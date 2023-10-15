WCLV Program Guide 10-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

Red Garland Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five

Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta

Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody

Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'

Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek

John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Benny Green Source Chant

Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría

Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew

Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes

Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World

Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings Somebody Loves Me

Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light

Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie

Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves

Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues

Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West

James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue

Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Remo Pignone: Por el sur (1971)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1738)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Samuel Barber: Canzone (1962)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Pawel Lukaszewski: Ave Maria (1992)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)

Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' (1888)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 (1772)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: Mephisto Waltz (1947)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Lamentations for the Death of Joseph (1739)

Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Kurt Weill: One Touch of Venus: I'm a Stranger Here Myself (1943)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings (1937)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Vallée d'Obermann (1854)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite (1947)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)