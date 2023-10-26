WCLV Program Guide 10-27-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her
Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes
Hampton Hawes Four Hip
Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One
Rogerh Humphries This and That Nutville
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures
Neil Swainsone Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion
Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne
Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues
Grant Green Solid The Kicker
Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel
Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce
Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You
Gray Sargent Shades of Grey My Ideal
Allred/Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters A New Day
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Fever
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem St. Thomas
Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow What Once Was
Rodney Whitaker Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past
Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson When Your Lover Has Gone
Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners
Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child
Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People
Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont
Donald Harrison The Survivor Cool Breeze
Kenny Barron/Dave Holland Without Deception I Remember When
James P Johnson Snowy Morning Blues Carolina Shout
Vic Dickenson Nice Work Nice Work If You Can Get It
Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells
Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Book Of Secrets
Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom
Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present
Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit
Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)
Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March (1929)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)
George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1740)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 10 (1823)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: It Cannot Be! (1912)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)
Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)
Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti (1988)
Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Children's Suite: Baby's going to sleep (1912)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)
Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916)
Nicolò Paganini: Introduction & Variations on 'Non più mesta' (1819)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 'Ocean' (1836)
William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)
Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Arcangelo Corelli: Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso (1713)
Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)
Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.8 'Let’s go to the other side' (1926)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)
Nicolò Paganini: Variations on 'God Save the King' (1829)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)
John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)
Howard Blake: Clarinet Concerto (1984)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme (1946)
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum (1874)
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)
Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)
Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1869)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)
Alfred Grünfeld: Soirée de Vienne (1880)
Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Finale (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' (1854)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b 'La Campanella' (1826)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)
Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me (1932)
Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)
Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)
Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)
Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)
Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)
Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)
Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier (1990)