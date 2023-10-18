WCLV Program Guide 10-19-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off
Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April
Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost
Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity
Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues
Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works
Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon
Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y. Slick
Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine
Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavanne
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West
George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things
Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu Chiaroscuro Doubled Up
Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Time
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississipp1 Blue Drag
Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)
Artemis In Real Time Slink
Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson Recorda Me
Joe Locke Very Early Effendi
Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay
Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment
John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are
Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick
Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner
Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
W Muthspiel Where The River Goes For Django
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant
Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under
Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago
John Hicks Hicks Time Redd's Blues
Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbred
Yaya 3 Yaya 3 Slow Orbit
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage
Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Caravan
Zoot Sims Down Home There'll Be Some Changes Made
Vince Guaraldi The Jazz Scene: San Francisco Between 8th & 10th On Mission Street [live at the Black Hawk]
John Coltrane Soultrane Theme For Ernie
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself
Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge
Christine Jensen May Sun Wind Up
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me
S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)
Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)
François Casadesus: London Sketches (1916)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1941)
Richard Hageman: The Rich Man (1950)
Traditional: Just a Closer Walk with Thee
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)
Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture (1778)
Ola Gjeilo: The Crossing (2014)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)
Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1938)
Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949)
Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)
Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli (1859)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)
Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)
Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
César Cui: Orientale (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 in a (1778)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)
George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)
Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)
Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)
Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)
John David: Born on a New Day (2003)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble (1928)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in E-Flat (1790)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)
George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)
Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)
John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)
Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)
Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)