WCLV Program Guide 10-24-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Cohn Restless Woody's Lament

Irvin Mayfield Half Past Autumn Blue Dawn (Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom It's All Part Of The Plan

Joe Henderson In & Out Back Road

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Southern Blue

Sonny Criss Crisscraft Blues in My Heart

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.

Marian McParland Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman (w Yoron Israel) Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard (w Yoron Israel) The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Jacob Bro Bay of Rainbows Evening Song

Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters

Ken Fowser Don't Look Down Coming Up Shorter

Dave Holland No For Nothin' Lost & Found

Sphere Bird Songs Dewey Square

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You

Mimi Fox One for Wes Blues for Les

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Thomas Clausen Back2Basic Nature Boy

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within

Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday

Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Lee Morgan Tom Cat Exotique

Jimmy Heath Really Big Big P

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song For Mary Lou

Oliva Van Goor Don't be Mad at Me I Can Tell

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Cruise Blues

Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Get Ready

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath It Could Happen To You

Lester Young Pres and Teddy Taking A Chance On Love

Pat Martino Interchange Recollection

Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Carnival

Karrin Allyson Daydream Corcovado [Album Version]

Jewels and Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Miles Davis Blue Haze Blue Haze

Nick Green Green on the Scene All The Things You Are

Tom Guarna Reimagine Dubai

David Friedman Other Worlds O Grande Amor

05:57:34 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins Op 64 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 02:10

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59 # 3 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268 5:55

06:15:47 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 9:26

06:27:28 George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 3:29

06:32:20 Ole Bull: Memories of Havana (1844) Henning Kraggerud, violin Dalasinfoniettan Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 7:10

06:40:19 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743) English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 12:18

06:54:01 John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975) Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 29939 4:18

06:58:30 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March Op 70 (1960) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 66 3:46

07:07:07 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743) Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

07:16:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe fühlen' (1801) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 9:24

07:27:32 Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:55

07:32:18 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:19

07:43:23 Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 7 (1892) New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 8:44

07:55:19 Irving Berlin: Puttin' on the Ritz (1927) Fine Arts Brass Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:43

08:07:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

08:14:08 Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 0001 12:08

08:28:03 Astor Piazzolla: Milonga en re (1953) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Koch Intl 7762 3:34

08:32:28 Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14 (1939) Budapest Symphony Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 8:11

08:43:26 Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 10:02

08:54:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo Op 15 (1855) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 3:07

08:57:37 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Pantomime (1915) Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:57

09:06:32 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite Op 54 (1904) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437524 18:57

09:28:32 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Shall We Dance? (1951) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 2:39

09:32:33 Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:26

09:37:11 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 (1860) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 11:50

09:50:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 (1772) Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 5:42

09:58:09 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:23

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:42 Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717) Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

10:05:39 Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 4:22

10:11:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E BWV 1042 (1723) Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Deutsche Gram 4795448 16:23

10:29:52 Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908) Berlin State Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 4789353 6:50

10:38:30 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 (1922) Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8884 10:11

10:50:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C K 467 (1785) Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 27:20

11:20:19 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:25

11:33:21 Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933) Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag Marco Polo 223397 10:28

11:45:40 Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 7:22

11:53:41 Leopold Kozeluch: Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 5 (1785) Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Hyperion 68154 5:54

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37 (1801) Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 33:38

12:42:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 (1823) Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 15:53

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:15 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

13:06:59 Camille Saint-Saëns: Ascanio: Waltz-Finale (1890) London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:44

13:12:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 8 in C K 246 'Lützow' (1776) David Greilsammer, piano Suedama Ensemble David Greilsammer Naïve 5149 20:20

13:34:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in G BWV 973 (1717) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harmonia Mundi 901871 6:51

13:45:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 BWV 879 (1742) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303 7:00

13:54:26 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Op 55 (1895) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 32:38

14:29:24 Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940) Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 10:29

14:42:48 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 590 (1817) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

14:51:28 John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 'In Springtime' (1880) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 11:06

15:03:48 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944) William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 3:07

15:07:27 Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 (1883) Tempest Trio Naxos 503293 6:35

15:15:54 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 12:19

15:30:42 Michael Torke: Iphigenia: The Transformation of Iphigenia (2013) Camerata New York Richard Owen Ecstatic 92261 4:05

15:37:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 (1884) Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 19:18

15:57:18 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959) Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 2:50

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:50 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

16:12:36 Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7 (1892) Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

16:29:38 Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 4:28

16:36:42 Lou Harrison: Suite for Violin & American Gamelan: Estampie (1974) Maria Bachmann, violin New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7465 5:23

16:43:59 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

16:55:24 Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 4:23

17:03:54 Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 5:17

17:11:01 Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c Op 86 (1922) Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 9:06

17:22:11 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 (1933) Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

17:38:19 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

17:43:53 Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic Melodies' Op 63 (1895) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 5:07

17:51:03 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:54 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939) Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 20039 21:25

18:31:16 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914) William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

18:39:24 Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag (1901) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:06

18:44:42 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d RV 395 (1720) Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:07

18:54:47 Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:08

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:50 Joaquín Turina: Sinfónia sevillana Op 23 (1920) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 21:42

19:25:41 Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 4 Op 61 (1972) BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 31:58

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:00:26 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

20:20:23 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice (1913) Spencer Myer, piano Harmonia Mundi 907477 4:38

20:26:38 Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929) Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559004 29:31

20:56:46 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: May 'Spring Song' (1841) Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666 3:01

21:03:23 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

21:23:59 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 7:38

21:32:20 Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata Op 5 # 9 (1700) Andrew Manze, violin Harmonia Mundi 907261 2:57

21:37:24 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436153 8:28

21:47:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61 (1806) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Sony 733400 43:32

22:32:16 Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 10:47

22:44:59 Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 13:37

22:59:05 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Air (1773) Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 0:46

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:57 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 2:32

23:04:29 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 21327 8:09

23:12:38 Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth S 534/3 (1880) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 7:24

23:21:47 Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943) Midori, violin Sony 89699 6:18

23:28:05 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 (1895) András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet Decca 421423 7:57

23:36:03 John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 3:17

23:39:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50 (1802) Takako Nishizaki, violin Slovak Philharmonic Kenneth Jean Naxos 500250 9:47

23:49:44 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

23:54:55 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:16

23:57:43 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 2:12