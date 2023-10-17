© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 10-17-2023

Published October 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Everything Must Change

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Dave Ellis  Raven The big push

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad at Me      Nature Boy

      Ron Carter   Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Just A Blues

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

      Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles  Georgia on My Mind

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Soul Sister

      Ken Peplowski     Double Exposure   Segment

      Miguel Zenon      Musica De Las Americas  Imperios

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Since You Asked

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Ida Lupino

      Astral Project    Voodoo Bop  Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

      Aaron Diehl The Vagabond      Park Slope

                  

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Lowest Lane

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Gradual Lean

      Sweets Edison     The Swinger Pussy Willow

      Hampton Hawes     Four  The Awful Truth

      Count Basie One More Time     Jessica's Day

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Nat Birchall      Ancient Africa    Malidoma

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency A Curve in the Road

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

     Miles Davis Water Babies      Water Babies

      Dan Wilson  Vessels of Wood and Earth     Vessels of Wood and Earth

      Bobby Watson      Love Remains      Sho Thang

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity To Be

      Tim Ray     Fire and Rain     Lawns

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Curfew

      Bill Charlap      Uptown/Downtown   Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most

      Omer Avital New Song    Hafla

                  

      Gerry Mulligan    Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

      Ryan Kisor  On the One  Groovin'

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Just Friends

      Billie Holiday    Solitude    Blue Moon

      Jackie McLean     Bluesnik    Blues Function

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    All the Things You Are

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Ava's Dance

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Jeru Blue

      Woody Shaw  In the Beginning  Baloo Baloo

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Cake Walk

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Dianne Reeves     That Day    Blue Prelude

      Marquis Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol. 7     Cottontail

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Sea Changes

      Horace Silver     Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers     To Whom It May Concern

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Herbert Howells: Magnificat (1946)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)

Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen (1823)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B (1951)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C (1789)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (1720)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)

Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley

Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing' (1968)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Traditional: The British Grenadiers

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture (1934)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b (1773)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D (1858)

Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800)

Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Snakes (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance (1842)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)

Richard Rodgers: I Didn't Know What Time It Was (1939)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' (1947)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture (1860)

Eric Whitacre: This Marriage (2004)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G (1806)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Luigi Boccherini: Quintettino in C 'Night Music of the Streets of Madrid' (1780)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Dorothy Howell: Piano Concerto in d (1923)

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra 'The B's' (1914)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 in C (1786)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet (1922)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

John Field: Nocturne No. 1 in E-Flat (1812)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in b (1917)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 4 (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 4 (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp (1889)

 

Arts & Culture