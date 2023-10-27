WCLV Program Guide 10-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Edward Douglas – Gavin Goszka, The Brimstone Club, Vodou

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Stolen Moments

Joey Alexander, Continuance, Blue K

Kevin Hays – Ben Street – Billy Hart, Bridges, Butterfly

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Home Cookin’

Horace Silver, Further Explorations, Moon Rays

John and David Sneider, Sneid Remarks, Freedom Tunnel

Joe La Barbera, World Travelers, Blue Notes

Helen Welch, Spellbound, Spellbound

Helen Welch, Spellbound, I Put a Spell on You

David Bayles, Live at the Uptowner, The Illusionist’s Sister

Cedar Walton, Bambino, Arabia

Wayne Escoffery, Like Minds, Nostalgia in Times Square

John Herberman, Spring Comes Early, Not the Blues

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

Oscar Peterson – Dizzy Gillespie – Roy Eldridge, Jazz Maturity, Quasi Boogaloo

Luis Giraldo with Bria Skonberg, Ready, Willing and Able, What Can I Say

Robert Edwards, Up Swing, Cupbearers

Jon-Erik Kelso, Live at the Ear Inn, Vignette

Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol 5, Why Not?

Scott Hesse, Intention, The Night Owl

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Recorda Me

David Larsen – Ken Peplowski, The Peplowski Project, Tenor for Dinner

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Rockey Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway All Of You

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard Matt Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Lucky Thing

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Westwood Walk

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings Look for the Silver Lining

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Tal Farlow, Monty Budwig, Bob Enevoldsen, Bill Perkins, Bob Gordon, & Lawrence Marable Jazz Masters 41 Out of Nowhere

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Oh Good Grief! Linus & Lucy

LaVerne Butler, Mike Renzi, Chip Jackson & Klaus Sounsaari The Best New Jazz in America, volume 4 Isn't It a Pity

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland & Pat Metheney Like Minds Soon

Art Van Damme, Johnny Smith, Lew Skalinder, Charlie Calzaretta, & Max Mariash A Perfect Match Nicolette Avenue Breakdown

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions The Maid with the Flaxen Hair

Bill Mays, Marvin Stamm, Alisa Horn Fantasy The Girl with the Flaxen Hair

Jacques Loussier, Benoit Dunoyer de Segonzac, & Andre Arpino Jacques Loussier Trio Plays Debussy Clair de Lune

Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime

David Sanbron, Marcus Miller, Mulgrew Miller, Jack DeJohnette Another Hand Dukes & Counts

Glenn Crytzer Orchestra Ain't It Grand The Mooch

Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot & Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Nuit sur les Champs-Elysees (take 1)

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler Retrospective volume 1 Joy Spring

Horace Silver, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounters Sweet Rain

Herbie Hancock The Piano Harvest Time

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child

Gregoire Maret, Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Imagination

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Score Some Soul from Seoul

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sushi

Cannonball Adderley, Julian Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Unit 7

Cannonball Adderley, Julian Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Johanny Navarro Suite Bombastica, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

Cindy O'Connor Elegy for 4 horns and strings Benito Diaz, Anthonny Calderon, Joshua Pantoja, Raimundo Diaz, horns Strings of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra

Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano

Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet and Orchestra David Shifrin, clarinet Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin

Cruz Felipe Iriarte El frutero (Venezuelan Merengue) Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar

Fritz Kreisler Bella Rosa-Maria Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar

Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin I Solisti di Zagreb

Jose Serebrier Carmen Symphony (after Georges Bizet's opera) Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jose Serebrier

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel 'mirror in the mirror' Soo Bae, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chuck Romportl calling from Hopkins, MN

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla ballata Yuja Wang, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven, arr. Ruben Rengel: Sonata No. 9 in A Major: Movement 3 Presto Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude and Nocturne for the Left Hand Alone in C-sharp minor, Op. 9 No. 1 Ilya Yakushev, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St Paul's By-The-Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 15 in D minor, K. 421 Castalian String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Felix Arndt: Nola 'A Silhouette' (1915)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture (1937)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - Featuring violinist Tessa Lark co-hosting with pianist Peter Dugan this program includes a mambo for the harp,

one of Debussy’s earliest pieces, a piano arrangement of a spiritual by the great Margaret Bonds … and a Kentucky fiddle finale performed by a 12-year-old national fiddling champion

Julia Gomez, 16, harp, from Boulder City, NV performs Mambo by Bernard Andres

Adrian King, 18, piano, from Silverdale, WA performs Troubled Water by Margaret Bonds

Orlandis Maise, 16, trombone, from Antioch, TN performs Daybreak by Nicola Ferro (b1974)

Co-host Tessa Lark, violin & host Peter Dugan, piano, perform Violin Sonata No. 8, Op. 30, Mvmt 3 by Ludvig van Beethoven

Ari Webb, 16, cello, from Cincinnati, OH performs Piano Trio in G Major, Mvmt 3 by Claude Debussy

Noah Goebel, 12, fiddle, from Elkton, KY with Lily Goebel, 14, guitar perform Sally Goodin by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs

Noah Goebel 12, fiddle with co-host Tessa Lark, fiddle perform a bluegrass medley including Red Wing by F.A. Mills and Turkey in the Straw, Traditional

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon (1924)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in D (1772)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

Howard Blake: Bassoon Concerto (1971)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies

Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann

Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1954 on Screen - The third installment of our month-long salute to the Golden Age of movie musicals, and 1954 gave us romance in the Pacific Northwest and the highlands of Scotland, then ripped off our rose-colored glasses for the tragic love stories of "A Star Is Born" and "Carmen Jones."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces (1838)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Oslo Philharmonic, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Sol Gabetta, cello

Julia Perry: A Short Piece for Orchestra

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’

Peteris Vasks: Cello Concerto No. 2 ‘Presence—Sol Gabetta, cello; Amsterdam Sinfonietta; Candida Thompson, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Concerto after Torelli (1717)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Anonymous: Lamento di Tristano (1350)