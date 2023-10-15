© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-16-2023

Published October 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jimmy Guiffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Olhos De Gato

      Matt Crisculo     Lotus Blossom     To Wisdom The Prize

      Oscar Peterson    West Side Story   I Feel Pretty

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    I Could Write A Book

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie      A Night In Tunisia

      Curtis Fuller     Jazz-It's Magic   Soul Station

      David Janeway     Distant Voices    Blue Serge

      Josh Berman Old Ideas   Almost Late

      T Stanko    Dark Eyes   So Nice

                  

      Red Garland       Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis   Softly Baby

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  K8 + BYUS

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Ubi Sunt

      Grant Stewart     More Urban Tones  You Go To My Head

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Seely Street Song

      James Williams    Meet the Magical Trio   Lazybird

                  

      Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Witchcraft  Sonia Braga

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Take Five

      Freddie Hubbard   Here to Stay      Assunta

      Erskine Trio      Live in Italy     New Hope

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      I Hear a Rhapsody

      Shelly Manne      Perk Up     Drinkin' and Drivin'

      Buddy Tate/Al Grey      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

      John Scofield     John Scofield     There Will Never Be Another You

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Love Speaks

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Benny Green Source      Chant

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

      Wayne Shorter     Juju  Deluge

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Fría

      Peter Brendler    Message in Motion Easy Way Out

      Fred Hersch Night and the Music     Heartland

      Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Julian Lage View with a Room  Echo

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

      Benny Carter      Jazz Giant  Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

                  

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Hank Mobley       A Caddy for Daddy Venus Di Mildew

      Tom Harrell Labyrinth   Blue in One

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      Nordic Echoes

      Johnny Griffin    Take My Hand      Out of This World

      Art Tatum   Complete Capitol Recordings   Somebody Loves Me

      Fats Waller Joint is Jumpin'  Carolina Shout (Piano Solo)

      Roger Kellaway    Live at the Jazz Standard     I'm Beginning to See the Light

      Joe Henderson     Tetragon    Waltz for Zweetie

                  

      Gerry Mulligan    Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

      Cannonball Adderley     Something Else    Autumn Leaves

      Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans      Saint James Infirmary Blues

      Michael Dease     the Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West

      James Carter      JC on the Set     Worried And Blue

      Cassandra Wilson  A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Remo Pignone: Por el sur (1971)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' (1599)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1738)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Samuel Barber: Canzone (1962)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' (1860)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Pawel Lukaszewski: Ave Maria (1992)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'Ukrainian' (1880)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)

Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' (1888)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 (1772)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: Mephisto Waltz (1947)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Lamentations for the Death of Joseph (1739)

Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Kurt Weill: One Touch of Venus: I'm a Stranger Here Myself (1943)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings (1937)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Vallée d'Obermann (1854)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite (1947)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements (1945)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

 

