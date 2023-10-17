WCLV Program Guide 10-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change

Pete McCann Without Question January

Dave Ellis Raven The big push

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment

Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope

Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow

Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait

Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma

Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis Water Babies Water Babies

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Vessels of Wood and Earth

Bobby Watson Love Remains Sho Thang

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity To Be

Tim Ray Fire and Rain Lawns

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Curfew

Bill Charlap Uptown/Downtown Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most

Omer Avital New Song Hafla

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends

Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue

Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)

Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen (1823)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B (1951)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C (1789)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (1720)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)

Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley

Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing' (1968)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Traditional: The British Grenadiers

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture (1934)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b (1773)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D (1858)

Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Snakes (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance (1842)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)

Richard Rodgers: I Didn't Know What Time It Was (1939)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture (1860)

Eric Whitacre: This Marriage (2004)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G (1806)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Luigi Boccherini: Quintettino in C 'Night Music of the Streets of Madrid' (1780)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Dorothy Howell: Piano Concerto in d (1923)

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra 'The B's' (1914)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 in C (1786)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet (1922)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

John Field: Nocturne No. 1 in E-Flat (1812)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in b (1917)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 4 (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 4 (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp (1889)