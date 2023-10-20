WCLV Program Guide 10-22-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jim Self- John Chodini, Touch and Go, Dig

Miles Davis, Walkin’, Walkin’

Horace Silver, Six Pieces of Silver, Senor Blues

Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, Quasimodo

Greg Abate, Monsters in the Night, Monsters in the Night

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Waltz for Debby

Oscar Peterson – Count Basie, The Timekeepers, Rent Party

Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’

Chuck Owen,, Renderings, Arabian Nights

Sara Caswell, The Way to You, Spinning

Jennifer Wharton, Grit and Grace, Mama’s Alright

Audrey Ochoa, The Head of a Mouse, The Tail of a Lion

Terrell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Two Hearts as One

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, It’s About That Time

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time

Russell Kranes, Anchor Points, And So It Goes

Affinity Trio, Hindsight, Hindsight

Astrocolor, Moonlighting, Nightflight

Hayes – Street – Hart , Bridges, Capricorn

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Bye-Ya

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Al Foster, Christian McBride, Kenny Garrett Skyline Chan's Song

Art Blakey, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Crisis

Jimmy Smith, West Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirsh The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers My Funny Valentine

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Red Hot 'N New

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Tangerine

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballad It's Easy to Remember

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Major Holley featuring Gerrry Wiggins Angel Eyes

Oscar Peterson, Ed Thigpen, Ray Brown Night Train Bag's Groove

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Phil Woods, Gary Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Superwoman

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Too High

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Buck Hill, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones The Main Ingredient All or Nothing At All

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Nature Boy

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Laurence Hobgood, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Never Never Land

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits I Need You Here

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Laurence Hobgood, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Remembering Veronica

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kay The George Benson Cookbook All of Me

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Rockey Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway All Of You

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard Matt Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Lucky Thing

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Westwood Walk

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings Look for the Silver Lining

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'My Heart is Inditing' (1727)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In a Folksy Mood - Sometimes the old tunes provide the best ideas for new music

DENIS BEDARD: Variations on Amazing Grace Simon Earl (1999 Nicholson/Christchurch Priory, England)

HANS HEINRICH LÜDERS (attrib.): Cantio rustica Americana Harald Vogel (1999 Fritts/Ascension Episcopal Church, Seattle, WA)

ROBERT HEBBLE (arr.): Londonderry Air (Homage to Fritz Kreisler) Paul Danilewski (1930 Aeolian/Longwood Gardens, Kennet Square, PA)

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: 2 Preludes on Welsh Folk Songs (The White Rock; St. David’s Day) Christopher Nickol (1923 Harrison/Caird Hall, Dundee, Scotland)

HENNING SOMMERRO: 2 Norwegian Religious Folk Songs Kåre Aambø, oboe; Per Fridtjov Bonsaksen (1962 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Norway)

TRADITIONAL (arr. Asheim): 2 Norwegian Folksongs (Som dend Gyldne Sool/Like the rising sun & Et lidet Barn saa lysteligt/A little child so joyful) Anne-Lise Berntsen, vocals; Nils Henrik Asheim (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Cloister, Germany)

ANTHONY BALDWIN: Variations on Kelvingrove –Kevin Bowyer (1927 Willis-2005 Harrison/Memorial Church, Glasgow University, Scotland)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Tudors - Sacred music of the Tudor composers Tallis, Gibbons, Byrd, and others, forms a foundation for the Anglican repertoire. They also were a great influence on and inspiration to composers nearer to our time, including Howells and Vaughan Williams. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to music exploring those connections

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony: Gretchen (1857)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere (1852)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale (1854)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 Movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY

Piano Puzzler Benjamin Keating calling from Monticello, IL

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C, Op. 119 Zoltan Despond, cello; Vesselin Stanev, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland

Leopold Godowsky: Piano Sonata, movement 4: Allegretto Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Jacques Ibert: Deux Interludes Carol Wincenc, flute; Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major Op. 106, "Hammerklavier" Movement 4 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 5 Fantasiestucke for String Quartet, Op. 5 Catalyst Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

Iman Habibi: Jeder Baum Spricht

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B flat ‘Spring”

Johannes Brahms: Gesang der Parzen

Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a theme by Haydn—Edo de Waart, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/12/2022

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 ‘The Inextinguishable’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Summer 2023 -

Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano, from South Korea and studying in Boston, MA Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5 (4:02) Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)

Modan Oyama, 17, piano, from Japan Sonata in A Major, K. 24 (2:19) Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757)

Jan Schulmeister, 16, piano, from Czechia “La Cathédrale engloutie” from Préludes, Book 1 (5:43) Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano “Jupiter” from The Planets, Op. 32 by Gustav Holst

Yifan Wu, 14, piano, from China with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Mvmt 2. Romanze – Larghetto (10:02) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Seokyoung Hong, 15, piano from South Korea studying in Boston, MA with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 (7:09) Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Franz Liszt: Dante Symphony (1857)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Love and Other Missed Spellings (2020) — Gabriel Piqué, saxophones; Nicholas Underhill, piano; Bruce Golden, vibraphone, glockenspiel; Dylan Moffitt, drum set (private CD) 24:42

Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52

Andrew Rindfleisch What Vibes! (2000) — Phantom Arts Ensemble/Andrew Rindflesch, cond.(private CD) 11:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Ohio Issue 1 Debate – Speakers: Dr. Lauren Beene, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights; Mehek Cooke, Spokeswoman & Attorney, Protect Women Ohio; Dan Kobil, Professor of Law, Capital University Law School; Dr. Lindsay Rerko, Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician with an OB Specialty. Moderator: Rick Jackson, Former Senior Host/Producer, Ideastream Public Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse (1910)

Traditional: The Parting Glass