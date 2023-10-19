WCLV Program Guide 10-20-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
McCoy Tyner Expansions Peresina
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Concord Duo Vol 3 Just One Of Those Things
Chick Corea & Gary Burton The New Crystal Silence Señor Mouse
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls Smokehouse Blues
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll
Fred Hersch Thirteen Ways Mr. Jelly Lord
Dave Burrell The Jelly Roll Joys The Pearls
Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone Dexter's Dex
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie
Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure
Johsua Redman Where Are We Baltimore
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections
Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight
Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite
Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift
Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Is That So
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea
Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes
Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life
Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower
Jessica Williams Touch Wise One
Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes
Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)
Anatoly Liadov: Ballade 'From Bygone Days' (1889)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)
Brian Dykstra: Lancashire Rag (1995)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)
Traditional: The Travel Set
Fred Rogers: Mister Rogers: Won't you be my Neighbor? (1968)
Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)
Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango (1994)
Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway (1954)
Astor Piazzolla: Adiós Nonino (1959)
Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)
Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)
Erik Satie: Je te veux (1897)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)
Frédéric Chopin: Andantino from Ballade No. 2 (1839)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: Alleluia (1971)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)
Charles Ives: Memories (1897)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)
John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1998)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)
Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza (1920)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)
Thomas Newman: The Shawshank Redemption: End Titles (1994)
Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)
Charles Ives: Old Folks Gatherin' from Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C (1772)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)
Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (1730)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)
Charles Ives: Three Places in New England (1912)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)
Elliott Carter: Elegy (1952)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 (1991)