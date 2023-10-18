© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-19-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steve Nelson      Fuller Nelson     Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

      Eric Reed   It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

      Billie Holiday    Body and Soul     Let's call the whole thing off

      Hampton Hawes     All Night Sessions Vol 2      I'll Remember April

      Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin'      Somethin' Special

      Art Hirahara      Verdant Valley    Lost

      Ken Fowser  Now Hear This     The Force Of Gravity

      Avashai Cohen     Playing the Room  Kofifi Blues

      Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey    Blues on Top      Birk's Works

                  

      Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi       Brother Sun Sister Moon

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      N.Y. Slick

      Sherman Irby      Cerulean Canvas   Racine

      Terri Lyn Carrington    New Standards Vol 1     Ima

      James Clay  Double Dose of Soul     Pavanne

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Keith Jarrett     Up For It   Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

      George Coleman    The Master Speaks These Foolish Things

      Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu      Chiaroscuro       Doubled Up

                  

      Fonnesbaek/Kauflin      Danish Rain Windows

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Base Time

      Allen Toussaint   The Bright Mississipp1  Blue Drag

      Nicholas Payton   Trumpet Legacy    Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

      Artemis     In Real Time      Slink

      Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson    Recorda Me

      Joe Locke   Very Early  Effendi

      Billie Holiday    All or Nothing At All  Our love is here to stay

      Charles Mingus    The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus    The Spur Of The Moment

      John Abercrombie/Joe Beck     Coincidence Beautiful Love

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sarah Vaughn      Send in the Clowns      All The Things You Are

      Hank Mobley Roll Call   Take Your Pick

      Michael Dease     Grace Blues on the Corner

      Don Grolnick      Nighttown   Heart Of Darkness

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      W Muthspiel Where The River Goes    For Django

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     That Moaning Trombone

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Blues Variant

      Art Blakey  Mosiac      Down Under

      Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before   Many Moons Ago

                  

      John Hicks  Hicks Time  Redd's Blues

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time    Cornbred

      Yaya 3      Yaya 3      Slow Orbit

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Herbie Hancock    Maiden Voyage

      Milt Jackson      Mostly Duke Caravan

      Zoot Sims   Down Home   There'll Be Some Changes Made

      Vince Guaraldi    The Jazz Scene: San Francisco Between 8th & 10th On Mission Street [live at the Black Hawk]

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   Theme For Ernie

                  

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Ed Breazeale      Just Beyond Control Yourself

      Larry Coryell     Inner Urge  Inner Urge

      Christine Jensen  May Sun     Wind Up

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   Without a Song

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

François Casadesus: London Sketches (1916)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1941)

Richard Hageman: The Rich Man (1950)

Traditional: Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture (1778)

Ola Gjeilo: The Crossing (2014)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)

Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1938)

Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli (1859)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 in a (1778)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)

George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

John David: Born on a New Day (2003)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in E-Flat (1790)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)

 

