Dial Masters Night In Tunisia

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

James Brandon Lewis MSM-Live Of First Importance

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Big P

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

Bill Evans Quintessence Second Time Around

Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

Nick Brignola Flight of the Eagle Diz

Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson Ella and Oscar Mean to Me

Roger Kellaway I Was There That's All

Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up

Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love

Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues

Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights

Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues

Michelle Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Simple Things

Scott Hesse Intention Wise One

Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs (Live)

Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Points of Light

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Self Portrait In Three Colors

Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 (1760)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)

William A. Dougherty Jr: March 'Fight the Team Across the Field' (1915)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 (1938)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: I Can Cook Too (1944)

Thomas Morley: Though Philomela lost her love (1600)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'The Soubrette' (1861)

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Castilla (1886)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Roger Quilter: A Children's Overture (1914)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.8 'Let’s go to the other side' (1926)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in b (1917)

Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale (1912)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Toru Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketch No. 2 (1992)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations (1994)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Piano Quintet (1819)

Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on 'Happy Birthday' (2007)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G (1727)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 (1881)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 12 (1823)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

20:00 OVATIONS:Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate, guest conductor

Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate: ‘Clans’ from Fire and Light—Dr. LaDonna BlueEye, narrator; Timothy Culver, baritone; Brian Keith Johnson, baritone; John Pickering, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 ‘Choral’—Sigourney Cook, soprano; Leah Heater, alto; John Pickle, tenor; Frank Ward, bass; Akron Symphony Chorus, Chris Albanese, director; Symphonic Choir of Akron School for the Arts at Firestone Community Learning Center, Megan Meyer, director

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816)

David Baker: Cello Sonata (1973)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)