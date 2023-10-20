WCLV Program Guide 10-22-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Jim Self- John Chodini, Touch and Go, Dig
Miles Davis, Walkin’, Walkin’
Horace Silver, Six Pieces of Silver, Senor Blues
Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, Quasimodo
Greg Abate, Monsters in the Night, Monsters in the Night
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Waltz for Debby
Oscar Peterson – Count Basie, The Timekeepers, Rent Party
Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’
Chuck Owen,, Renderings, Arabian Nights
Sara Caswell, The Way to You, Spinning
Jennifer Wharton, Grit and Grace, Mama’s Alright
Audrey Ochoa, The Head of a Mouse, The Tail of a Lion
Terrell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Two Hearts as One
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole
Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time
Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time
Russell Kranes, Anchor Points, And So It Goes
Affinity Trio, Hindsight, Hindsight
Astrocolor, Moonlighting, Nightflight
Hayes – Street – Hart , Bridges, Capricorn
Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Bye-Ya
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Al Foster, Christian McBride, Kenny Garrett Skyline Chan's Song
Art Blakey, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Crisis
Jimmy Smith, West Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo Night Train
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirsh The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers My Funny Valentine
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Red Hot 'N New
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea
Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Tangerine
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballad It's Easy to Remember
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez
Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Major Holley featuring Gerrry Wiggins Angel Eyes
Oscar Peterson, Ed Thigpen, Ray Brown Night Train Bag's Groove
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Phil Woods, Gary Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Superwoman
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Too High
Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Buck Hill, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones The Main Ingredient All or Nothing At All
Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Nature Boy
Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Laurence Hobgood, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Never Never Land
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits I Need You Here
Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Laurence Hobgood, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Remembering Veronica
George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kay The George Benson Cookbook All of Me
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Rockey Great Scott! Blues for Groove
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway All Of You
Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard Matt Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Lucky Thing
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Westwood Walk
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her
Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings Look for the Silver Lining
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'My Heart is Inditing' (1727)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In a Folksy Mood - Sometimes the old tunes provide the best ideas for new music
DENIS BEDARD: Variations on Amazing Grace Simon Earl (1999 Nicholson/Christchurch Priory, England)
HANS HEINRICH LÜDERS (attrib.): Cantio rustica Americana Harald Vogel (1999 Fritts/Ascension Episcopal Church, Seattle, WA)
ROBERT HEBBLE (arr.): Londonderry Air (Homage to Fritz Kreisler) Paul Danilewski (1930 Aeolian/Longwood Gardens, Kennet Square, PA)
RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: 2 Preludes on Welsh Folk Songs (The White Rock; St. David’s Day) Christopher Nickol (1923 Harrison/Caird Hall, Dundee, Scotland)
HENNING SOMMERRO: 2 Norwegian Religious Folk Songs Kåre Aambø, oboe; Per Fridtjov Bonsaksen (1962 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Norway)
TRADITIONAL (arr. Asheim): 2 Norwegian Folksongs (Som dend Gyldne Sool/Like the rising sun & Et lidet Barn saa lysteligt/A little child so joyful) Anne-Lise Berntsen, vocals; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Cloister, Germany)
ANTHONY BALDWIN: Variations on Kelvingrove –Kevin Bowyer (1927 Willis-2005 Harrison/Memorial Church, Glasgow University, Scotland)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Tudors - Sacred music of the Tudor composers Tallis, Gibbons, Byrd, and others, forms a foundation for the Anglican repertoire. They also were a great influence on and inspiration to composers nearer to our time, including Howells and Vaughan Williams. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to music exploring those connections
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)
Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)
William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony: Gretchen (1857)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere (1852)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale (1854)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 Movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY
Piano Puzzler Benjamin Keating calling from Monticello, IL
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C, Op. 119 Zoltan Despond, cello; Vesselin Stanev, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland
Leopold Godowsky: Piano Sonata, movement 4: Allegretto Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano
Jacques Ibert: Deux Interludes Carol Wincenc, flute; Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major Op. 106, "Hammerklavier" Movement 4 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 5 Fantasiestucke for String Quartet, Op. 5 Catalyst Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH
14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus
Iman Habibi: Jeder Baum Spricht
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B flat ‘Spring”
Johannes Brahms: Gesang der Parzen
Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a theme by Haydn—Edo de Waart, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/12/2022
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 ‘The Inextinguishable’
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Summer 2023 -
Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano, from South Korea and studying in Boston, MA Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5 (4:02) Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)
Modan Oyama, 17, piano, from Japan Sonata in A Major, K. 24 (2:19) Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757)
Jan Schulmeister, 16, piano, from Czechia “La Cathédrale engloutie” from Préludes, Book 1 (5:43) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano “Jupiter” from The Planets, Op. 32 by Gustav Holst
Yifan Wu, 14, piano, from China with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Mvmt 2. Romanze – Larghetto (10:02) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano from South Korea studying in Boston, MA with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 (7:09) Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)
Franz Liszt: Dante Symphony (1857)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Ty Alan Emerson: Love and Other Missed Spellings (2020) — Gabriel Piqué, saxophones; Nicholas Underhill, piano; Bruce Golden, vibraphone, glockenspiel; Dylan Moffitt, drum set (private CD) 24:42
Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52
Andrew Rindfleisch What Vibes! (2000) — Phantom Arts Ensemble/Andrew Rindflesch, cond.(private CD) 11:00
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Ohio Issue 1 Debate – Speakers: Dr. Lauren Beene, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights; Mehek Cooke, Spokeswoman & Attorney, Protect Women Ohio; Dan Kobil, Professor of Law, Capital University Law School; Dr. Lindsay Rerko, Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician with an OB Specialty. Moderator: Rick Jackson, Former Senior Host/Producer, Ideastream Public Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)
Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)
Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse (1910)
Traditional: The Parting Glass