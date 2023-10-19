5 things to do in NEO: Spiderman meets symphony, Day of the Dead art and more

‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse' live

Symphonic music blends with hip-hop tunes this Saturday with a screening of “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse." The Academy Award-winning animated film plays on the big screen while a live orchestra and DJ play a score to compliment song contributions from well-known hip-hop artists, such as Post Malone and Niki Minaj. The performance by the Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, is Saturday, 8 p.m., at KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.



Day of the Dead workshop

Join Guatemalan artist Héctor Castellanos Lara for a two-day workshop this weekend making sawdust carpets, known as tapetes, for the Day of the Dead. Day one covers techniques for dyeing sawdust and other materials, while day two focuses on collaboration between all attendees to create a 6-by-15-foot carpet. Workshop hours are Saturday, noon – 3 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Community Arts Center of the Cleveland Museum of Art on West 25th Street. The collaborative carpet will be displayed in the gallery throughout the holiday.



Autumn Fiber Festival

Welcome chilly weather with new knit items at the Autumn Fiber Festival this weekend. Fiber producers, craftsmen and artists gather at the Richland County Fairgrounds to demonstrate skills, educate attendees and even introduce their fiber-producing animals to visitors. Supplies and homemade goods in the mediums of weaving, crochet and knitting are available from more than 40 vendors. Festival hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Hands-on Halloween

Festive candy, spooky science and family fun collide at the Akron Children’s Museum’s Hands-on Halloween event this Saturday. Attendees make their way through the museum while participating in Halloween-themed activities, such as creating candy corn mosaics, making monster rock pals and more. Plus, get a first look at the museum’s newest exhibit, “Lights, Shadow, Play!” Festivities last 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Fright Night: Masters of Horror A Burlesque Revue

Visit the Beachland Ballroom in the Waterloo Arts District for a night of spooktacular performances this Saturday. Dancers from Cleveland Burlesque take to their home stage to perform Halloween-themed Burlesque and drag acts featuring fan-favorite characters from popular horror films. Performances start at 8:30 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or older.