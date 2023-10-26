5 things to do in NEO: PEACE Pops in Cleveland Heights, masquerade in Akron and more

PEACE Pops

Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights opens its doors to the public for its quarterly PEACE Pops celebration this weekend. Attendees can participate in open studios and hands-on art projects and enjoy live performances and more. City Lite band performs 7–9 p.m., and the annual ARTFUL Artists Exhibit is on display in the main gallery. Plus, special Halloween festivities include ghost storytelling, a candy crawl and costume photo booth . The event is Friday, 6–9 p.m.



‘Our Lady of Common Sorrows’

Enjoy the work of a Northeast Ohio playwright this weekend with a performance of “Our Lady of Common Sorrows” at Cleveland Public Theatre. The newest play from Akron native Jaiie Dayo Aliya follows a young teen girl and her family after she becomes pregnant seemingly through an immaculate conception. Reality, fantasy and faith clash in this psychedelic play about family and religion. Showtimes are Thursday – Saturday, 7 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m. The show runs until Nov. 4.



Candlelight: A Haunting Evening of Halloween Classics

Set the spooky mood with candles and classical music performed by the Listeso String Quartet this Friday at Candlelight: A Haunting Evening of Halloween Classics. Attendees can expect to hear familiar Halloween tunes such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” the “Ghostbusters” theme and a medley from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Showtimes are 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., at the Maltz Performing Arts Center of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

The Masque: Macabre Masquerade Ball

Get all dressed up for a mysterious night out at the Akron Civic Theatre this Saturday. The Macabre Masquerade Ball features live music from Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun, dancing on the theater stage, and unexpected artistic performances all night long. Doors open at 8 p.m. and elegant attire is required. Attendees must be 21 years or older.



OUT in Nature

Lake Metroparks is debuting its new LGBTQ+-focused hiking series this month. The programed is designed to be a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Each month hikers can explore a new park and nature topic. The October hike is Friday, 5–7 p.m., at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland. Registration required. Attendees must be 18 or older.