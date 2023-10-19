© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-20-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares

      Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream

      Don Grolnick      A Weaver of Dreams      Persimmons

      Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile

                  

      McCoy Tyner Expansions  Peresina

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Concord Duo Vol 3 Just One Of Those Things

      Chick Corea & Gary Burton     The New Crystal Silence Señor Mouse

      Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls  Smokehouse Blues

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      Jelly Roll

      Fred Hersch Thirteen Ways     Mr. Jelly Lord

      Dave Burrell      The Jelly Roll Joys     The Pearls

      Ray Brown   Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone  Dexter's Dex

                  

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Theme For Jocie

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure

      Johsua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Reflections

      Milt Jackson      Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Bongo Beep

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band   Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  The Song Is You

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

      Something Blue    Maximum Enjoyment Shift

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity Is That So

      Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings     John's Idea

      Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     What A Little Moonlight Can Do

                  

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Nights At The Turntable

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Asiatic Raes

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      The Good Life

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Oatts is Back

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Grachan Moncur    Some Other Stuff  Thandiwa

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

      Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballads      Sunshower

      Jessica Williams  Touch Wise One

      Ray Brown   R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone  Blues for Junior

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Curtis Lundy      Purpose     Snake Eyes

      Johnny Griffin    Introducing Johnny Griffin    Lover Man

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Anatoly Liadov: Ballade 'From Bygone Days' (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Brian Dykstra: Lancashire Rag (1995)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Traditional: The Travel Set

Fred Rogers: Mister Rogers: Won't you be my Neighbor? (1968)

Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango (1994)

Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway (1954)

Astor Piazzolla: Adiós Nonino (1959)

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

Erik Satie: Je te veux (1897)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Andantino from Ballade No. 2 (1839)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: Alleluia (1971)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Charles Ives: Memories (1897)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866)

John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1998)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' (1828)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir William Walton: Partita for Orchestra (1958)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza (1920)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)

Thomas Newman: The Shawshank Redemption: End Titles (1994)

Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Charles Ives: Old Folks Gatherin' from Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Gong Huahua: Mountain Harvest (2010)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1675)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (1730)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)

Charles Ives: Three Places in New England (1912)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Elliott Carter: Elegy (1952)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 (1991)

 

