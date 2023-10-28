WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Lucas Pino, Covers, Phantom of the Bopera

Art Farmer, Sing Me Softly of the Blues, Sing Me Softly of the Blues

Carla Bley, 4 X 4, Sidewinders in Paradise

Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Masters Legacy, Blues Everywhere

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Witchcraft

Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, New Blues

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Barney’s Castle

Emmett Goods , Another Level, West Indian Queen

Josh Lawrence, And That Too, Grit

George Russell, George Russell Sextet in K. C., Rhymes

Carla Bley. The Lost Chords, Blind Mice

David Lopato, Short Stories, Looking for Mr. Babar

Lucas Pino, Covers, Relaxin’ at Camarillo

Michael Weiss, Homage, I’ll Remember April

Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Stolen Moments

Andrew Rathbun, Speed of Time, Speed of Time

Ted Nash et al, Healing Power, Ida Lupino

Carla Bley, Trios, Les Trois Lagons

Clark Gibson, Counterclock, Boptude

Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, The Moontrane

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Howard Alden & Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Blues for Emmett

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful Love

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven Come Elevan In a Mellow Tone

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Al Foster, Christian McBride Skyline Chan's Song

Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Steve Khan, Bob Mintzer, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Badal Roy, Ralph Irizarry, Manolo Badrena, Roberto Quintero, Geeta Roy Borrowed Time El Faquir

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven Come Elevan I'm Confessin'

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Chick Corea Like Minds Like Minds

Ingird Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered

Toots Thielemans, Alan Broadbent, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskne, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Waltz for Debby

Fred Hersch Dancing in the Dark If I Should Lose You

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve DAvis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Dock of the Bay

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Cocal Cola Soultrane

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Babtunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Bill Summers, Munyungo Jackson, Richard Howell, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman March of the Jazz Guerillas Descarga Para Ginny

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Body and Soul

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable That Old Black Magic

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Goodbye Freddie Green

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Hamilton, Jeff Clayton Superbass Righteous Bass Boogie

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Stella By Starlight

Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Jay Anderson The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Herbie Hancock, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off The Maze

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Herbie Hancock, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Tain Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love Today

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra (1941)

Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concertos Again - Surprises abound in the repertoire for organ and orchestra.

J.S.BACH: Sinfonia, fr Cantata BWV 29.

BACH: Concerto in d BWV 1059a (fr Cantata BWV 35) Le Parlement de Musique/Martin Gester; André Isoir (1982 Grenzing/Church of St. Cyprien, Perigord, France)

ENRICO BOSSI: Organ Concerto in a, Op. 100 Helvetica Orchestra/Eugene Carmona; Tomasso Maria mazzoletti (2021 Brondino Vegezz-Bossi/St. Paul Protestant Church, Gland, Switzerland)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation - The Reformation was the catalyst for whole new dimensions of sacred music, of which we are still the beneficiaries. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share music from the time of the Reformation, as well as music that resulted from the creative expression that has blossomed since.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser Gott' (1724)

Heinrich Schütz: Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes (1648)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (1680)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Serenade (1787)

Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings (1727)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance (1791)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel 'mirror in the mirror' Soo Bae, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chuck Romportl calling from Hopkins, MN

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla ballata Yuja Wang, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. Ruben Rengel: Sonata No. 9 in A Major: Movement 3 Presto Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude and Nocturne for the Left Hand Alone in C-sharp minor, Op. 9 No. 1 Ilya Yakushev, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St Paul's By-The-Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 15 in D minor, K. 421 Castalian String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – David Robertson, conductor; Orli Shaham, piano

Maurice Ravel: Une barque sur l'ocean

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21

Maurice Ravel: Menuet from Sonatine (encore)

Olivier Messiaen: L'Ascension

Maurice Ravel: La Valse

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in B flat Op 21

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/19/2023.

An Event in the Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival: The American Dream

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture

Julia Perry: A Short Piece for Orchestra

William Grant Still: Darker America

Bernard Herrmann: Suite from Vertigo

Raven Chacon: Voiceless Mass

Edgard Varèse: Amériques (1929 version)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - Featuring violinist Tessa Lark co-hosting with pianist Peter Dugan this program includes a mambo for the harp, one of Debussy’s earliest pieces, a piano arrangement of a spiritual by the great Margaret Bonds … and a Kentucky fiddle finale performed by a 12-year-old national fiddling champion.

Julia Gomez, 16, harp, from Boulder City, NV performs Mambo by Bernard Andres

Adrian King, 18, piano, from Silverdale, WA performs Troubled Water by Margaret Bonds

Orlandis Maise, 16, trombone, from Antioch, TN performs Daybreak by Nicola Ferro (b1974)

Co-host Tessa Lark, violin & host Peter Dugan, piano, perform Violin Sonata No. 8, Op. 30, Mvmt 3 (est. 3:45) by Ludvig van Beethoven

Ari Webb, 16, cello, from Cincinnati, OH performs Piano Trio in G Major, Mvmt 3 by Claude Debussy

Noah Goebel, 12, fiddle, from Elkton, KY with Lily Goebel, 14, guitar perform Sally Goodin by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs

Noah Goebel 12, fiddle with co-host Tessa Lark, fiddle perform a bluegrass medley including Red Wing by F.A. Mills and Turkey in the Straw, Traditional

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in a (1931)

20:00 SPECIAL My Journey, Yours: A Cantus Immigration Special with Scott Blankenship

For National Immigrants Day on October 28, a program of works anchored by Elise Witt’s piece of the same name, explores the courage of those who leave their homes in search of a brighter future and how they adapt to their new homeland. This hour honors the struggle, courage, and deep humanity of migration with music, including a newly commissioned piece by Melissa Dunphy, all sung by the male chamber choir, Cantus.

Finlandia, Jean Sibelius

Hope Is the Thing with Feathers, Alberto de la Paz

My Journey Yours, Elise Witt

01. Form N-400 Erasures, Melissa Dunphy

First Nations Lament, Cairril Adaire / Arr. JC

N'ap Debat,, Sydney Guillaume

Afka Hooyo, Tim Takach

02. N-400 (an erasure), Melissa Dunphy

Lullaby, Shawn Crouch

El Manisero, Moises Simons / Arr. Estepe

Pisen Cecha, Dvorak

03. change [y]our Country, Melissa Dunphy

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Water Nymphs (2018) James Wilding, piano

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) Solaris Wind Quintet

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) James Marron, guitar

Jack Gallagher: mvts 2 & 3 from Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-2013) London Symphony/JoAnn Falletta

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, the City Club's 2023 Annual Meeting and a conversation between Craig Hassell, the new President and CEO of Playhouse Square, and Dan Moulthrop about the power of spoken word and the intersection of free speech and the arts.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 (1828)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)