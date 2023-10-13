WCLV Program Guide 10-15-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Joel Haynes, The Return, The Return

Joe La Barbera, World Travelers, Blue Notes K

Ken Fowser, Resolution, All Avenues

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, OP Trio Plus One, Blues for Smedley

Teri Parker, Shaping the Invisible, Kitchen Timer Tune

Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, Reunion

Emmet Goods, Another Level, October Tune

Audrey Ochoa, The Head of a Mouse, The Tail of a Lion

Jennifer Wharton, Grit and Grace, Virtual Reality

Joshua Redman Where Are We?, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Curtis Nowosad, If I Had, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

JOI Jazz Orchestra, A JOIful Noizz, Second Line Sally

Donny McCaslin, Identity, Now

Marc Copland, Someday, Let’s Cool One

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, I Could Write a Book

Oscar Peterson – Jon Faddis, Jousts, Oakland Blues

Hutchinson – Andrew Trio, The Senator, Kerry Dance/Take the A Train

Duke Ellington, London Concerts, Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue

Eric Reed, Black Brown and Blue, I Got It Bad

Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz Group, Line for Lyons

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo For Minors Only

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield, Dave Stryker The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers E.S.P.

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes, the Dynamic Duo James and Wes

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Al Foster, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride Skyline The Coaster

Henry Mancini and his Orchestra Combo! Scandinavian Shuffle

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Pattitucci Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look of Love

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Here's That Rainy Day

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt, Astrud Gilberto Getz au Go Go The Telephone Song

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto Ron Carter, George Devens Tequila Midnight Mood

Ray Barretto, David Sanchez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz, Hilton Ruiz Standards Rican-ditioned Ivy

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Papa Was a Rolling Stone

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Soul on Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common Two for the Blues

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Three

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost/The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall in Love Too Easily

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Rain Danse

Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations Nardis

Harold Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Snowfall

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You in My Dreams

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roke Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' ath the Half Note No Blues

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton, Jeff Clayton, Freddie Green Super Bass One Armed Bandit

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Taint Nobody's Bizness if I Do

Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Jimmy Scott, Gregoire Maret, Michael Kanan, Hilliard Greene, Victor Jones Mood Indigo Blue Skies

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard East Coast/West Coast In Walked Bud

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Ralph Irizarry, Roberto Quintero Borrowed Time I Mean You

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Little Rascal On a Rock

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh! Look At Me Now!

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic?

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Alonso Lobo: Missa 'Beata Dei genetrix Maria' (1602)

Hugh Aston: Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' (1540)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concert Clippings - Selections from extremely diverse recital performances recorded in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio and Virginia

J.S.BACH (trans. Rübsam): Chaconne in d, fr Solo Violin Partita No, 2, BWV 1004 Wolfgang Rübsam (1987 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas; Saint Paul, MN)

DAVID HURD: Fantasia on Wondrous Love (2016).

HURD: The Adoration, fr Te Deum Laudamus (1981) David Hurd (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN)

VINCENT YOUMANS: Sing Hallelujah, fr Hit the Deck.

RICHARD RODGERS: The King & I Medley Jelani Eddington (2019 Wurlitzer/Carma Labs, Milwaukee, WI)



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: “Let Every Instrument…” - This edition of With Heart and Voice will explore the magical combination of voices and organ with various instrumental combinations: brass, orchestra, solo instruments. Join Peter DuBois for this musical feast!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum (1698)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' (1878)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña (1890)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling Gao Hong, Pipa; Belladonna Baroque Quartet

Gao Hong: Battle of Chu and Han Gao Hong, pipa; Gus Holley, zhongruan International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jackie Aivaliotis calling from Pittsburgh, PA

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in G Major, Op. 42 St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO

Andre Previn: Tango Song and Dance: Movement 2: Song. Simply Augustin Hadelich, violin; Joyce Yang, piano

Augusta Holmes: La Nuit et l'amour Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Camille Saint-Saens: Tarantelle for Flute, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 6 Mimi Stillman, flute; Ricardo Morales, clarinet; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Carlos Gardel, arr. Augustin Hadelich: Por Una Cabeza Augustin Hadelich, violin Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Jonathon Heyward, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

Jessie Montgomery: Records of a Vanishing City

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto in G minor, Op. 63

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Sonata No. 2 BWV 1003 (encore)

Niccolò Paganini: Caprice No. 16 in G minor (encore)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor Op 33—Jader Bignamini, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64—Jader Bignamini, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Latonia Moore, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/5/2022

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

George Walker: Lilacs

Richard Strauss (arr Franz Welser-Möst): Suite in Three Parts from Der Rosenkavalier

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Summer 2023 - We’re backstage at the 2023 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival. Hear brilliant performances from the competitors and learn more about this outstanding group of young pianists gathered from around the world.

Eddison Chen, 13, Piano, from Overland Park, Kansas Sonata in A flat major, Hob. XVI:46, Mvt 1 Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Zihan Jin, 16, Piano, from Hangzhou, China Berceuse in D flat major, Op. 57 Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Alyssa Gabrilovich, 17, Piano, from Villanova, Pennsylvania Melody in E minor, Op. 8 Ossip Gabrilowitsch (1878-1936)

Peter Dugan, piano Sonata No. 17 in D minor, Op. 31, No. 2 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Zhonghua Wei, 14, Piano, from Guangzhou, China Sonata No. 14 in C minor, K457 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Tiankun Ma, 16, Piano, from Beijing, China Toccata (2:46) Pierre Sancan (1916-2008)

Yiran Zhou, 15, Piano, from Shanghai, China Sonata No. 4 in E flat major, Op. 7, Mvt. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 SPECIAL Les Delices 15th Anniversary Retrospective with John Mills

Jean-Fery Rebel: Caracteres de la danse

Thomas-Louis Bourgeois: Les Sirènes: “L’Amour, par nos voix”

Guillaume de Machaut: Lai of the Fountain: Bel fiore danca; Plaisance or tost

Charles Aznavour: Tomorrow is My Turn

Willie Nelson: Crazy

Trad.: Buttered pease – Blowzabella – Steward’s Rant

Arr. Nagy: The White Cat: Overture; Air for the Prince

Sidney Guillaume: A Journey to Freedom

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001) Eliesha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, double bass

Daniel McCarthy: Song of Middle Earth Indiana State University Faculty Winds/John Boyd, cond.

Frederick Koch: Blue Monday Andrew White, baritone; Frederick Koch, piano

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet Galliard Brass Ensemble

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011) Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michael Galante cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Systems Change in the Workforce - Sam Falletta



23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 'Forest' (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)