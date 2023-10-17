© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
National Estate Planning Week (October 16 – 22) - Click for Info
applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

‘Degas and the Laundress’ at Cleveland Museum of Art spotlights working women

Ideastream Public Media | By Carrie Wise
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

With only a glance at Edgar Degas' paintings, the work of laundresses might seem like a pleasant chore. But in late 19th century Paris, it was a dirty, dangerous and poorly paid job.

The Cleveland Museum of Art’s latest exhibit, “Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism,” pairs depictions of laundresses by Edgar Degas and other artists, providing a look at what life was like for these working-class women.

“The work that they did exposed them to respiratory illnesses, contagious diseases like cholera,” said Britany Salsbury, exhibit curator. “The shops often weren't well ventilated. The humidity made mold grow.”

To dull the hardships of the work, some of the laundresses’ employers would give them watered-down wine to drink. This shows up in a Degas painting of two women ironing, with one firmly pressing the clothing and another grasping a bottle.

"Women Ironing" by Edgar Degas shows one firmly pressing the clothing and another grasping a bottle.
Carrie Wise
/
Ideastream Public Media
"Women Ironing" by Edgar Degas as seen at the Cleveland Museum of Art exhibit “Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work and Impressionism.”

“Some of them would drink, you know, steadily throughout the day to sort of offset the unpleasantness of the work,” Salsbury said. “Addiction issues were prevalent throughout the industry.”

The trade had a darker side too, with some laundresses supplementing low pay with prostitution. It may come as a surprise to some, but this is one of several life similarities between the laundresses and the ballet dancers Degas also painted.

“The women who were working as dancers often came from the same place, sort of socioeconomically as the women who worked as laundresses,” she said.

While Salsbury started organizing the exhibit before the pandemic and more recent labor movements, there are plenty of opportunities to relate the work to modern issues. For instance, in a pair of paintings by Honoré Daumier, laundresses are seen taking their children with them as they work.

Within the exhibit, a pair of paintings by Honoré Daumier shows laundresses taking their children along with them as they work.
Carrie Wise
/
Ideastream Public Media
Within the exhibit, a pair of paintings by Honoré Daumier shows laundresses taking their children along with them as they work.

“I hope that people will think about some of those connections to contemporary life,” Salsbury said.

While laundresses would have been seen as other in society, Salsbury said Degas appears to have appreciated their craft.

“Degas seemed to have seen some kind of affinity between the skill required to do that kind of work and the skill that an artist needs to do his work,” she said.

“Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism” is on view through Jan. 14.

Two Degas paintings on view in “Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism” at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Carrie Wise
/
Ideastream Public Media
Two degas paintings on view in “Degas and the Laundress: Women, Work, and Impressionism” at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & Interviews
Carrie Wise
Carrie Wise is the deputy editor of arts and culture at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Wise