WCLV Program Guide 10-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off

Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost

Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity

Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

Lage/Ryan/Frisell Nove Cantici Per Francesco D Assisi Brother Sun Sister Moon

Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y. Slick

Sherman Irby Cerulean Canvas Racine

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

James Clay Double Dose of Soul Pavanne

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Keith Jarrett Up For It Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

George Coleman The Master Speaks These Foolish Things

Ralph Towner/Paolo Fresu Chiaroscuro Doubled Up

Fonnesbaek/Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Time

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississipp1 Blue Drag

Nicholas Payton Trumpet Legacy Nostalgia (Dedicated To Fats Navarro)

Artemis In Real Time Slink

Jim Snidero Plays the Music of Joe Henderson Recorda Me

Joe Locke Very Early Effendi

Billie Holiday All or Nothing At All Our love is here to stay

Charles Mingus The Jazz Experiments of Charlie Mingus The Spur Of The Moment

John Abercrombie/Joe Beck Coincidence Beautiful Love

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are

Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick

Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner

Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

W Muthspiel Where The River Goes For Django

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant

Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under

Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago

John Hicks Hicks Time Redd's Blues

Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbred

Yaya 3 Yaya 3 Slow Orbit

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage

Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Caravan

Zoot Sims Down Home There'll Be Some Changes Made

Vince Guaraldi The Jazz Scene: San Francisco Between 8th & 10th On Mission Street [live at the Black Hawk]

John Coltrane Soultrane Theme For Ernie

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge

Christine Jensen May Sun Wind Up

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

François Casadesus: London Sketches (1916)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1941)

Richard Hageman: The Rich Man (1950)

Traditional: Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture (1778)

Ola Gjeilo: The Crossing (2014)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)

Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1938)

Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli (1859)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 in a (1778)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)

George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812)

John David: Born on a New Day (2003)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in E-Flat (1790)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)