Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

The Painterly Bird Wins the Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
By a wide margin, WCLV listeners were fond of the story of the American Kestrel who can no longer fly but who can use his feet as brushes. Placing second was the drooly Saint Bernard whose fur turned green due to a chemical reaction. Thanks to all WCLV listeners who voted. If you have not voted for the Pet News of the Week, please do so by phone or e-mail Fridays from 7:25 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. Eastern Time. I announce the winner just before 10 and post the results here.

Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
