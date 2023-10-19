WCLV Program Guide 10-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

McCoy Tyner Expansions Peresina

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Concord Duo Vol 3 Just One Of Those Things

Chick Corea & Gary Burton The New Crystal Silence Señor Mouse

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls Smokehouse Blues

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll

Fred Hersch Thirteen Ways Mr. Jelly Lord

Dave Burrell The Jelly Roll Joys The Pearls

Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone Dexter's Dex

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie

Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure

Johsua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections

Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Is That So

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes

Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life

Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower

Jessica Williams Touch Wise One

Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Anatoly Liadov: Ballade 'From Bygone Days' (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Brian Dykstra: Lancashire Rag (1995)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Traditional: The Travel Set

Fred Rogers: Mister Rogers: Won't you be my Neighbor? (1968)

Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango (1994)

Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway (1954)

Astor Piazzolla: Adiós Nonino (1959)

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Erik Satie: Je te veux (1897)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Andantino from Ballade No. 2 (1839)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: Alleluia (1971)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Charles Ives: Memories (1897)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1998)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza (1920)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)

Thomas Newman: The Shawshank Redemption: End Titles (1994)

Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Charles Ives: Old Folks Gatherin' from Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (1730)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)

Charles Ives: Three Places in New England (1912)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Elliott Carter: Elegy (1952)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 (1991)