WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-01-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Donald Vega As I Travel Isabel The Enchanting Nature Of You

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity To Be

      John Zorn   Full Fathom Five  My Troublous Dreams

      Jack Montrose     West Coast Classics-Jack Montrose Sextet  Modus Operandi

      Bobby Watson      Keepin' It Real   Mohawk

      Clark Sommers     First Ephemera    Follow The Mystery

      Bri Skonberg      Into Your Own     Six More Weeks

      Jon Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Jim Hall    Jazz Guitar Trio  Too Close For Comfort

                  

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Butterfly

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Freddie Hubbard   Ready For Freddie Crisis

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Cacuvela

      Emmet Cohen Legacy Masters Series Vol 5   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Linda's Song

                  

      Johnny Lytle      Moonchild   Work Song

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Fatback

      Gene Ammons Up Tight    Travelin'

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Kennedy Center  Skylark

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    The Gentle Art of Compassion

      Lou Rawls   Stormy Monday     I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

      Craig Davis Tone Paintings    Mellow Mood

      Bob Brookmeyer    The Street Swingers     Arrowhead

      Charlie Parker    Legendary Dial Masters  Night In Tunisia

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      James Brandon Lewis     MSM-Live    Of First Importance

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    Big P

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

      Bill Evans  Quintessence      Second Time Around

      Joe Cohn    Shared Contemplations   I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

      Nick Brignola     Flight of the Eagle     Diz

      Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson    Ella and Oscar    Mean to Me

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There That's All

      Snorre Kirk Goin' Up    Going Up

      Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag

                  

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   The Way

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Joe Henderson     Relaxin' At Camarillo   My One and Only Love

      Jimmy Rushing     And the Smith Girls     Shipwrecked Blues

      Gerald Wilson     Portraits   Paco

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Ghetto Lights

      Mike Garrick      Cold Mountain     First Born

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    Going Home Blues

                  

      Michelle Lordi    Two Moons   Moon And Sand

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Simple Things

      Scott Hesse Intention   Wise One

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Sundogs (Live)

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

      John & David Sneider   Sneid Remarks      Points of Light

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      Self Portrait In Three Colors

      Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 (1760)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll (1870)

William A. Dougherty Jr: March 'Fight the Team Across the Field' (1915)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 (1938)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: I Can Cook Too (1944)

Thomas Morley: Though Philomela lost her love (1600)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 (1834)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'The Soubrette' (1861)

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Castilla (1886)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Roger Quilter: A Children's Overture (1914)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.8 'Let’s go to the other side' (1926)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in b (1917)

Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale (1912)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds (1775)

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Toru Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketch No. 2 (1992)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations (1994)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Piano Quintet (1819)

Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on 'Happy Birthday' (2007)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G (1727)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 (1881)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 12 (1823)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

 

20:00 OVATIONS:Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate, guest conductor

Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate: ‘Clans’ from Fire and Light—Dr. LaDonna BlueEye, narrator; Timothy Culver, baritone; Brian Keith Johnson, baritone; John Pickering, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 ‘Choral’—Sigourney Cook, soprano; Leah Heater, alto; John Pickle, tenor; Frank Ward, bass; Akron Symphony Chorus, Chris Albanese, director; Symphonic Choir of Akron School for the Arts at Firestone Community Learning Center, Megan Meyer, director

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816)

David Baker: Cello Sonata (1973)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus (1791)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010)

 
