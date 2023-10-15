WCLV Program Guide 10-16-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato
Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize
Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty
Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station
David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge
Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late
T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice
Red Garland Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS
Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song
James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five
Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta
Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody
Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'
Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek
John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Hank Mobley A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew
Tom Harrell Labyrinth Blue in One
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Nordic Echoes
Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World
Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings Somebody Loves Me
Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin' Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard I'm Beginning to See the Light
Joe Henderson Tetragon Waltz for Zweetie
Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day
Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues
Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue
Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Remo Pignone: Por el sur (1971)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1738)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)
Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)
Samuel Barber: Canzone (1962)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)
Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)
Pawel Lukaszewski: Ave Maria (1992)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)
Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)
Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)
Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)
Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' (1888)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 (1772)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: Mephisto Waltz (1947)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Lamentations for the Death of Joseph (1739)
Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)
Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)
Kurt Weill: One Touch of Venus: I'm a Stranger Here Myself (1943)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings (1937)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Vallée d'Obermann (1854)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite (1947)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)
William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)
Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)
Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)
Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)