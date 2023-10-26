© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-27-2023

Published October 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marcus Strickland At Last     Three For Her

      Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey   Blues on Top      Angel Eyes

      Hampton Hawes     Four  Hip

      Johnny Lytle      Got That Feeling  The Soulful One

      Rogerh Humphries  This and That     Nutville

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Twenty Four

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Three Treasures

      Neil Swainsone    Fire in the West  Fell Among Thieves

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

                  

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dodo's Bounce

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Man in Motion

      Anthony Wilson    Our Gang    Chitlins Con Carne

      Jimmy Rushing     Every Day I Have the Blues    Sonny Boy Blues

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      Milt Jackson      Milt Jackson Quartet    Stonewall

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Blue Steel

      Pasqua/Oles/Erskine     Live in Italy     Agrodolce

      Farnell Newton    Feel the Love     I'll Catch You

                  

      Gray Sargent      Shades of Grey    My Ideal

      Allred/Gordon     Head to Head      Creole Love Call

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters A New Day

      Towner Galaher Organ Trio     Live  Fever

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   St. Thomas

      Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow      What Once Was

      Rodney Whitaker   Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past

      Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Larry Young Into Somethin'    Tyrone

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Safe Corners

      Michael Moore     The History of Jazz Vol 1     I'm Coming Virginia

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Sweet Pumpkin

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Speak Like A Child

      Lenny Breau/ D Young    Live at Bourbon Street  Two Lonely People

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Message To A Friend

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Moonlight in Vermont

                  

      Donald Harrison   The Survivor      Cool Breeze

      Kenny Barron/Dave Holland     Without Deception I Remember When

      James P Johnson   Snowy Morning Blues     Carolina Shout

      Vic Dickenson     Nice Work   Nice Work If You Can Get It

      Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Nutville

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Book Of Secrets

                  

      Shirley Horn      the Main Ingredient     You Go to My Head

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2  Embraceable You

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Steven Bernstein  Hollywood Diaspora      Sim Shalom

      Gary Burton O Grande Amor     O Grande Amor

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Joshua Redman     Mood Swing  Past In The Present

      Diego Rivera      The Contender     The Whit

      Tubby Hayes New York '61      Pint of Bitter

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March (1929)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 1 (1865)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1740)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 10 (1823)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: It Cannot Be! (1912)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)

Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)

Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti (1988)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Children's Suite: Baby's going to sleep (1912)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739)

Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916)

Nicolò Paganini: Introduction & Variations on 'Non più mesta' (1819)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 'Ocean' (1836)

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Arcangelo Corelli: Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso (1713)

Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.8 'Let’s go to the other side' (1926)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Nicolò Paganini: Variations on 'God Save the King' (1829)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Howard Blake: Clarinet Concerto (1984)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme (1946)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum (1874)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)

Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1869)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Alfred Grünfeld: Soirée de Vienne (1880)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Finale (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' (1854)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b 'La Campanella' (1826)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me (1932)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 (1807)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier (1990)

 

